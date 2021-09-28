SSC MTS 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Paper-1 Online Exam (CBE) & Paper-2 Descriptive Exam Details

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: In this article, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the SSC MTS 2021 Exam including, Paper-I – a Computer Based Examination and Paper-II - a Descriptive Paper, which will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2019 exams are going to commence from 5th to 20th October 2021. So, the time has come for the students to speed up their preparation for the SSC MTS 2021 Paper - I Exam. Below are important dates for SSC MTS 2021 Exam:

SSC MTS 2020-21 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 5th February to 21st March 2021 (11:30 PM) Last Date of Onilne Payment of Application Fee 23rd March 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for Generation of Offline Challan 25th March 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 29th March 2021 (During working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) 5th to 20th October 2021 Date of Paper-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) To be announced soon

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Pattern

SSC MTS 2021 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

SSC MTS 2021 Paper - I Exam Pattern

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 100 marks (maximum 25 marks in each section). The time duration of the Paper-1 exam will be 1 Hour 30 Minutes.

The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC MTS Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) Parts – Subjects (Not in Sequence) Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all four Parts) 5th to 20th October 2021 Part I – General English 25/25 1 hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for candidates eligible for scribes) Part II - General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/25 Part III – Numerical Aptitude 25/25 Part IV - General Awareness 25/25 TOTAL 100

Note:

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part II, III & IV.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

for each wrong answer. Marks scored by candidates in Paper-I will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

There will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I.

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-I Syllabus

Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the sections and frame a study plan which will be helpful to identify and focus on their weakest topics. Questions on ‘General Intelligence and Reasoning’ will be non-verbal considering the functions attached to the post. Questions on Numerical Aptitude and General English will be simple, of a level that an average matriculate will be in a position to answer comfortably. Questions on General Awareness will be also of similar standard. Let’s look at the detailed syllabus of SSC MTS Paper-I Sections one by one:

1. English Language: This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage and writing skills. Here is the list of topics covered in the English Language and Comprehension Section of the SSC MTS Paper-I Exam:

S. No. Important English Language Topics 1 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 3 Homonyms 4 One Word Substitution 5 Sentence Completion 6 Spotting Errors 7 Sentence Improvement 8 Idioms & Phrases 9 Spelling Test 10 Shuffling of Sentence parts 11 Shuffling of Sentences in a passage 12 Cloze Passage 13 Fill in the Blanks

2. General Intelligence and Reasoning: This section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. The questions will be of both verbal and non-verbal type out of the following chapters:

S. No. Important General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics 1 Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy 2 Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification 3 Trends 4 Space Orientation 5 Venn Diagrams 6 Drawing inferences 7 Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series 8 Problem Solving 9 Emotional and Social Intelligence 10 Word Building 11 Coding and Decoding 12 Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations 13 Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding 14 Figural Pattern–folding and completion 15 Embedded Figures 16 Critical thinking

3. Numerical Aptitude: This section will test the candidates’ mathematical skills and how good he/she is with numbers. For developing proficiency in this section, candidates are required to develop great command over the general mathematical concepts, methods and their applicability. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC MTS Paper-I exam under the Quantitative Aptitude Section:

S. No. Important Numerical Aptitude Topics 1 Number System: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers. 2 Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work. 3 Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations. 4 Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base 5 Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

4. General Awareness: This section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of SSC MTS Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. Questions from current affairs taking place around the world and in India will also be a part of this section. Below are the major topics covered in SSC MTS Paper-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

S. No. Important General Awareness Topics 1 History: Facts about Harappa Civilization; Vedic culture; Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda; Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems; India’s freedom movement and their leaders. 2 Geography: India and its neighboring countries; Famous Seaport and Airport and their location; important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc. 3 Economy: Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more); Five Year Plan and its importance; Famous persons in the economy; Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc. 4 Polity: Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols. 5 Current Affairs: Population Census; Important books and their writers; First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.; State Animals and Symbols; Awards and their importance; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries, Latest Scientific Research

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability, there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the Paper.

SSC MTS 2021 Paper - II Exam Pattern

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-II will be set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution as given in Annexure-XIV, to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC MTS 2021 Descriptive Paper-II Max Marks Exam Duration To be announced soon 50 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes)

Note:

Candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in Paper-I.

of the candidates will be used to determine merit in Paper-I. Paper-II will be qualifying in nature. Qualifying marks in Paper-II will be 40% for unreserved category and 35% for all reserved category candidates. However, marks scored by the candidates in Paper-II will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Paper-I.

SSC MTS 2021 Paper- II Syllabus

As mentioned above Paper-II will be a descriptive Paper of 50 Marks. Let’s look at the syllabus of Paper-II exam:

Important Descriptive Paper Topics (Hindi/ English/ Other languages) Total Marks and Duration Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. 50 (30 Minutes) LANGUAGES FOR PAPER-II S. No. Language Code 1 Hindi 01 2 English 02 3 Assamese 03 4 Bengali 04 5 Bodo 05 6 Dogri 06 7 Gujarati 07 8 Kannada 08 9 Kashmiri 09 10 Konkani 10 11 Maithili 11 12 Malayalam 12 13 Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei) 13 14 Marathi 14 15 Nepali 15 16 Oriya 16 17 Punjabi 17 18 Sanskrit 18 19 Santhali 19 20 Sindhi 20 21 Tamil 21 22 Telugu 22 23 Urdu 23

SSC MTS 2021 Last Phase: Document Verification and Final Selection

Based on the performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

Final Result: As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, in the final result, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cut-offs. For the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age-group of 18-25 years.

Final Selection: Final selection and allocation of States/ UTs will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in Paper-I, the preference of States/ UTs given by them in the online Application Form and the age-group of the candidates. Normalized scores of the candidates in Paper-I will be used to determine merit and the candidates will only be considered against the vacancies of States/ UTs for which they have given their preference in the online Application Form.

Name of States/ UTs and their code for giving preference by the candidates S. No State/UT Code 1 Chandigarh A 2 Jammu & Kashmir B 3 Haryana C 4 Himachal Pradesh D 5 Punjab E 6 Delhi F 7 Rajasthan G 8 Uttarakhand H 9 Bihar I 10 Uttar Pradesh J 11 Jharkhand K 12 Odisha L 13 West Bengal M 14 A&N Islands N 15 Sikkim O 16 Arunachal Pradesh P 17 Assam Q 18 Manipur R 19 Meghalaya S 20 Mizoram T 21 Nagaland U 22 Tripura V 23 Chhattisgarh W 24 Madhya Pradesh Y 25 Daman, Diu and Goa Z 26 Gujarat Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1 27 Maharashtra 2 28 Andhra Pradesh 3 29 Telangana 4 30 Puducherry & Tamilnadu 5 31 Karnataka 6 32 Kerala 7 33 Lakshadweep Islands 8

Resolution of tie cases: In cases where more than one candidate secure the equal aggregate marks, tie will be resolved by applying the following methods one after another:

Total marks in Paper-II.

Date of birth i.e. the candidate older in age gets preference.

Alphabetical order of the names.

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of the SSC MTS 2021 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.