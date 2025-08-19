Only those with an IQ of 140+ can identify who’s pretending to be a human in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles test your logical and analytical abilities, engaging your brain.
IQ tests are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.
Do you have 140+ IQ level?
Test your intelligence right now!
IQ Test: Find Who’s Pretending to be a Human
Source: Brightside
The image shared above shows three ladies standing, wearing royal dresses; it appears as if they belong to some royal family.
The twist in the picture is that one of the ladies is not a human; she is just pretending to be one.
Can you identify that lady in 5 seconds?
Test your attention to detail with this picture puzzle.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and check all the ladies for any possible clues.
Have you found the one who is not human among the three ladies?
Hurry up, guys!
Time is running out.
Keep looking.
Study the image attentively; you might be very close to identifying her.
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you have identified the woman who is pretending to be a human?
Congratulations to those readers who did.
You possess an exceptionally sharp mind and high intelligence.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
IQ Test with Solution
The lady in the maroon gown seems to be pretending to be a human; she has green fingers, which is not possible in a human.
If you loved solving this picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who finds the solution first.
