SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2020-2019 Tier-1: 17th March (Shift-1)|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam has begun and is being held in Online Mode across the country from 17th March to 28th March 2020. The exam has not been cancelled due to Coronavirus Outbreak. However, Commission has issued guidelines for the candidates and exam centres for safe conduct of the online exams.

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Lakhs of candidates are going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam for getting a lucrative government job. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam held online on 17th March 2020 (Shift-1).

SSC CHSL Tier-1 (CBE) 2019-20 Subject-wise Exam Analysis Exam Date Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skills) General Intelligence & Reasoning General Awareness English Language (Basic Knowledge) Day 1: 17th March 2020 (Easy to Moderate) Difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. Try to attempt all the easy questions first to achieve accuracy and high score. Puzzles and series questions are quite easy and are taking less time in solving. Some questions were tricky like coding-decoding. Do not get stuck in these questions and attempt rest of the questions with ease. Practice previous year paper for GK Section as the questions are being taken from past year SSC CGL Exam. Current Affairs questions are from sports, Important Days & Theme and Recent Appointments Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling Test and Cloze Test questions are quite easy to attempt. Use rule of elimination for the words which are tough to understand. Avoid making guess work.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam Analysis – 17th March 2020 (Shift-1)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level in different subjects. Also, there was negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam held on 17th March 2020 (Shift-1):

Highlights of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities and has not been cancelled in any region due to coronovirus outbreak.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 2 marks.

All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section.

There was negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.

SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method .

. It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

with affixed on it and alongwith its as well. No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates were conducted. However, thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets.

of the candidates were conducted. However, thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets. Candidates were allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination.

to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination. Candidates were allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see through).

(transparent/ see through). Candidates were allowed to bring their own ball pens (having transparent outer cover). Any other type of pen, which is translucent, will not be allowed.

(having transparent outer cover). Any other type of pen, which is translucent, will not be allowed. Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2019-20 Exam

SSC CHSL Tier-II: SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-II will be a Descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time will also be provided to the candidates eligible for scribes). The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-II will be a Descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time will also be provided to the candidates eligible for scribes). The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. SSC CHSL Tier-III: Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators and Typing Test for LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant

Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators and Typing Test for LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant Document Verification and Final Selection: The last step to the final selection would be Document Verification. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc. Candidates will be required to produce all documents in original for verification at the time of document verification.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Online Exam held on 17th March 2020.