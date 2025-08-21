All About Krishna River: Origin, Path, Tributaries and Projects

The Krishna River System, which stretches over 1,400 kilometers through the western and southern regions of Peninsular India, is one of the major river basins in the region. Its support of millions of people in several states, as well as business and agriculture, makes it a significant river. The purpose of this article is to examine the Krishna River's origin, path, dams, projects, and tributaries in detail.
About Krishna River
The Krishna River system is one of the major river basins within India's Peninsular drainage system. As it flows across the western and southern regions of the Indian subcontinent, the Krishna River and its many tributaries create fertile plains and support a variety of ecosystems.
The Krishna River is one of India's longest rivers, spanning around 1,400 kilometers. It is also the second-largest river in Peninsular India that flows eastward.
Krishna River Originates From?
The Krishna River originates in the far north of Satara district at Mahabaleshwar, close to the village of Jor.
In terms of ecology, this river is among the worst in the world since it heavily erodes soil during the monsoon season.
Krishna River Tributaries
The Krishna River has several smaller rivers that flow into it. These are separated into two main groups based on where they join the main river.
Rivers that join from the right side:
-
Tungabhadra
-
Venna
-
Malaprabha
-
Koyna
-
Ghataprabha
-
Dudhganga
-
Panchganga
Rivers that join from the left side:
-
Paleru
-
Musi
-
Dindi
-
Bhima
-
Munneru
-
Halia
-
Peddavagu
Cities Located on the Banks of the Krishna River
The following cities are located along the banks of the Krishna River.
-
Vijayawada
-
Amaravati
-
Sangli
-
Bagalkot
-
Karad
-
Srisailam
-
Satara
Dams Built on Krishna River
Among the significant dams constructed on the river are Prakasham Barrage, Almatti Dam, Srisailam Dam, and Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. The river's flow fluctuates greatly throughout the year due to its reliance on seasonal monsoon rainfall, which reduces its usefulness for irrigation.
