Only those with an IQ of 140+ can identify who’s pretending to be a human in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles test your logical and analytical abilities, engaging your brain.

IQ tests are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.

Do you have 140+ IQ level?

Test your intelligence right now!

IQ Test: Find Who’s Pretending to be a Human

Source: Brightside

The image shared above shows three ladies standing, wearing royal dresses; it appears as if they belong to some royal family.

The twist in the picture is that one of the ladies is not a human; she is just pretending to be one.