SSC JE 2020 Exam Begins from 27th October: Download PDF Files of SSC Junior Engineer Previous Year Papers (Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering) for free here!

SSC JE 2020 Exam Begins from 27th October: SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-1 will be conducted in Online mode from 27th to 30th October 2020 for the recruitment of 887 Vacancies of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract. SSC JE 2020 can be a good opportunity for those candidates who are aspiring to get an engineering job in a Government Organization.

The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. SSC JE Paper - I will be an online exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For cracking SSC JE 2020 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy.

So, to enhance your chances of clearing SSC JE 2020 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article.

SSC JE (Junior Engineer) Previous Year Papers PDF Download

You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers SSC JE Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Exam from the tables given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in their exam preparation. Candidates should note that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of SSC JE Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous SSC JE Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of the SSC JE 2020 Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the exam preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics for all the sections – General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, General Engineering (Civil and Structural, Electrical & Mechanical) of SSC JE 2020 Online Exam.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate a little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works. Therefore, practicing previous year papers online will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in SSC JE 2020 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in SSC JE 2020 Exam.