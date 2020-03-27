SSC JE 2020 Preparation Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown: Check Important Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Topics (100 Marks)

SSC JE 2020 Preparation Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown: SSC JE 2019-2020 Paper-1 has been officially postponed due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak. As per the official notification released by SSC, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) 2019 which was going to be held from 30th March 2020 got postponed as a precautionary measure amidst coronavirus outbreak.

SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 new exam dates have not been announced yet by the Commission. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to continue their exam preparation and revise the important topics of the engineering subjects (Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical) first as they consist of 100 Marks out of total 200 Marks. Let’s look at the SSC JE Paper-1 2020 Exam Pattern in brief and then cover the important topics of Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering Subjects.

SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract Posts. SSC JE Paper - I will be an online exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC JE Paper-1 2020:

SSC JE Paper - I 2019-20 Exam Sections Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 2 Hours General Awareness 50 General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical) Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) 100

Candidates must remember that the standard of the questions in Engineering subjects will be approximate of the level of Diploma in Engineering (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronics) from a recognized Institute, Board or University recognized by All India Board of Technical Education. All the questions will be set in SI units.

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Part-A: Civil & Structural Engineering

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Part-A: Civil & Structural Engineering Important Topics Civil Engineering: 1. Building Materials 2. Estimating 3. Costing and Valuation 4. Surveying 5. Soil Mechanics 6. Hydraulics 7. Irrigation Engineering 8. Transportation Engineering 9. Environmental Engineering Structural Engineering 1. Theory of Structures 2. Concrete Technology 3. RCC Design 4. Steel Design

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Part-B: Electrical Engineering

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Part-B: Electrical Engineering Important Topics 1. Basic concepts of Electrical 2. Circuit law 3. Magnetic Circuit 4. AC Fundamentals 5. Measurement and Measuring instruments 6. Electrical Machines 7. Fractional Kilowatt Motors and single phase induction Motors 8. Synchronous Machines 9. Generation, Transmission and Distribution 10. Estimation and Costing 11. Utilization and Electrical Energy 12. Basic Electronics

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Part-C: Mechanical Engineering

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 Part-C: Mechanical Engineering Important Topics 1. Theory of Machines and Machine Design 2. Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials 3. Properties of Pure Substances 4. 1st Law of Thermodynamics 5. 2nd Law of Thermodynamics 6. Air standard Cycles for IC Engines 7. IC Engine Performance 8. IC Engines Combustion 9. IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication 10. Rankine cycle of System 11. Boilers Classification, Specification, Fitting & Accessories 12. Air Compressors & their cycles 13. Refrigeration cycles 14. Principle of Refrigeration Plant 15. Nozzles & Steam Turbines 16. Properties & Classification of Fluids 17. Fluid Statics, Measurement of Fluid Pressure 18. Fluid kinematics 19. Dynamics of Ideal fluids 20. Measurement of Flow rate 21. Basic principles, Hydraulic Turbines 22. Centrifugal Pumps 23. Classification of steels

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in SSC JE 2019-2020 Paper-1 Exam.