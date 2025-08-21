Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
Focus
Quick Links

BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025: Download Prelims GS Response Sheet PDF at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key PDF for the posts of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination in pdf format.  The candidates can download the provisional answer key  through the official website- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 21, 2025, 13:46 IST
BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025
BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025

BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key PDF for the posts of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download the provisional answer key through the official website- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC has successfully conducted the District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on August 03, 2025. The Commission will upload the detailed schedule to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key.

Download BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025

The pdf download link for the BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the answer key directly through the link given below-

BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025  Download Link 

 BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025 Raise Objection Link

The BPSC has released the provisional answers of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates appeared in the exam held on 3rd August, 2025 can download the result pdf and raise their objections, if any as per the official website. The Commission will soon release the details schedule and method to raise objection on its oficial website. You are advised to visit the official website of BPSC for latest update in this regard. 

How to Download BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025?

You can download the Provisional Answers of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link ‘Provisional Answers of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 3rd August, 2025..”
  • Step 3: Check the answer given under the PDF
  • Step 4: Take the print out of the PDF for future use



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News