SSC JE 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age, Educational Qualification, Experience for Junior Engineer Govt Posts

SSC JE 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check the age limit, relaxation in the upper age limit, educational qualification, work experience and nationality needed to be fulfilled before applying for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2022 Exam (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical).

SSC JE 2022 Eligibility Criteria: This Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of the pay matrix of the 7th Central Pay Commission. Eligible candidates can submit the online application form till 2nd September 2022 ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by SSC. Below are the Important Dates of the SSC JE 2022 Recruitment:

SSC JE 2022 Exam Important Dates Dates for submission of online applications 12th August to 2nd September 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 2nd September 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date and time for generation of offline Challan 2nd September 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date and time for making online fee payment 3rd September 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 3rd September 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 4th September 2022 (11:00 PM) Schedule of Computer Based Examination November 2022 Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) To be notified later

Before applying for the different SSC JE posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC JE 2022 Recruitment drive:

SSC JE 2022 AGE LIMIT

As on 1st January 2022, the age limit for SSC JE Posts is:

Organisation Name Post Name Age Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 32 years Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Upto 32 years Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 32 years Junior Engineer (Electrical) Upto 32 years Border Roads Organization (BRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) Up to 30 years Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) Upto 30 years Farrakka Barrage Project (FBP) Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Upto 30 years Central Water Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Upto 30 years Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical) Upto 30 years National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years

Note:

Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate or an equivalent certificate only will be accepted by the Commission for determining the age and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

Candidates are advised to opt only for such posts for which they have the qualification and are within the prescribed age limits.

SSC JE 2022 AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

The relaxation in upper age limit/maximum upper age for the following categories/ communities is given in the table below subject to submission of requisite certificates:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 SC / ST 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 PwD (General) 10 years 4 PwD (OBC) 13 years PwD (SC/ST) 15 years 5 Ex-Servicemen 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date 10 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 Years SC/ ST 8 years

SSC JE 2022 Essential Educational Qualifications/Experience (As on 2nd September 2022)

Below is the brief educational qualification details of the different posts offered through SSC JE 2022 Exam:

S. No. Post Name Educational and Other Qualification 1 Junior Engineer (Civil), Border Roads Organization (BRO), Ministry of Defence Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years working experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Civil Engineering works. 2 Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), Border Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute; or (a) Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Automobile/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years’ experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works. 3 Junior Engineer (Civil) CPWD Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute 4 Junior Engineer (Electrical) CPWD Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognised University or Institute 5 Junior Engineer (Civil) in Central Water Power Research Station Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute 6 Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Central Water Power Research Station Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised Institute 7 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in Central Water Power Research Station Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute. 8 Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Commission Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution 9 Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Central Water Commission Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution 10 Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Directorate of Quality Assurance, (Naval) Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute; or (a) Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus (b) Two years’ experience in the respective field. 11 Junior Engineer (Electrical), Directorate of Quality Assurance, (Naval) Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University; or (a) Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus (b) Two years’ experience in the respective field. 12 Junior Engineer (Civil) in Farrakka Barrage Project Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised University or Institute or Board 13 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in Farrakka Barrage Project Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised University or Institute or Board 14 Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Farrakka Barrage Project Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised University or Institute or Board 15 Junior Engineer (Civil), Military Engineer Services (MES) Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years’ experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Civil Engineering works. 16 Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), Military Engineer Services (MES) Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University; or (a) Three years diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years’ experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works. 17 Junior Engineer (Civil), National Technical Research Organization Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institution. 18 Junior Engineer (Electrical), National Technical Research Organization Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution. 19 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) National Technical Research Organization Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution 20 Junior Engineer (Civil), Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution. 21 Junior Engineer (Electrical), Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution. 22 Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institution

Note:

The posts where experience is required, such experience must be acquired by the candidates after completing the requisite Educational Qualifications (EQs) as specified for the concerned post. Further, internship, training, research experience, etc. gained in the course of acquiring an educational qualification will not be counted as experience.

Physical Efficiency Test, Physical and Medical Standard for the Posts of Junior Engineers in Border Roads Organization (BRO)

The Physical Efficiency Tests will be conducted at GREF Centre or respective Recruitment Centre as applicable, by a Board of Officers, detailed by the Headquarters, Director General Border Roads.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the written examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be canceled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC JE 2022 Exam.