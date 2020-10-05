SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020-2021 Online Application Process: SSC JE 2020 Exam Registration @ssc.nic.in from 1st to 30th October

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020-2021 Online Application Process: SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. The candidates are supposed to undergo two stages of the SSC JE selection procedure, i.e., Paper - I and Paper – II every year. Eligible candidates should start applying for these posts from 1st to 30th October 2020 ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by SSC JE. Below are the Important Dates of the SSC JE 2020-21 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC JE 2020-21 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 1st October to 30th October 2020 Last date for receipt of application 30th October 2020 (23:30) Last date for making online fee payment 1st November 2020 (23:30) Last date for generation of offline Challan 3rd November 2020 (23:30) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 5th November 202 Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) 22nd March to 25th March 2021 Date of Paper-II (Conventional) To be notified Later

Prerequisites for Online Application

Before proceeding with One-Time Registration, keep the following information/ documents ready:

a. Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP).

b. Email ID (to be verified through OTP) User ID of the candidate will be his/ her Email ID provided at the time of registration.

c. Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number If Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage):

i. Voter ID Card

ii. PAN

iii. Passport

iv. Driving License

v. School/ College ID

vi. Employer ID (Govt/ PSU/ Private)

d. Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

e. Scanned Image of Photograph and Signature. Left thumb impression only if Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number is not provided.

How to Apply?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC JE 2020-21 Recruitment Drive:

Go to SSC Official website

The application process will start once the notification for the exam is released. The application can be done through online mode only. To apply for this exam, you need to just follow the instructions given below:

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in

You need to select the option “Apply” on the top of the homepage.

In the page that appears, select the option “JE”.

One-Time Registration process requires filling up of following information:

a. Basic Details

b. Additional Details

c. Contact Details

d. Photo, Signature and Left Thumb Impression

Scanning and Uploading of Photograph, Signature and Left Thumb Impression

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Left Thumb Impression: If Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number is not provided, scanned Left hand Thumb Impression (LTI) in JPEG format (10KB to 30 KB) Image dimension of the required impression should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Note: Applications with blurred impression will be rejected.

Application Fee

The candidates have to pay examination fee online through the prescribed link at online application. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC Rs. 100 Female, SC, ST, PWD & Ex-Servicemen Nil

The fee can be paid both online (net banking/debit card/credit card) and offline (e-challan).

Mode of Communication

Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

Final Submission of Application

On clicking „Final Submit‟, you will be shown the image of photograph, signature and LTI (if uploaded) for verification and confirmation. Upon clicking „Confirm‟ different OTPs will be sent on your mobile number and Email ID. You need to enter the respective OTPs to complete the Registration Process. After submission of Basic Information, if the registration process is not completed within 7 days, your data will be deleted from the system. After completion of registration process, ‘Basic Details’ can be changed only once therefore be extremely cautious while making One Time Registration.

Note: You are again advised that name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, matriculation examination detail should be filled exactly as recorded in matriculation certificate. Your candidature may get cancelled in case of incorrect/ wrong information.