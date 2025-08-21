SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
All About Krishna River: Origin, Path, Tributaries and Projects

Explore the Krishna River system, one of India’s major rivers. Learn about its origin at Mahabaleshwar, path across Peninsular India, key tributaries, important cities, and major dams like Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, and Almatti.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 21, 2025, 13:30 IST

The Krishna River System, which stretches over 1,400 kilometers through the western and southern regions of Peninsular India, is one of the major river basins in the region. Its support of millions of people in several states, as well as business and agriculture, makes it a significant river. The purpose of this article is to examine the Krishna River's origin, path, dams, projects, and tributaries in detail.

About Krishna River

The Krishna River system is one of the major river basins within India's Peninsular drainage system. As it flows across the western and southern regions of the Indian subcontinent, the Krishna River and its many tributaries create fertile plains and support a variety of ecosystems.

The Krishna River is one of India's longest rivers, spanning around 1,400 kilometers. It is also the second-largest river in Peninsular India that flows eastward.

Krishna River Originates From?

The Krishna River originates in the far north of Satara district at Mahabaleshwar, close to the village of Jor.

In terms of ecology, this river is among the worst in the world since it heavily erodes soil during the monsoon season.

All About Kaveri River System

Check all the important information on the Kaveri River in the table below:

Attribute

Description

Origin

Talakaveri in the Brahmagiri Hills of the Western Ghats, Kodagu District, Karnataka.

Length

Approximately 800 km.

Tributaries

Left Bank: Harangi, Hemavati, Shimsha, Arkavathi. 

Right Bank: Lakshmanatirtha, Kabini, Suvarnavathi, Bhavani, Noyyal, Amaravathi.

Cities on Banks

Srirangapatna, Mysore, Erode, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur.

Major Dams

Krishna Raja Sagara Dam (Karnataka), Mettur Dam (Tamil Nadu), Grand Anicut (Kallanai Dam) (Tamil Nadu).

Krishna River Tributaries

The Krishna River has several smaller rivers that flow into it. These are separated into two main groups based on where they join the main river.

Rivers that join from the right side:

  • Tungabhadra

  • Venna

  • Malaprabha

  • Koyna

  • Ghataprabha

  • Dudhganga

  • Panchganga

Rivers that join from the left side:

  • Paleru

  • Musi

  • Dindi

  • Bhima

  • Munneru

  • Halia

  • Peddavagu

Cities Located on the Banks of the Krishna River

The following cities are located along the banks of the Krishna River.

  • Vijayawada

  • Amaravati

  • Sangli

  • Bagalkot

  • Karad

  • Srisailam

  • Satara

Dams Built on Krishna River

Among the significant dams constructed on the river are Prakasham Barrage, Almatti Dam, Srisailam Dam, and Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. The river's flow fluctuates greatly throughout the year due to its reliance on seasonal monsoon rainfall, which reduces its usefulness for irrigation.

