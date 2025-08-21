BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025: Download Prelims GS Response Sheet PDF at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key PDF for the posts of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download the provisional answer key through the official website- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC has successfully conducted the District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on August 03, 2025. The Commission will upload the detailed schedule to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key.
Download BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025
The pdf download link for the BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025 Raise Objection Link
The BPSC has released the provisional answers of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates appeared in the exam held on 3rd August, 2025 can download the result pdf and raise their objections, if any as per the official website. The Commission will soon release the details schedule and method to raise objection on its oficial website. You are advised to visit the official website of BPSC for latest update in this regard.
How to Download BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025?
You can download the Provisional Answers of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link ‘Provisional Answers of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 3rd August, 2025..”
- Step 3: Check the answer given under the PDF
- Step 4: Take the print out of the PDF for future use
