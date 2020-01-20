SSC CHSL 2019-2020: Important English Language Topics to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam

English Language Section is considered to be one of the most important and high scoring section of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam. Questions in this section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of English Language. Answering questions from English Language Section takes less time as compared to the other sections. So, if you have good command over English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage alongwith good Comprehension Skills, then this section can become your strength area.

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20: English Language Topics

Below are the major categories covered in SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam under the English Language Section:

Category Topics Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Spelling Test Idioms and Phrases One-word substitution Sentence or Phrase Improvement Grammar Sentence correction/ Spotting the error Fill in the blanks Sentence or Phrase Improvement Active/ Passive & Direct/ Indirect Speech Sentence Rearrangement Jumbled Sentence

SSC CHSL LDC/DEO 2019: Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Let’s have a look in detail the different categories from which the questions are asked in SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam:

Vocabulary Usage:

Synonyms and Antonyms – Synonyms mean the words which have the same or nearly the same meaning as another word or other words in a language. An Antonym is the opposite of another word. For example, the Antonym of day is night. Cloze Test – This test consist of a passage with blanks and we have to complete the reading by filling up the blanks. Students should focus on reading the passage very carefully and then you’ll be able to figure out the right or appropriate words to be filled. Fill in the blanks – Under this topic, you are required to find a suitable word to fill in. It constitutes questions which have only blanks. Remember to read the statement carefully and choose the most appropriate option. Spelling Test - Spelling skills can be improved mainly by putting in efforts like looking up a word you're not sure of, keeping the dictionary at hand, keeping a list of words you know you have trouble with. Idioms and Phrases – The common question which was asked in the SSC Exams are Idioms and Phrases. The topic usually has good weightage in the exam, so prepare them well. One-word substitution - One word substitution means a word that replace a group of words or sentences without creating or changing the exact meaning of sentences. Sentence or Phrase Improvement – In terms of vocabulary usage, this topic means using appropriate words or phrases to improve the senctence given in the question.

Click here to get Important English language Questions for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

Grammar Usage:

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error – Follow the grammar rules in this section like subject-verb agreement, Verb time Sequences, etc Fill in the blanks - This section is dedicated to target or find a suitable word to fill in. It constitutes questions which have only blanks. Sentence or Phrase Improvement - This topic is just an extension of correct grammatical usage. However, in this section students not only require a good Knowledge of "correct grammatical usage," but they also need to look for answers that are concise and not redundant. Active/ Passive Voice - In this topic, a sentence will be given in Active/ Passive Voice. Out of the four alternatives suggested, you are required to select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/ Active. Direct-Indirect Speech - In this topic, a sentence will be given Indirect/Direct Speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, you are required to select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

Sentence Rearrangement

Sentence rearrangement is an important part of the English Language section in various competitive exams. It consists of a group of jumbled up sentences. The goal is to rearrange the sentences in the original sequence. Questions from this section can be asked in the form of various sentences and various paragraphs.

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Tips to Score high in English Language Section of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the English Language Section of the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam.