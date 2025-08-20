Punjab Police Constable Admit card 2025 Releasing Soon at cdn.digialm.com, Check Steps to Download Stage 2 PST PMT Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Punjab Police will soon release the PST PMT admit card for the post of Constable in District and Armed Police Cadre Stage II soon on its official website. The Punjab Police has released the schedule for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) in the second week of September 2025. All those candidates shortlisted for the Constable post can download the Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025 at the official website-https://punjabpolice.gov.in.
The Punjab Police will upload the detailed PST/PMT schedule in the first week of September.
Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025
The Punjab Police has released the schedule for phase 2 i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)at punjanpolice.gov.in. You can check the table below for Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025 key highlights
|
Punjab Police Admit Card 2025: Key Highlights
|
Recruitment Organisation
|
Punjab Police
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Vacancies
|
1746
|
Category
|
Admit Card
|
PST/PMT Schedule Status
|
second week of September 2025
|
Admit Card status
|
Soon
|
Official Website
|
punjabpolice.gov.in
How to Download Punjab Police Admit Card 2025 ?
Once the admit card is released, candidates can follow these steps to download it:
- Go to the official website of the Punjab Police Department: https://punjabpolice.gov.in/
- Click on the "Recruitment" tab.
- Click on the "Constable" link.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Enter the security code.
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download your admit card and take a printout of it.
Important Details to Note on the Punjab Police Admit Card 2025
The admit card will contain the following important details:
- Name of the candidate
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- Exam date and time
- Exam venue
- Instructions for the exam
Documents to Carry to the PST/PMT Ground
Candidates appearing in the PST/PMR round should note that they will have to carry all the crucial documents. Apart from the admit card, candidates must also carry the following documents to the exam hall:
- A valid photo ID proof (such as PAN card, driving license, Aadhar card, passport)
- Two passport-size photographs
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
