SSC JE 2020-2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualification for SSC Junior Engineer 2020 Exam

SSC JE 2020-2021 Eligibility Criteria: SSC JE 2020-21 Recruitment Notification is out now. Eligible candidates can start filling the application form from 1st to 30th October 2020 ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by SSC. Below are the Important Dates of SSC JE 2020-21 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC JE 2020-21 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 1st October to 30th October 2020 Last date for receipt of application 30th October 2020 (23:30) Last date for making online fee payment 1st November 2020 (23:30) Last date for generation of offline Challan 3rd November 2020 (23:30) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 5th November 202 Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) 22nd March to 25th March 2021 Date of Paper-II (Conventional) To be notified Later

Before applying for the different SSC JE posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC JE 2020-21 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT

As on 1st January 2021, age limit for SSC JE Posts are:

S. No. Organization Post Age Limit 1 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 32 years 2 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 32 years 3 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 32 years 4 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 32 years 5 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 6 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) Up to 30 years 7 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 8 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years 9 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years 10 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 11 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) Up to 30 years 12 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 13 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years 14 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years 15 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years 16 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years 17 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 18 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years 19 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years

Note:

Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate or an equivalent certificate only will be accepted by the Commission for determining the age and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

Candidates are advised to opt only for such posts for which they have the qualification and are within the prescribed age limits.

AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

The relaxation in upper age limit/maximum upper age for the following categories/ communities is given in the table below subject to submission of requisite certificates:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 10 years 4 PwD + OBC 13 years 5 PwD + SC/ ST 15 years 5 Ex-Servicemen (Unreserved / General) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age 6 Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01- 01-1980 to 31-12-1989. 5 years 10 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 Years SC/ ST 8 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below is the brief educational qualification details of the different posts offered through SSC JE 2020 Exam (as on 1st January, 2021):

S. No. Organization Post Educational and Other Qualification 1 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil) Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution 2 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution 3 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute 4 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute 5 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Civil) Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University Or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Civil Engineering works 6 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University; Or (a) Three years diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works. 7 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board 8 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board. 9 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board 10 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Civil) Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years working experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Civil Engineering works 11 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute; or (a) Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Automobile/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works 12 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. 13 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University. 14 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University. 15 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University; or (a) Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution; and (b) Two years experience in the respective fields 16 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University; or (a) Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus (b) Two years experience in the respective field. 17 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized University/ Institution 18 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized University/ Institution 19 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized University/ Institution

Note:

For the posts where equivalent Degree/ Diploma are specified in the Educational Qualifications, the candidate possessing such equivalent Degree/ Diploma Certificate shall also produce relevant Equivalence Certificate from the concerned authorities.

The posts where experience is required, such experience must be acquired by the candidates after completing minimum educational qualification as specified for the concerned post.

As per UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2017 published in official Gazette on 23-06-2017, under Part-I (2)(p), the programmes in engineering are not permitted to be offered under Open and Distance Learning mode.

All candidates who are called for documents verification will be required to produce the relevant certificates in original such as Mark sheets, Provisional Degree/ Diploma Certificate, etc as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 1st january 2021 failing which the candidature of such candidate will be cancelled by the Commission.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

a) a citizen of India, or

b) a subject of Nepal, or

c) a subject of Bhutan, or

d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the written examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC JE 2020-21 Exam.