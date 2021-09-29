SSC Phase 9 Selection Post 2021 Exam Eligibility: Check 3261 Vacancy Details in various Ministries & Govt Departments

SSC Phase 9 Selection Post 2021 Exam Eligibility: As per the latest official notification, SSC Phase 9 Selection Post 2021 Exam Official notification has been released at ssc.nic.in and the Commission has announced total 3261 vacancies under SSC Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Selection Post Recruitment. Below are important dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Exam:
|
Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-9 2021 Exam
|
Dates for submission of online applications
|
24th Sep to 25th Oct 2021
|
Last date for receipt of application
|
25th October 2021 (up to 11.30 P.M.)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.)
|
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank)
|
1st November 2021
|
Date of Computer Based Examination
|
January/February 2022
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Exam will be conducted in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: Details of 3261 Vacancies
The details of 3261 vacancies in total 9 regions for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Recruitment in various Ministries/ Government Departments are as under:
|
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Region-wise Break-up of 3261 Vacancies
|
S. No.
|
SSC Regions
|
Vacancies
|
1
|
Central Region (CR)
|
53
|
2
|
Eastern Region (ER)
|
747
|
3
|
Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR)
|
117
|
4
|
Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)
|
137
|
5
|
North Eastern Region (NER)
|
50
|
6
|
Northern Region (NR)
|
1159
|
7
|
North Western Region (NWR)
|
618
|
8
|
Southern Region (SR)
|
159
|
9
|
Western Region (WR)
|
221
|
Total
|
3261
The following are the details of the Nine Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission:
|
SSC Region
|
States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region
|
Exam Centres
|
Central Region (CR)
|
Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
|
Prayagraj and Patna
|
Eastern Region (ER)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, and West Bengal
|
Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Port Blair, and Ranchi
|
Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)
|
Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala
|
Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)
|
Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal and Raipur
|
North Eastern Region (NER)
|
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura
|
Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala, and Kohima
|
Northern Region (NR)
|
NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand
|
Delhi, Dehradun, and Jaipur
|
North Western Sub-Region (NWR)
|
Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab
|
Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Hamirpur
|
Southern Region (SR)
|
Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana
|
Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam
|
Western Region (WR)
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra
|
Mumbai and Ahmedabad
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 53 Vacancies in Central Region (CR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 747 Vacancies in Eastern Region (ER)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 117 Vacancies in Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 137 Vacancies in Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 50 Vacancies in North Eastern Region (NER)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 1159 Vacancies in Northern Region (NR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 618 Vacancies in North Western Region (NWR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 159 Vacancies in Southern Region (SR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 221 Vacancies in Western Region (WR)