All About Krishna River: Origin, Path, Tributaries and Projects

The Krishna River System, which stretches over 1,400 kilometers through the western and southern regions of Peninsular India, is one of the major river basins in the region. Its support of millions of people in several states, as well as business and agriculture, makes it a significant river. The purpose of this article is to examine the Krishna River's origin, path, dams, projects, and tributaries in detail.

About Krishna River

The Krishna River system is one of the major river basins within India's Peninsular drainage system. As it flows across the western and southern regions of the Indian subcontinent, the Krishna River and its many tributaries create fertile plains and support a variety of ecosystems.

The Krishna River is one of India's longest rivers, spanning around 1,400 kilometers. It is also the second-largest river in Peninsular India that flows eastward.