SSC Phase-8 Selection Posts 2020: Exam Pattern & Syllabus

As per the latest official notification, the application process for the vacancies under the categories Selection Post Phase-8 - Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial, has begun from 21st Feb to 20th March 2020 (up to 23:59 PM). SSC will conduct the Selection Post Phase-VII Exam from 10th to 12th June 2020. Let’s look in detail about the SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam and Selection Procedure.

About SSC Staff Selection Posts Exam

Every year SSC announces certain vacancies or Selection Posts for the candidates appearing in different exams. Selection Posts are the limited vacancies for which essential, as well as the desired qualification, is required. Sometimes having relevant experience also helps in getting this job. The name of posts and departments is issued zone wise by SSC.

About SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 can be a good opportunity for those who want a decent Government Job. To get selected for SSC Selection Posts, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer- Based Test CBT (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). Below are the Important Examination Dates:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-8 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 21st Feb to 20th March 2020 (up to 23:59 PM) Last date for receipt of application 20th March 2020 (23:59 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 23rd March 2020 (23:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 23rd March 2020 (23:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 25th March 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination 10th to 12th June 2020

Let’s look in detail the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for SSC Selection Posts-8 2020 Exam.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels. The details of subjects for questions, marks and number of questions subject-wise are given below:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Total Duration/ Timing General Intelligence 25 50 60 Minutes (Total) English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 Total 100 questions 200 marks

Skill Tests like Typing/Data Entry/Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of qualifying nature. Final Merit List will be drawn on the basis of performance in the Computer Based Examination.

Note:

Candidates will be shortlisted for Computer Based Examination based on the percentage of marks in Essential Qualifications as indicated by them in their application.

for as indicated by them in their application. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

for each wrong answer. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards in each component of the Examination taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination.

Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular Category of post.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VII 2019 Syllabus

Let’s have a look at SSC Selection Posts-VII 2019 Syllabus in detail:

Matriculation Level

1. General Intelligence: It would include questions of non-verbal type. The test will include questions on:

Matriculation Level – General Intelligence Topics Similarities and differences Visual memory Space visualization Discriminating observation Problem-solving Relationship concepts Analysis Figure classification Judgment Arithmetical number series Decision making Non-verbal series, etc

The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

2. English Language: Candidates' understanding of the Basics of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability would be tested.

3. Quantitative Aptitude: This paper will include questions on problems relating to:

Matriculation Level - Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number systems Interest Computation of whole numbers Profit and loss, Discount Decimals and fractions and the relationship between numbers Use of tables and graphs Fundamental arithmetical operations Mensuration Percentages Time and distance Ratio and proportion Ratio and time Averages Time and work, etc

4. General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic scene

General Polity including Indian Constitution

Scientific Research, etc

These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

NOTE: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability and opting for SCRIBE there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / General Awareness Paper.

Higher Secondary (10+2) Level

1. General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on:

Higher Secondary Level – General Intelligence Topics Semantic Analogy Semantic Series Symbolic operations Figural Pattern – folding and completion Symbolic/Number Analogy Number Series Trends Embedded figures Figural Analogy Figural Series Space Orientation Critical Thinking Semantic Classification Problem Solving Venn Diagrams Emotional Intelligence Symbolic/Number Classification Word Building Drawing inferences Social Intelligence Figural Classification Coding and de- coding Punched hole/pattern-folding & unfolding Other sub-topics, if any Numerical operations

2. English Language:

Higher Secondary Level – English Language Topics Spot the Error Improvement of Sentences Fill in the Blanks Active/Passive Voice of Verbs Synonyms/Homonyms Conversion into Direct/Indirect narration Antonyms Shuffling of Sentence parts Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Idioms & Phrases Cloze Passage One word substitution Comprehension Passage

3. Quantitative Aptitude:

Higher Secondary Level – Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number Systems Computation of Whole Number Decimal and Fractions Relationship Between Numbers Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Percentages Ratio and Proportion Square roots Averages Interest (Simple and Compound) Profit and Loss Discount Partnership Business Mixture and Allegation Time and distance Time and work Algebra Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) Graphs of Linear Equations Geometry Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts Triangle and its various kinds of centres Congruence and similarity of triangles Circle and its chords Tangents Angles subtended by chords of a circle Common tangents to two or more circles Mensuration Triangle Quadrilaterals Regular Polygons Circle Right Prism Right Circular Cone Right Circular Cylinder Sphere Hemispheres Rectangular Parallelepiped Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base Trigonometry Trigonometry Trigonometric ratios Complementary angles Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin20 + Cos20=1 etc. Statistical Charts Use of Tables and Graphs - Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar- diagram, Pie-chart

4. General Awareness: Questions are designed to test the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions are also designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to:

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy

Scientific Research

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability and opting for SCRIBES there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / Quantitative Aptitude.



Graduation and Above Levels

1. General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on:

Graduation Level – General Intelligence Topics Analogies Number series Similarities and differences Figural series Space visualization Problem-solving Spatial orientation Word building Problem-solving Coding & de-coding Analysis Numerical operations Judgment Symbolic operations Decision making Trends Visual memory Space orientation Discrimination Space visualization Observation Venn diagrams Relationship concepts Drawing inferences Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification Punched hole/pattern–folding & un-folding Arithmetic number series Figural pattern – folding and completion Non-verbal series Indexing Coding and decoding Address matching Statement conclusion Date & city matching Syllogistic reasoning Classification of centre codes/roll numbers Semantic analogy Small & capital letters/numbers coding Symbolic/number analogy Decoding and classification Figural analogy Embedded figures Semantic classification Critical thinking Symbolic/number classification Emotional intelligence Figural classification Social intelligence Semantic series Other sub-topics, if any

2. English Language: Candidates’ ability to understand correct English, his basic comprehension and writing ability, etc. would be tested. The questions in Parts A, B, & D will be of a level commensurate with the essential qualification viz. Graduation and questions in Part C will be of 10th standard level.

3. Quantitative Aptitude: The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be:

Graduation Level – Quantitative Aptitude Topics Computation of whole numbers Common tangents to two or more circles Decimals Triangle Fractions and relationships between numbers Quadrilaterals Percentage Regular Polygons Ratio & proportion Circle Square roots Right Prism, Averages Right Circular Cone, Interest Right Circular Cylinder, Profit and loss, Discount Sphere, Hemispheres Partnership Business Rectangular Parallelepiped Mixture and Alligation Regular right pyramid with triangular or square base, Time and Distance Trigonometric Ratio Time & Work Degree and radian Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary Surds Measures Graphs of Linear Equations Standard Identities Triangle and its various kinds of centres Complementary Angles Congruence and similarity of triangles Heights and Distances Circle and its chords Histogram Tangents Frequency Polygon Angles subtended by chords of a circle Bar diagram & pie chart

4. General Awareness: Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining:

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy

Scientific Research