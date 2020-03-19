SSC CHSL 2020 & JE 2020 Exam Postponed: Official Update released @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2020 & SSC JE 2020 Exams Postponed: SSC CHSL & SSC JE 2019-2020 Exams have been postponed as per the official notification released by the commission at ssc.nic.in. SSC has conducted CHSL Tier-1 2029-20 Exam from 17th to 19th March. It was going to be conducted till 28th March 2020 and now it has been postponed officially.

Also, SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 was going to be conducted from 30th March 2020 to 2nd April 2020. But due to Coronavirau Outbreak, SSC JE 2019-20 Exams have also been postponed by the commission.

SSC CHSL & SSC JE 2019-2020 Exams postponed – Check Official Notification

Below is the detail of the official notification for SSC CHSL 2020 & SSC JE 2020 Exam Postponement:

“As a precautionary measure, in view to COVID-19, it has been decided by public interest, to postpone the Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 20th March 2020.

Similarly, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) 2019, to commence from 30th March 2020 has also been postponed.

Fresh schedules for these examinations will be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for updates.”

Candidates will be informed the new dates of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam and SSC JE 2020 Exam soon by the commission at its official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check regularly official website of SSC for the official updates on new or postponed exam dates of SSC CHSL 2019-20 & SSC JE 2019-20 Recruitment.

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). SSC also conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain.

