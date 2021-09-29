SSC Phase 9 Selection Post 2021 Exam Eligibility: Check 3261 Vacancy Details in various Ministries & Govt Departments

SSC Phase 9 Selection Post 2021 Exam Eligibility: Check Details of SSC Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Selection Post 3261 Vacancies in various Ministries and Government Departments including Eligibility Criteria like Age & Educational Qualification.

SSC Phase 9 Selection Post 2021 Exam Eligibility: As per the latest official notification, SSC Phase 9 Selection Post 2021 Exam Official notification has been released at ssc.nic.in and the Commission has announced total 3261 vacancies under SSC Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Selection Post Recruitment. Below are important dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-9 2021 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 24th Sep to 25th Oct 2021 Last date for receipt of application 25th October 2021 (up to 11.30 P.M.) Last date for making online fee payment 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for generation of offline Challan 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 1st November 2021 Date of Computer Based Examination January/February 2022

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Exam will be conducted in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: Details of 3261 Vacancies

The details of 3261 vacancies in total 9 regions for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Recruitment in various Ministries/ Government Departments are as under:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021 Region-wise Break-up of 3261 Vacancies S. No. SSC Regions Vacancies 1 Central Region (CR) 53 2 Eastern Region (ER) 747 3 Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) 117 4 Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) 137 5 North Eastern Region (NER) 50 6 Northern Region (NR) 1159 7 North Western Region (NWR) 618 8 Southern Region (SR) 159 9 Western Region (WR) 221 Total 3261

The following are the details of the Nine Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission:

SSC Region States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region Exam Centres Central Region (CR) Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj and Patna Eastern Region (ER) Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, and West Bengal Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Port Blair, and Ranchi Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR) Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR) Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Bhopal and Raipur North Eastern Region (NER) Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala, and Kohima Northern Region (NR) NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand Delhi, Dehradun, and Jaipur North Western Sub-Region (NWR) Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Hamirpur Southern Region (SR) Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam Western Region (WR) Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra Mumbai and Ahmedabad

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 53 Vacancies in Central Region (CR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 747 Vacancies in Eastern Region (ER)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 117 Vacancies in Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 137 Vacancies in Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 50 Vacancies in North Eastern Region (NER)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 1159 Vacancies in Northern Region (NR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 618 Vacancies in North Western Region (NWR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 159 Vacancies in Southern Region (SR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 (IX) 2021: 221 Vacancies in Western Region (WR)