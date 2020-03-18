SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material: Get Previous Year Paper/ Mock Test/ Practice Papers/ Important Questions with Answers

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam is being conducted in online mode from 17th March to 28th March 2020 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts under different government organizations. Candidates can buck up their speed of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Preparation with the help of study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc.

So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Preparation. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-I exam will be an online exam consisting of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt the exam online. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Online Exam:

SSC CHSL 2020 Mock Tests

Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam. So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam, we have created and compiled mock tests of all the four sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language & Comprehension. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all of the four sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks. Given below are the SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Previous Question Papers along with their Answer Keys:

SSC CHSL 2020 Important Questions

Candidates are advised to practice and revise important topics that frequently appear in the SSC CHSL Exam. Below are the links of some topics which will help you in practicing some of the most important topics of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, Solved Practice Paper & Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.

