SSC MTS 2021 Exam from 5th Oct Onwards: Download Previous Year Papers (PDF) of SSC Multi Tasking Staff Exam for free

SSC MTS 2021 Exam from 5th Oct Onwards: In this article, we have compiled for you the list of Previous Year Papers of the SSC MTS Exam. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers of the SSC MTS Exam for free here.

SSC MTS 2021 Exam from 5th Oct Onwards: SSC MTS 2021 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). SSC MTS 2021 Paper-I Online Exam will be held from 5th to 20th October 2021. For cracking SSC MTS 2021 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy which must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy. So, to enhance your chances of clearing the SSC MTS Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers SSC MTS Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits but there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks allotted for each question for wrong answers in SSC MTS 2021 Paper-I Exam. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of SSC MTS 2021 Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 100 marks (maximum 25 marks in each section). There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer The time duration of Paper-1 exam will be 1 Hour 30 Minutes. The section wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC MTS Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) Parts – Subjects (Not in Sequence) Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all four Parts) 5th to 20th October 2021 Part I – General English 25/25 1 hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for candidates eligible for scribes) Part II - General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/25 Part III – Numerical Aptitude 25/25 Part IV - General Awareness 25/25 TOTAL 100

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-II will be set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution as given in Annexure-XIV, to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter. The section wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC MTS 2021 Descriptive Paper-II Max Marks Exam Duration To be announced soon 50 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes)

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous SSC MTS Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of SSC MTS Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics for both SSC MTS Paper-I and Paper-II.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works while attempting both Paper I and II. Therefore, practicing previous year's papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in SSC MTS 2021 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in SSC MTS 2021 Exam.