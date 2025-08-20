Punjab Police Constable Admit card 2025 Releasing Soon at cdn.digialm.com, Check Steps to Download Stage 2 PST PMT Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
 Punjab Police Constable Admit card 2025:  Punjab Police will soon release the PST PMT admit card for the  post of Constable in District and Armed Police Cadre Stage II soon on its official website. The Punjab Police has released the schedule for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) in second week of September 2025. 

Manish Kumar
Aug 20, 2025, 16:42 IST
Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Punjab Police will soon release the PST PMT admit card for the post of Constable in District and Armed Police Cadre Stage II soon on its official website. The Punjab Police has released the schedule for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) in the second week of September 2025. All those candidates shortlisted for the Constable post can download the Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025 at the official website-https://punjabpolice.gov.in.
The Punjab Police will upload the detailed PST/PMT schedule in the first week of September.

The Punjab Police has released the schedule for phase 2 i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)at punjanpolice.gov.in. You can check the table below for Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025 key highlights

Punjab Police Admit Card 2025: Key Highlights

Recruitment Organisation

Punjab Police

Post Name

Constable

Vacancies

1746

Category

Admit Card

PST/PMT Schedule Status

second week of September 2025

Admit Card status

Soon

Official Website

punjabpolice.gov.in

How to Download Punjab Police Admit Card 2025 ?

Once the admit card is released, candidates can follow these steps to download it:

  • Go to the official website of the Punjab Police Department: https://punjabpolice.gov.in/
  • Click on the "Recruitment" tab.
  • Click on the "Constable" link.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • Enter the security code.
  • Click on the "Submit" button.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your admit card and take a printout of it.


Important Details to Note on the Punjab Police Admit Card 2025

The admit card will contain the following important details:

  • Name of the candidate
  • Registration number
  • Date of birth
  • Exam date and time
  • Exam venue
  • Instructions for the exam


Documents to Carry to the PST/PMT Ground

Candidates appearing in the PST/PMR round should note that they will have to carry all the crucial documents. Apart from the admit card, candidates must also carry the following documents to the exam hall:

  • A valid photo ID proof (such as PAN card, driving license, Aadhar card, passport)
  • Two passport-size photographs
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

