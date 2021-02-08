SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2021: 10th Pass can Apply under two Age Groups, Check Age Limit for Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST Categories

SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2021: As per the latest notification, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.

Below are important dates for SSC MTS 2021 Exam:

SSC MTS 2020-21 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 5th February to 21st March 2021 (11:30 PM) Last Date of Onilne Payment of Application Fee 23rd March 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for Generation of Offline Challan 25th March 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 29th March 2021 (During working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) 1st to 20th July 2021 Date of Paper-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) 21st November 2021

Before applying for the different SSC MTS Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC MTS 2020-21 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

SSC MTS Vacancies are divided in two age groups:

SSC MTS 2021 Age Limit Age Group Age Limit (As on 1st January 2021) I 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1996 and not later than 01-08-2003) II 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1994 and not later than 01-08-2003)

Note:

As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, in the final result, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs .

. For the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age-group of 18-25 years.

Vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time (https://ssc.nic.in->Candidate‟s Corner-> Tentative Vacancy).

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 7 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 8 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below is the brief educational qualification details of the different posts offered through SSC MTS 2021 Exam:

Post Name Minimum Educational Qualification as on 1st January 2021 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination (10th Pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Note:

Candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification and produce documentary evidence from the Board in support thereof as on 1st January 2021 are also eligible.

and produce documentary evidence from the Board in support thereof as on 1st January 2021 are also eligible. All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission for Document Verification will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates, etc. for completion of Matriculation or equivalent in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 1st January 2021.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a) a citizen of India, or

b) a subject of Nepal, or

c) a subject of Bhutan, or

d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the written examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC MTS 2020-21 Posts.