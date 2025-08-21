IIT JAM Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Subject-Wise Qualification & Age Limit

IIT JAM Eligibility Criteria 2026: The eligibility requirements for the IIT JAM 2026 exam will be released along with the official notification in the coming month. It outlines information about the age limit, subject-wise qualification and nationality. Interested candidates must check and confirm their IIT JAM eligibility before filling out the applications. Any misinformation or wrong details provided by them will directly lead to the disqualification of their candidature. JAM 2026 exam is open to all nationals (Indian/Foreign), and there is no age limit. Read on to get complete details on the IIT JAM eligibility criteria 2026 and other important details.
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria
IIT JAM 2026 is a computer-based test (CBT) conducted for students seeking admission to courses such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. It is conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level, and candidates may appear in one or two test papers. To be eligible for the JAM 2026 exam, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject with a minimum prescribed percentage. Fulfilling the IIT JAM 2026 Minimum Educational Qualifications and age criteria is essential to be allowed to appear in the exam. All the eligible candidates will have to qualify for the JAM 2026 exam to proceed in the admission process. In this article, we have compiled the IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria in terms of age limit and qualification based on the previous year's notification.
IIT JAM Eligibility Criteria 2026: Age Limit
There are no age limit restrictions for the candidates applying for the IIT JAM 2026 exam.
IIT JAM Educational Qualification Subject-Wise
The IIT JAM eligibility criteria for 2026 will be announced in the coming months. To help, we have provided below the IIT JAM minimum educational qualification across all the papers based on the previous notification. In brief, candidates who have completed their bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject and with a minimum prescribed marks can apply for this JAM exam. Candidates who have passed/appearing in the final exam of their qualifying degree are also eligible for this exam.
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria for Biotechnology (BT)
Check the JAM eligibility criteria for the Biotechnology (BT) subject shared below for the candidate’s reference.
|
Institute
|
Academic Programme (Code)
|
JAM Test Paper Code
|
Essential subjects in Bachelor's Degree along with minimum duration
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Biotechnology (1204)
|
BT
|
Any Branch/Subject.
|
IIT Delhi
|
M.Sc. in Biological Sciences (1305)
|
BT
|
A Three or Four year Bachelor’s degree in any branch of STEM
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering (1213)
|
BT
|
Any one of Biology, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics for two years/four semesters, and any one of the other four subjects for at least one year/two semesters and Mathematics for at least one semester.
|
IIT Indore
|
M.Sc. in Biotechnology (2204)
|
BT
|
Any Branch/Subject.
|
IIT Dharwad
|
M.Sc. in Molecular Medicine (3304)
|
BT
|
A 3 or 4 years Bachelor’s degree in any branch of STEM.
|
IIT Roorkee
|
M.Sc. in Bioscience and Bioengineering (1806)
|
BT
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any Branch/Subject
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria for Chemistry (CY)
Let’s discuss the JAM eligibility criteria for Chemistry (CY) below to guide aspirants in the right direction.
|
Institute
|
Academic Programme (Code)
|
JAM Test Paper Code
|
Essential subjects in a Bachelor's Degree along with a minimum duration
|
IIT Bhilai
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2801)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering (1212)
|
CY
|
B.Sc. or equivalent of at least 3 years duration, with any one of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics for two years/four semesters and any one of the remaining two subjects for at least one year/two semesters.
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry (1901)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (1205)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters and Mathematics for one year/two semesters.
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2601)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2101)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Delhi
|
M.Sc. in Biological Sciences (1305)
|
CY
|
A Three or Four year Bachelor’s degree in any branch of STEM
|
IIT Delhi
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (1301)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering (1213)
|
CY
|
Any one of Biology, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics for two years/four semesters, and any one of the other four subjects for at least one year/two semesters and Mathematics for at least one semester.
|
IIT Indore
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2201)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Dharwad
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (3301)
|
CY
|
No Restrictions (candidate to qualify in JAM Chemistry Paper)
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry (1601)
|
CY
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with at least six Chemistry subjects for six semesters / three years.
|
IIT Guwahati
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (1401)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Chemistry and Materials Engineering (2406)
|
CY
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Chemistry for minimum two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2001)
|
CY
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Jammu
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (3201)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2401)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Palakkad
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2901)
|
CY
|
JAM (Joint Admission test for Masters) qualified in Chemistry (CY) Bachelor’s degree
|
IIT Kanpur
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (1501)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Ropar
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2302)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Madras
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (1701)
|
CY
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Chemistry for at least six semesters/three years, along with mathematics for two semesters/one year.
|
IIT Tirupati
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (3002)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT (BHU)Varanasi
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2701)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Patna
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (2501)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Roorkee
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (1802)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Mandi
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry (3101)
|
CY
|
Chemistry for three years/six semesters.
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria for Mathematics (MA)
Check the JAM eligibility criteria for the Mathematics (MA) subject shared below for the candidate’s reference.
|
Institute
|
Academic Programme (Code)
|
JAM Test Paper Code
|
Essential subjects in Bachelor's Degree along with a minimum duration
|
IIT Bhilai
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics & Computing (2802)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering (1212)
|
MA
|
B.Sc. or equivalent of at least three years duration, with any one of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics for two years/four semesters and any one of the remaining two subjects for at least one year/two semesters.
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences (1905)
|
MA
|
Mathematics and Physics at UG Level.
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Mathematics (1902)
|
MA
|
Mathematics/ Statistics as a subject for at least two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Operations Research (1214)
|
MA
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering (1213)
|
MA
|
Any one of Biology, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics for two years/four semesters, and any one of the other four subjects for minimum one year/two semesters and Mathematics for at least one semester.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (1206)
|
MA
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Dharwad
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (3302)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for minimum two years/four semesters in B.Sc./BS degree. B.Tech./BE degree in any branch of engineering will be considered.
|
IIT Guwahati
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics & Computing (1402)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters.
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics & Computing (2602)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for at least two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Delhi
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (1302)
|
MA
|
B.Sc./B.S. degrees, Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (2002)
|
MA
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics/ Mathematics & Computing (2102)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Guwahati
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (1404)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Mathematics‐Data & Computational Sciences (2404)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Indore
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (2203)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (2402)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Mathematics (1603)
|
MA
|
Mathematics/Statistics subjects for six semesters / three years.
|
IIT Kanpur
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (1502)
|
MA
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Palakkad
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (2902)
|
MA
|
JAM qualified in Mathematics (MA) or Mathematical Statistics (MS) Bachelor’s degree (with at least 3 Mathematics courses as per of the Bachelor’s degree program)
|
IIT Madras
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (1702)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Mandi
|
M.Sc. in Applied Mathematics (3102)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for at least two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Roorkee
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (1804)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Patna
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (2502)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters.
|
IIT Tirupati
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics & Statistics (3001)
|
MA
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Ropar
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (2301)
|
MA
|
Mathematics for a minimum of two years/four semesters.
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria for Economics (EN)
Check the JAM eligibility criteria for the Economics (EN) subject shared below for the candidate’s reference.
|
Institute
|
Academic Programme (Code)
|
JAM Test Paper Code
|
Essential subjects in a Bachelor's Degree along with a minimum duration
|
IIT Delhi
|
M.Sc. in Economics (1304)
|
EN
|
B.A. /B.Sc. /B.Com. / B.Stat. /B.Math. /B.Tech /B.E. or equivalent with a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.
|
IIT Roorkee
|
M.Sc. in Economics (1803)
|
EN
|
B.Sc. (Economics)/B.A. (Economics)/B.Sc. (Statistics)/ BCA and B.Sc./B.A./B.Com. With mathematics as one of the subjects. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria for Physics (PH)
Let’s discuss the JAM eligibility criteria for Physics (PH) to guide candidates in the right direction.
|
Institute
|
Academic Programme
(Code)
|
JAM Test Paper
Code
|
Essential subjects in a Bachelor's Degree along with a minimum duration
|
IIT Bhilai
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2803)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree in physics for a minimum of two years/four semesters and mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics (1202)
|
PH
|
Physics and Mathematics/ Mathematical Physics for two years/four semesters and a minimum of one of them as subject for three years/six semesters.
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences (1905)
|
PH
|
Mathematics and Physics at UG Level.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering (1213)
|
PH
|
Any one of Biology, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics for two years/four semesters, and any one of the other four subjects for a minimum of one year/two semesters and Mathematics for at least one semester.
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Physics (1903)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for a minimum of two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for Engineering degrees.
|
IIT (BHU)Varanasi
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2702)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering (1212)
|
PH
|
B.Sc. or equivalent of minimum three years duration, with any one of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics for two years/four semesters and any one of the remaining two subjects for at least one year/two semesters.
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geophysics (2605)
|
PH
|
B.Sc. Degree with physics for three years/six semesters. Mathematics with two semesters/one year and any one subject among Chemistry, Electronics, Statistics, Geology, and Computer Science with two semesters/one year.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Physics (1207)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Delhi
|
M.Sc. in Physics (1303)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2003)
|
PH
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2603)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Dharwad
|
M.Sc. in Physics (3303)
|
PH
|
Bachelor’s degree in Science with at least 2 years (4 semesters) of study in Physics, and 1 year (2 semesters) of study in Mathematics. B.Tech./BE degree in any branch of engineering will be considered.
|
IIT Indore
|
M.Sc. in Astronomy (2205)
|
PH
|
B. Sc in Physics / Mathematics / Statistics / Electronics / Computer Science. Or Bachelor’s of Engineering/ Technology in any branch AND Courses in Physics for at least 6 credits or 2 semesters and Mathematics for at least 6 credits or two semesters.
|
IIT Guwahati
|
M.Sc. in Physics (1403)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2103)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree, physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Jammu
|
M.Sc. in Physics (3202)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Indore
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2202)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Kanpur
|
M.Sc. in Physics (1503)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2403)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Physics and Materials Engineering (2405)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics (1605)
|
PH
|
B.Sc. degree together with either of the following, with minimum number of subjects in respective domains. (i) Geology subjects for 6 semesters or 3 years, and 2 Physics subjects+2 Mathematics subjects. (ii) Physics subjects for 6 semesters or 3 years, and 2 Mathematics subjects.
|
IIT Kanpur
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Physics (1505)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Mandi
|
M.Sc. in Physics (3103)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Physics (1604)
|
PH
|
B.Sc. degree with at least 4 Physics subjects and 2 Mathematics subjects.
|
IIT Madras
|
M.Sc. in Physics (1703)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Palakkad
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2903)
|
PH
|
JAM (Joint Admission test for Masters) qualified in Physics (PH) Bachelor’s degree
|
IIT Mandi
|
Integrated‐ Ph.D in Physics (3104)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Roorkee
|
M.Sc. in Physics (1805)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degrees, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Patna
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2503)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree, Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for at least one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Tirupati
|
M.Sc. in Physics (3003)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Ropar
|
M.Sc. in Physics (2303)
|
PH
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree with Physics for at least two years/four semesters and Mathematics for a minimum of one year/two semesters. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria for Geology (GG)
Have a look at the JAM eligibility criteria for the Geology (GG)) subject shared below for reference purposes:
|
Institute
|
Academic Programme (Code)
|
JAM Test Paper Code
|
Essential subjects in Bachelor's Degree along with minimum duration
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere & Ocean Sciences (1905)
|
GG
|
Mathematics and Physics at UG Level.
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics (1605)
|
GG
|
B.Sc. degree together with either of the following, with at least number of subjects in respective domains. (i) Geology subjects for 6 semesters or 3 years, and 2 Physics subjects+2 Mathematics subjects. (ii) Physics subjects for 6 semesters or 3 years, and 2 Mathematics subjects.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Applied Geology (1201)
|
GG
|
Geology for three years/six semesters and any two subjects among Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biological Science.
|
IIT Roorkee
|
M.Sc. in Applied Geology (1801)
|
GG
|
Geology for three years/six semesters and any two subjects among Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biological Science. No restrictions for engineering degrees.
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology (1904)
|
GG
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree including Geology subject for 6 semesters/3 Years and any of the Following Combinations:a) 2 Physics Subjects+2 Mathematics Subjects b) 2 Physics Subjects+2 Chemistry Subjects c) 2 Chemistry Subjects+2 Mathematics Subjects
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology (1602)
|
GG
|
B.Sc./B.S. degree including Geology subjects for 6 semesters / 3 years, and any one of the following combinations. (a) 2 Physics subjects+2 Mathematics subjects. (b) 2 Physics subjects+2 Chemistry subjects.(c) 2 Chemistry subjects+2 Mathematics subjects.
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geology (2604)
|
GG
|
B.Sc. degree (03 years) with Geology as a subject for three years/six semesters along with Mathematics as one subject, and any one subject out of Physics and Chemistry.
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria for Mathematical Statistics (MS)
Let’s discuss the JAM eligibility criteria for Mathematical Statistics (MS) to guide candidates in the right direction.
|
Institute
|
Academic Programme (Code)
|
JAM Test Paper Code
|
Essential subjects in a Bachelor's Degree along with a minimum duration
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Operations Research (1214)
|
MS
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Kanpur
|
M.Sc. in Mathematical Statistics (1504)
|
MS
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Statistics (1203)
|
MS
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Tirupati
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics & Statistics (3001)
|
MS
|
No Restrictions.
|
IIT Palakkad
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics (2902)
|
MS
|
JAM qualified in Mathematics (MA) or Mathematical Statistics (MS) Bachelor’s degree (with a minimum of 3 Mathematics courses as per of the Bachelor’s degree program)
