SSC JE 2020 Admit Card to release soon @ssc.nic.in: Check Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & Other Notifications

SSC JE 2020 Admit Card to release soon @ssc.nic.in: SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 is a good opportunity for those candidates who are aspiring to get an engineering job in a Government Organization. The selection process of SSC JE 2020 recruitment consists of Paper-1 & Paper-2. SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 will be held from 30th March 2020 to 2nd April 2020. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

SSC JE 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Recruitment was released on 13th August 2019. The application process for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) under various Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India was held from 13th August 2019 to 12th September 2019. The posts are Group „B‟ (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

SSC JE 2020 Exam Dates

Important Dates for SSC JE 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 13th August 2019 to 12th September 2019 Last date for receipt of application 12th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 14th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 16th September 2019 Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) 30th March 2020 to 2nd April 2020 Date of Paper-II (Conventional) 21st June 2020

SSC JE 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

The number of vacancies for the SSC JE 2020 Recruitment will be determined in due course. Following are the likely posts that will be filled up through this examination:

S. No. Organization Post 1 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil) 2 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 3 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Civil) 4 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Electrical) 5 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Civil) 6 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) 7 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Civil) 8 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Electrical) 9 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 10 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Civil) 11 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) 12 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Civil) 13 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Electrical) 14 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 15 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 16 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Electrical) 17 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) 18 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Electrical) 19 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

SSC JE 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Age limit for the posts of Junior Engineers in various Ministries/ Departments as on 1st January 2020 is as under:

S. No. Organization Post Age Limit 1 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 32 years 2 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 32 years 3 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 32 years 4 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 32 years 5 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 6 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) Up to 30 years 7 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 8 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years 9 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years 10 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 11 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) Up to 30 years 12 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 13 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years 14 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years 15 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years 16 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years 17 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years 18 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years 19 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years

Relaxation in the Upper Age Limit

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit will be offered as per Government Rules and Regulation:

Category Age-Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwD 10 years PwD (OBC) 13 years PWD (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (Unreserved / General/ OBC) 3 years Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST) 8 years

Educational Qualifications

Essential Educational Qualification and experience, etc required for the various posts are as follows:

S. No. Organization Post Educational and Other Qualification 1 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil) Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution 2 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution 3 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute 4 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute 5 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Civil) Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University Or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Civil Engineering works 6 Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University; Or (a) Three years diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works. 7 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board 8 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board. 9 Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board 10 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Civil) Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years working experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Civil Engineering works 11 Border Road Organization Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute; or (a) Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Automobile/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works 12 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. 13 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University. 14 Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University. 15 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University; or (a) Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution; and (b) Two years experience in the respective fields 16 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University; or (a) Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus (b) Two years experience in the respective field. 17 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized University/ Institution 18 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized University/ Institution 19 National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized University/ Institution

SSC JE 2020 Application Process

Aspirants filled the SSC JE 2019 Application Form only from 13th August 2019 and will last till 12th September 2019 at ssc.nic.in. For your ease, we have listed down some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at those points:

How to apply: Applications must be submitted only in online mode at http://ssconline.nic.in only.

Application Fee: Rs. 100/-(Rupees One Hundred only):

Category Fees Male (General/ OBC/EWS) Rs. 100 Female (All Category) No Fees SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PWD No Fees

Mode of payment : Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

: Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Photograph and Signature: Scanned colour passport size recent photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB). Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height).

SSC JE 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The Examination will consist of two Papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive Type). Details of these Papers are as follows:

Papers Mode of Examination Subject No. of Questions/ Maximum marks Duration Paper-I Objective Type Computer Base Examination (CBE) (i) General Intelligence and Reasoning 50/50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates who are allowed use of scribe) (ii) General Awareness 50/50 (iii) Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) 100/100 Paper-II (Descriptive Type) Written Examination Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part- B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) 300 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates who are allowed use of scribe)

Note:

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

In Paper-I and Paper-II for General Engineering, the candidate will be required to attempt only the part as per option given in the application form filled by the candidate.

Candidates are allowed to bring their own Slide–Rule, Calculator, Logarithm Tables and Steam Table for Paper-II only. They are not allowed to use such aids for Paper-I.

SSC JE 2020 Exam Results

Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular Category of post. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC website as and when the results are announced.

SSC JE 2020 Answer Keys

Answer Keys will be placed on the Commission’s website after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys corresponding to their Test Form and submit representations, if any within the time limit given by the Commission through on-line modality only, on payment of Rs.100/- per answer. Any representation regarding Answer Key received within the time limit fixed by the Commission at the time of uploading of the Answer Key will be scrutinized and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer Keys shall be entertained afterwards.