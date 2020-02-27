Search

SSC Phase-8 Selection Posts 2020: Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Phase-8 Selection Posts 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam pattern and syllabus SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam going to be held from 10th to 12th June 2020. There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

Feb 27, 2020 16:11 IST
SSC Phase-8 Selection Posts 2020: Exam Pattern & Syllabus
As per the latest official notification, the application process for the vacancies under the categories Selection Post Phase-8 - Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial, has begun from 21st Feb to 20th March 2020 (up to 23:59 PM).  SSC will conduct the Selection Post Phase-VII Exam from 10th to 12th June 2020. Let’s look in detail about the SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam and Selection Procedure.

About SSC Staff Selection Posts Exam

Every year SSC announces certain vacancies or Selection Posts for the candidates appearing in different exams. Selection Posts are the limited vacancies for which essential, as well as the desired qualification, is required. Sometimes having relevant experience also helps in getting this job. The name of posts and departments is issued zone wise by SSC.

About SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 can be a good opportunity for those who want a decent Government Job. To get selected for SSC Selection Posts, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer- Based Test CBT (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). Below are the Important Examination Dates:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-8 2020 Exam

Dates for submission of online applications

21st Feb to 20th March 2020 (up to 23:59 PM)

Last date for receipt of application

20th March 2020 (23:59 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

23rd March 2020 (23:59 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

23rd March 2020 (23:59 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank)

25th March 2020

Date of Computer Based Examination

10th to 12th June 2020

Let’s look in detail the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for SSC Selection Posts-8 2020 Exam.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels. The details of subjects for questions, marks and number of questions subject-wise are given below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Total Duration/ Timing

General Intelligence

25

50

60 Minutes (Total)

English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

(Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

Total

100 questions

200 marks

Skill Tests like Typing/Data Entry/Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of qualifying nature. Final Merit List will be drawn on the basis of performance in the Computer Based Examination.

Note:

  • Candidates will be shortlisted for Computer Based Examination based on the percentage of marks in Essential Qualifications as indicated by them in their application.
  • There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
  • The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards in each component of the Examination taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.
  • Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination.
  • Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular Category of post.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-VII 2019 Syllabus

Let’s have a look at SSC Selection Posts-VII 2019 Syllabus in detail:

Matriculation Level

1. General Intelligence: It would include questions of non-verbal type. The test will include questions on:

Matriculation Level – General Intelligence Topics

Similarities and differences

Visual memory

Space visualization

Discriminating observation

Problem-solving

Relationship concepts

Analysis

Figure classification

Judgment

Arithmetical number series

Decision making

Non-verbal series, etc

The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

2. English Language: Candidates' understanding of the Basics of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability would be tested.

3. Quantitative Aptitude: This paper will include questions on problems relating to:

Matriculation Level - Quantitative Aptitude Topics

Number systems

Interest

Computation of whole numbers

Profit and loss, Discount

Decimals and fractions and the relationship between numbers

Use of tables and graphs

Fundamental arithmetical operations

Mensuration

Percentages

Time and distance

Ratio and proportion

Ratio and time

Averages

Time and work, etc

4. General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to

  • Sports
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic scene
  • General Polity including Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research, etc

These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

NOTE: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability and opting for SCRIBE there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / General Awareness Paper.

Higher Secondary (10+2) Level

1. General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on:

Higher Secondary Level – General Intelligence Topics

Semantic Analogy

Semantic Series

Symbolic operations

Figural Pattern – folding and completion

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Number Series

Trends

Embedded figures

Figural Analogy

Figural Series

Space Orientation

Critical Thinking

Semantic Classification

Problem Solving

Venn Diagrams

Emotional Intelligence

Symbolic/Number Classification

Word Building

Drawing inferences

Social Intelligence

Figural Classification

Coding and de- coding

Punched hole/pattern-folding & unfolding

Other sub-topics, if any Numerical operations

2. English Language:

Higher Secondary Level – English Language Topics

Spot the Error

Improvement of Sentences

Fill in the Blanks

Active/Passive Voice of Verbs

Synonyms/Homonyms

Conversion into Direct/Indirect narration

Antonyms

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Idioms & Phrases

Cloze Passage

One word substitution

Comprehension Passage

3. Quantitative Aptitude:

Higher Secondary Level – Quantitative Aptitude Topics

Number Systems

Computation of Whole Number

Decimal and Fractions

Relationship Between Numbers Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Allegation

Time and distance

Time and work

Algebra

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems)

Graphs of Linear Equations

Geometry

Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords

Tangents

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

Common tangents to two or more circles

Mensuration

Triangle

Quadrilaterals

Regular Polygons

Circle

Right Prism

Right Circular Cone

Right Circular Cylinder

Sphere

Hemispheres

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base

Trigonometry

Trigonometry

Trigonometric ratios

Complementary angles

Height and distances (simple problems only)

Standard Identities like sin20 + Cos20=1 etc.

Statistical Charts

Use of Tables and Graphs - Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar- diagram, Pie-chart

4. General Awareness: Questions are designed to test the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions are also designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to:

  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic Scene
  • General Policy
  • Scientific Research

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability and opting for SCRIBES there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / Quantitative Aptitude.


Graduation and Above Levels

1. General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on:

Graduation Level – General Intelligence Topics

Analogies

Number series

Similarities and differences

Figural series

Space visualization

Problem-solving

Spatial orientation

Word building

Problem-solving

Coding & de-coding

Analysis

Numerical operations

Judgment

Symbolic operations

Decision making

Trends

Visual memory

Space orientation

Discrimination

Space visualization

Observation

Venn diagrams

Relationship concepts

Drawing inferences

Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification

Punched hole/pattern–folding & un-folding

Arithmetic number series

Figural pattern – folding and completion

Non-verbal series

Indexing

Coding and decoding

Address matching

Statement conclusion

Date & city matching

Syllogistic reasoning

Classification of centre codes/roll numbers

Semantic analogy

Small & capital letters/numbers coding

Symbolic/number analogy

Decoding and classification

Figural analogy

Embedded figures

Semantic classification

Critical thinking

Symbolic/number classification

Emotional intelligence

Figural classification

Social intelligence

Semantic series

Other sub-topics, if any

2. English Language: Candidates’ ability to understand correct English, his basic comprehension and writing ability, etc. would be tested. The questions in Parts A, B, & D will be of a level commensurate with the essential qualification viz. Graduation and questions in Part C will be of 10th standard level.

3. Quantitative Aptitude: The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be:

Graduation Level – Quantitative Aptitude Topics

Computation of whole numbers

Common tangents to two or more circles

Decimals

Triangle

Fractions and relationships between numbers

Quadrilaterals

Percentage

Regular Polygons

Ratio & proportion

Circle

Square roots

Right Prism,

Averages

Right Circular Cone,

Interest

Right Circular Cylinder,

Profit and loss, Discount

Sphere, Hemispheres

Partnership Business

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Mixture and Alligation

Regular right pyramid with triangular or square base,

Time and Distance

Trigonometric Ratio

Time & Work

Degree and radian

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary Surds

Measures

Graphs of Linear Equations

Standard Identities

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Complementary Angles

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Heights and Distances

Circle and its chords

Histogram

Tangents

Frequency Polygon

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

Bar diagram & pie chart

4. General Awareness: Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining:

  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic Scene
  • General Policy
  • Scientific Research

Phase

