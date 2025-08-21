IIT JAM Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Subject-Wise Qualification & Age Limit

Institute Academic Programme (Code) JAM Test Paper Code Essential subjects in a Bachelor's Degree along with a minimum duration

IIT Bhilai M.Sc. in Physics (2803) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree in physics for a minimum of two years/four semesters and mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Bombay M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics (1202) PH Physics and Mathematics/ Mathematical Physics for two years/four semesters and a minimum of one of them as subject for three years/six semesters.

IIT Bhubaneswar Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences (1905) PH Mathematics and Physics at UG Level.

IIT Bombay M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering (1213) PH Any one of Biology, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics for two years/four semesters, and any one of the other four subjects for a minimum of one year/two semesters and Mathematics for at least one semester.

IIT Bhubaneswar Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Physics (1903) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for a minimum of two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for Engineering degrees.

IIT (BHU)Varanasi M.Sc. in Physics (2702) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Bombay M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering (1212) PH B.Sc. or equivalent of minimum three years duration, with any one of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics for two years/four semesters and any one of the remaining two subjects for at least one year/two semesters.

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geophysics (2605) PH B.Sc. Degree with physics for three years/six semesters. Mathematics with two semesters/one year and any one subject among Chemistry, Electronics, Statistics, Geology, and Computer Science with two semesters/one year.

IIT Bombay M.Sc. in Physics (1207) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Delhi M.Sc. in Physics (1303) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Gandhinagar M.Sc. in Physics (2003) PH No Restrictions.

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad M.Sc. in Physics (2603) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Dharwad M.Sc. in Physics (3303) PH Bachelor’s degree in Science with at least 2 years (4 semesters) of study in Physics, and 1 year (2 semesters) of study in Mathematics. B.Tech./BE degree in any branch of engineering will be considered.

IIT Indore M.Sc. in Astronomy (2205) PH B. Sc in Physics / Mathematics / Statistics / Electronics / Computer Science. Or Bachelor’s of Engineering/ Technology in any branch AND Courses in Physics for at least 6 credits or 2 semesters and Mathematics for at least 6 credits or two semesters.

IIT Guwahati M.Sc. in Physics (1403) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Hyderabad M.Sc. in Physics (2103) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree, physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Jammu M.Sc. in Physics (3202) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Indore M.Sc. in Physics (2202) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Kanpur M.Sc. in Physics (1503) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Jodhpur M.Sc. in Physics (2403) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Jodhpur M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Physics and Materials Engineering (2405) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Kharagpur Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics (1605) PH B.Sc. degree together with either of the following, with minimum number of subjects in respective domains. (i) Geology subjects for 6 semesters or 3 years, and 2 Physics subjects+2 Mathematics subjects. (ii) Physics subjects for 6 semesters or 3 years, and 2 Mathematics subjects.

IIT Kanpur M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Physics (1505) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Mandi M.Sc. in Physics (3103) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Kharagpur Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Physics (1604) PH B.Sc. degree with at least 4 Physics subjects and 2 Mathematics subjects.

IIT Madras M.Sc. in Physics (1703) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Palakkad M.Sc. in Physics (2903) PH JAM (Joint Admission test for Masters) qualified in Physics (PH) Bachelor’s degree

IIT Mandi Integrated‐ Ph.D in Physics (3104) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Roorkee M.Sc. in Physics (1805) PH B.Sc./B.S. degrees, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Patna M.Sc. in Physics (2503) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.

IIT Tirupati M.Sc. in Physics (3003) PH B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.