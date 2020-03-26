SSC JE 2020: Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile, Vacancies & Promotion Policy

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. The candidates are supposed to undergo two stages of SSC JE selection procedure, i.e., Paper - I and Paper - II. Let’s look upon the details of the SSC Junior Engineer’s Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects.

Job Profile of SSC Junior Engineer (JE)

The Job Post of Junior Engineer is one of the prestigious Central Government Jobs whose exam is being conducted by SSC at Pan India level every year. These posts are classified under Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted category of the Central Government.

Under this Job profile, Junior Engineers get posted in various Government Organisations or Departments according to their subject line and requirement raised by each department respectively. For example, a Junior Engineer specialized in mechanics will get the posting in the Mechanical Department of the respective Central Government Organizations.

Below is the list of posts under SSC JE that will get placed in different Central Government Organizations:

Tentative vacancy of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018-19

Work Responsibilities of SSC Junior Engineer (JE)

A newly recruited Junior Engineer will be given charge of a section in the respective allocated organisations. He or she will be responsible for various functions carried out in their respective departments. It starts from taking stock of daily work done by the laborers to making plans for the next day involving allotment of work, supervising, etc.

Here are the major roles and responsibilities performed by a Junior Engineer in their respective Government Departments:

Supervision of Work: In the initial days, this is the main function of an engineer as this provides the best opportunity to understand the functions of an organization.

Planning: This part will start from a small level as making plans and estimates from a repair or renovation work and then a junior engineer will need to make exhaustive planning for flagship activities carried out by his or her section

Accounts: A junior engineer is responsible for maintaining the stock of his or her section along with passing bills for work done by the contractor or for any expenditure incurred by the section

Scheme Execution: In the organizations where the junior engineers will be posted, there are various government schemes being executed and Junior Engineers need to ensure smooth flow of work related to these schemes

Assisting Superiors: A junior engineer is the boss of his or her section and therefore, any briefing required for the section will be taken from the Junior Engineer. If his or her section is dealing with an important project, he or she has to report to the higher authority on a daily basis

Salary Structure of SSC Junior Engineer (JE)

Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group „B‟ (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

The table given below will give the candidates a brief idea about the Grade Pay, the In-hand Salary and the Gross Salary of SSC Junior Engineer (JE):

The SSC Junior Engineer (JE) in-hand salary is the salary which the employee gets after deducting all the relevant Taxes and Provident Fund.

Salary Structure of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) after 7th Pay Commission

The salary structure of various government positions have been upgraded after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission.

The 7th Pay Commission salary of various government positions can be calculated in the below manner:

New Pay = (Basic pay as on 1st January 2016 * 2.57) + All allowances applicable to the post

The pay band of Junior Engineer falls under Level-6 of pay matrix of 7th pay commission is Rs.35400-112400/- with effect from 5th January 2018 to 08th January 2018. The in-hand salary of SSC JE as per the new commission will be Rs. 44,000 per month including all the other allowances which are:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Medical Allowance

House Rent Allowance

Travelling Allowances

Other Special Allowances, etc.

Growth Opportunities for SSC Junior Engineer (JE)



The growth opportunities are decent and if one passes various departmental exams conducted by the concerned department, there is no reason one will not rise to higher ranks. A Junior Engineer can be promoted to two senior designations which are: