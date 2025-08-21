BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025: Download Prelims GS Response Sheet PDF at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key PDF for the posts of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download the provisional answer key through the official website- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC has successfully conducted the District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on August 03, 2025. The Commission will upload the detailed schedule to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key.

Download BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025

The pdf download link for the BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the answer key directly through the link given below-