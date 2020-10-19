SSC JE (Junior Engineer) 2019-2020 Vacancies Announced @ssc.nic.in: Check Details of 887 Vacancies in various Ministries & Govt Departments

SSC JE (Junior Engineer) 2019-2020 Vacancies Announced @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission has announced 887 Vacancies for SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Surveying & Contract) Recruitment. The selection process of SSC JE 2020 recruitment consists of Paper-1 & Paper-2. SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 is scheduled to be conducted from 27th to 30th October 2020 in online mode.

Check SSC JE 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Below are important dates for SSC JE 2019 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC JE 2019-20 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 13th August 2019 to 12th September 2019 Last date for receipt of application 12th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 14th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 16th September 2019 Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) 27th to 30th October 2020 Date of Paper-II (Conventional) 31st January 2021

Check SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Exam Pattern

SSC JE 2020 can be a good opportunity for those candidates who are aspiring to get an engineering job in a Government Organization. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract Posts.

SSC JE 2019-2020 Vacancies: Details of 887 Vacancies

The details of total 887 vacancies for SSC JE 2019 Recruitment in various Ministries/ Government Departments are as under:

Tentative vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 S. No. Name of Organization Name of Post Total 1 Border Road Organization (Only Male candidates) Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) 80 2 Border Road Organization (Only Male candidates) Junior Engineer (Civil) 417 3 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 4 4 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil) 50 5 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Electrical) 52 6 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer(Civil) 273 7 M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL) Junior Engineer (Electrical) 3 8 M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 5 9 National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) 3 Total 887

Check SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects

The Category-wise Tentative vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 has been given below:

Click here to know the SSC JE 2020-21 Online Application Process

The Job Post of Junior Engineer is one of the prestigious Central Government Jobs whose exam is being conducted by SSC at Pan India level every year. These posts are classified under Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted category of the Central Government.

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Under this Job profile, Junior Engineers get posted in various Government Organisations or Departments according to their subject line and requirement raised by each department respectively. For example, a Junior Engineer specialized in mechanics will get the posting in the Mechanical Department of the respective Central Government Organizations.

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020-21 Paper-II