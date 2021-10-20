SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2021 Registration till 25th Oct @ssc.nic.in: 10th/12th Pass/Graduates can apply online for 3261 Vacancies

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2021 Registration till 25 th Oct @ssc.nic.in: Check step-by-step process & important information needed while filling the application form for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Recruitment. 10 th & 12 th Pass and Graduates can apply online till 25 th October 2021 for 3261 Vacancies.

SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2021 Registration till 25th Oct @ssc.nic.in: SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 online registration process will be conducted till 25th October 2021. SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts under Selection Post Phase-IX 2021 Examination from 2nd to 10th February 2022. Candidates need to apply separately for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts.

Below are the important dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Recruitment:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-9 2021 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 24th Sep to 25th Oct 2021 Last date for receipt of application 25th October 2021 (up to 11.30 P.M.) Last date for making online fee payment 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for generation of offline Challan 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 1st November 2021 Date of Computer Based Examination 2nd to 10th February 2022

How to Apply Online for SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Exam?

For the ease of candidates, we have listed down the step-by-step process for filling the online application form of SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Recruitment. So, let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Recruitment:

Step-1: Go to SSC Official website

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in, and click on the link ‘Apply’ highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Others’

A new page will open and here candidates need to click on the link ‘Others’ which will take you to the Application Page of SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Recruitment:

Step-3: Click on the link ‘Apply’

A new page will open where the candidates need to click on the link ‘Apply’ placed alongwith the Exam name ‘Phase-IX/2021/Selection Posts’.

Step-4: Login as New User

After clicking on the apply link, candidates will be redirected to the home page where they have to login as a new user to apply for the SSC Selection Posts Phase-IX (9) 2021:

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

Step-5: Fill in the Basic Details

The website will take you the link where you have to fill the online application form. Candidates should apply only once for one post. Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay a fee for each category. Before proceeding with One-Time Registration, keep the following information/ documents ready:

- Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP).

- Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

- Aadhaar Number. If Aadhaar Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage):

Voter ID Card PAN Passport Driving License School/ College ID Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

- Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

- Disability Certificate Number, if you are a person with benchmark disability.

Step-6: Fill in the Additional Details

- Give your preference for Examination Centers. A candidate may give the option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. The choice for all three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications.

- If you are seeking age relaxation, select the appropriate age- relaxation category.

- Indicate your highest educational qualification.

- Provide information on whether you belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is applicable for only un-reserved candidates.

Step-5: Uploading of Scanned copy of Photograph and Signature

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in the Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned color passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). The image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Note: Applications with blurred photographs and signatures will be rejected.

Step-6: Application Fee

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC Rs. 100 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fees can be paid by the candidates up to 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through Challan of SBI may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of the bank up to 1st November 2021 provided the Challan has been generated by them before 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.).

Step-7: Final Submission of Application

Complete your declaration by clicking on the “I agree” check box, filling up the captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and ‘Submit’ the Application. Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature.

After successful submission of online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.