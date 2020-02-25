SSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 New: Check Latest SSC CGL/CHSL/ JE/MTS/ JHT/Phase-8/GD Constable/CPO/Steno Exam Dates

Search

SSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 New: Check the Exam dates for SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, JHT, Selection Posts Phase-8, Steno, GD Constable, and CPO Online Application & Exam Dates. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Examination Calendar for the year 2020-21 on its official website - ssc.nic.in.

Feb 25, 2020 13:13 IST
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the new examination calendar for the year 2020-21 at its official website - ssc.nic.in and has added new exam dates. The examination calendar carries forth the important dates of all the important exams to be conducted by the commission in the year 2020-21. This is one of the easiest and convenient way that will help the SSC aspirants to check the dates and prepare as per the exam schedule. Date of Advertisement, Opening & Closing Date of Application and Date of Examination is included in the calendar with different columns along with the name of the examination maintained in a row. Adding to this, the shifts of examination and the mode of examination are also included in the calendar given below. This year long calendar gives candidates a tentative date schedule to help them to plan their preparation properly. The important date of all the examinations/ recruitment tests that are ought to be held in the coming year is mentioned in SSC Exam Calendar 2020-21. Here’s a quick view on the calendar:

SSC 2020-21 (Revised) Exam Calendar

Staff Selection Commission Revised Annual Calendar Of Examinations (Tentative) To Be Held During The Year 2020-21

Exam Name

Application Start - Closing Date

Date of Exam

Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2018 (Tier-I)

5th May 2018 - 4th June 2018

4th June 2019 to 19th June 2019 (CBE)

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam, 2018 (Tier-I)

5th March 2019 to 5th April 2019

1st July 2019 to 26th July 2019 (CBE)

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-I)

22nd April 2019 to 29th May 2019

2nd August 2019 to 6th September 2019 (CBE)

Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017

-

Postponed (Earlier Scheduled on 25th August 2019)

Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2018 (Tier-II )

-

11th September 2019 to 13th September 2019 (CBE)

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination – 2018 (Paper-I)

1st Feb 2019 to 25th Feb 2019

23rd September 2019 to 27th September 2019 (CBE)

Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Exam -2018 (Paper-II)

-

27th September 2019 (CBE)

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam, 2018 (Tier-II)

-

29th September 2019 (Descriptive Paper) (Sunday)

Examination for Selection Posts Phase – VII/2018

6th August 2019 to 31st August 2019

14th October 2019 to 18th October 2019 (CBE)

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-II)

-

24th November 2019 (Descriptive Paper) (Sunday)

Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in Subordinate Office//Hindi Pradhyapak Exam. – 2019 (Paper-I)

27th August 2019 till 26th September 2019

26th November 2019 (CBE)

SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Exam -2019 (Paper-I)

17th September 2019 to 16th October 2019

9th December 2019 to 13th December 2019 (CBE)

Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2018 (Tier-III)

-

29th December 2019 (Descriptive Paper) (Sunday Morning)

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination – 2018 (Paper-II)

-

29th December 2019 (Descriptive Paper) (Sunday Afternoon)

Combined Graduate Level
Examination-2019 (Tier-I)

22nd October 2019 to 22nd November 2019

2nd to 11th March 2020 (CBE)

Combined Higher Secondary
(10+2) Examination-2019 (Tier-I)

3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020

16 to 27 March, 2020
(CBE)

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination – 2019 (Paper-I)

13th August 2019  to 12th September 2019

30th March 2020 to 2nd April 2020

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior
Translator, Senior Hindi
Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak
Examination-2019 (Paper-II)

-

16th February 2020

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination – 2019

20th September 2019 to 18th October 2019

5th May to 7th May 2020 (CBE)

Examination for Selection Posts
Phase-VIII/ 2020

21st February to 20th March 2020

10th June 2020 to 12th June 2020 (CBE)

Junior Engineer (Civil,
Mechanical, Electrical and
Quantity Surveying and Contract)
Examination-2019 (Paper-II)

-

21st June 2020

SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI
in CISF Examination -2019
(Paper-II)

-

21st June 2020 (Descriptive Paper)

Combined Graduate Level
Examination-2019 (Tier-II) & (Tier-III)

-

22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 (CBE)

Combined Higher Secondary
(10+2) Examination-2019 (Tier-II)

-

28th June 2020 (Descriptive Paper)

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and
CAPFs Examination-2020 (Paper-I)

17th April 2020 to 16th May 2020

28th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 (CBE)

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior
Translator, Senior Hindi
Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak
Examination-2020 (Paper-I)

17th April 2020 to 16th May 2020

1st October 2020 (CBE)

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical)
Staff Examination-2020 (Paper-I)

2nd June 2020 to 15th July 2020

26th October 2020 to 13th November 2020 (CBE)

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’
Examination-2020

4th August 2020 to 3rd September 2020

1st December 2020 to 3rd December 2020 (CBE)

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior
Translator, Senior Hindi
Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak
Examination-2020 (Paper-II)

-

January , 2021
(DES)*

Junior Engineer (Civil,
Mechanical, Electrical and
Quantity Surveying and Contract)
Examination-2020 (Paper-I)

4th August 2020 to 3rd September 2020

February, 2021
(CBE)*

Combined Graduate Level
Examination-2020 (Tier-I)

15th September 2020 to 15th October 2020

To be notified later (CBE)*

Combined Higher Secondary
(10+2) Examination-2020 (Tier-I)

30th November 2020 to 15th December 2020

To be notified later (CBE)*

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and
CAPFs Examination-2020 (Paper-II)

-

1st March 2021

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical)
Staff Examination-2020 (Paper-II)

-

1st March 2021 (Descriptive Paper)

Note: CBE Stands for Computer Based Exam

We have compiled the important information and notifications related to all the SSC Exam mentioned above in Exam Calendar.

Let’s have a look at all the Exam information in brief:

SSC CGL 2019-20 EXAM

Staff Selection Commission will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. Candidates can refer to the below given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the SSC CGL Exam:

SSC CHSL LDC/DEO (10+2) 2019 Exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination for recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). For applying, candidates must only have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. SSC CHSL 2018-19 Exam application process has been commenced from 5th March 2019 and will last till 5th April 2019. Candidates can refer to the below given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the SSC CHSL Exam:

SSC MTS 2019 Exam

As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the online application process for SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) – Non Technical 2019 Recruitment has been commenced from 22nd April 2019 and will last till 29th May 2019. So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the SSC MTS 2018-19 Paper - I Exam which is scheduled to be conducted online from 2nd August 2019 to 6th September 2019. Candidates can refer to the below given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the SSC MTS 2019 Exam:

SSC GD CONSTABLE 2018-19 EXAM

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct an open examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The recruitment process for SSC GD Constable 2018 Exam will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Candidates can refer to the below given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the SSC GD Constable Exam:

SSC SELECTION POSTS PHASE – VII 2019 EXAM

Every year SSC announces certain vacancies or Selection Posts for the candidates appearing in different exams. Selection Posts are the limited vacancies for which essential as well as desired qualification is required. Sometimes having relevant experience also helps in getting this job. The name of posts and departments is issued zone wise by SSC. SSC Selection Posts Phase-VII 2019 can be a good opportunity for those who want a decent Government Job. To get selected for SSC Selection Posts, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer- Based Test CBT (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). Candidates can refer to the below given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the SSC Selection Posts Phase – VII 2019 Exam:

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 Exam

This year SSC JE Paper - I 2019 Exam will be conducted in online mode tentatively from 23rd September 2019 to 27th September 2019 and will be a Computer Based Exam (CBE). Eligible candidates can start filling the application form from 1st Feb 2019 to 25th Feb 2019 ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by SSC.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019-20 Exam

As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission, the Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 Recruitment has been released on 20th September 2019. The online submission of Application Form for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D was held from 20th September 2019 to 18th October 2019. The exam will be conducted in two stages. Stage 1 will be an online examination consisting of objective type multiple choice questions and will be conducted from 5th May 2020 to 7th May 2020. Stage 2 will be a Skill Test. We will notify the exam date for Skill Test as soon as SSC release the official notification.

SSC JHT 2019 EXAM

Every year Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Posts. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive). Candidates can refer to the below given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the SSC JHT 2019 Exam:

SSC Sub-Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) 2019-20 Exam

The SSC CPO 2019-20 Exam can be a great opportunity for those who wish to join Delhi Police and some of the best paramilitary forces of India (CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB) as Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF. Under this recruitment process, you can apply for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). SSC CPO 2018 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Candidates can refer to the below given list of topics covering all the important aspects of the SSC CPO 2018 Exam:

SSC Exam aspirants are advised to refer the above mentioned Exam Calendar and Exam-wise list of topics for creating study plans, time tables and preparation strategies that will help them in scoring well in these exams and getting a Government Job with good salary. 

