Punjab Police Constable Admit card 2025 Releasing Soon at cdn.digialm.com, Check Steps to Download Stage 2 PST PMT Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Punjab Police will soon release the PST PMT admit card for the post of Constable in District and Armed Police Cadre Stage II soon on its official website. The Punjab Police has released the schedule for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) in the second week of September 2025. All those candidates shortlisted for the Constable post can download the Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025 at the official website-https://punjabpolice.gov.in.

The Punjab Police will upload the detailed PST/PMT schedule in the first week of September.

The Punjab Police has released the schedule for phase 2 i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)at punjanpolice.gov.in. You can check the table below for Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025 key highlights