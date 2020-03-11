SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 14th March 2018 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 17th to 28th March 2020. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers to score high marks in the Exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we are providing the SSC CHSL 14th March 2018 Question Paper including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 14th March 2018 Question Paper:

Q. 1 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Needlessly to say, (1)/ we need more (2)/ environmentalists on this planet. (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 1

Q. 2 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

A debit card is similar to a credit card, but unlike a (1)/ credit card, the money came directly from the (2)/ user's bank account when performing a transaction. (3)/ No error (4)

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 3 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

One must read the Terms and Conditions ______.

Options:

1) committedly

2) scrutiny

3) merely

4) carefully

Answer: carefully

Q. 4 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The bees were buzzing around constantly, busy building their ______ pretty fast.

Options:

1) hive

2) live

3) survive

4) time

Answer: hive

Q. 5 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Attenuate

Options:

1) Weaken

2) Expand

3) Strengthen

4) Intensify

Answer: Weaken

Q. 6 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

Omniscient

Options:

1) Illiterate

2) Arrogant

3) All-knowing

4) Local

Answer: All-knowing

Q. 7 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Brindled

Options:

1) Tabby

2) Spotted

3) Stippled

4) Unflecked

Answer: Unflecked

Q. 8 - In the following question, out of the given four alternatives, select the one which is opposite in meaning of the given word.

Turbulence

Options:

1) Disorder

2) Agitation

3) Peace

4) Fight

Answer: Peace

Q. 9 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Libraries’ collections are

P : such as economic development, educational

Q : research and recreational pursuits

R : crucial for diverse purposes

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QPR

3) PQR

4) PRQ

Answer: RPQ

Q. 10 - A sentence has been given in Active/Passive Voice. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active Voice.

She found him lying on the road.

Options:

1) She find him lying on the road.

2) She find him on the road lying.

3) He was found lying on the road.

4) He is found lie on the road.

Answer: He was found lying on the road.

Q. 11 - A sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect Speech. Out of the four given alternatives, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Indirect/Direct Speech.

He said to her, “Is your name Anjali?”

Options:

1) He asked her whether her name was Anjali.

2) He inquire about her name being Anjali.

3) He inquired to her, was not her name Anjali.

4) He asked whether her name is not Anjali.

Answer: He asked her whether her name was Anjali.

Q. 12 - In the following question, a word has been written in four different ways out of which only one is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) Presume

2) Perrume

3) Preesume

4) Preseme

Answer: Presume

Directions 13 to 17: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

Consciousness resembles a stream also in other particulars. A stream is __________ unbroken whole from its source to its mouth, and an observer stationed at one point cannot see all __________ it at once. He sees but the one little section which _____________ to be passing his station point at the time. The current may look much the same from moment to moment, but the component particles which constitute the stream are _________________ changing. So it is with our thought. Its stream is continuous from birth till death, _____________ we cannot see any considerable portion of it at one time.

Q. 13 - A stream is __________ unbroken whole from

Options:

1) a

2) only

3) an

4) that

Answer: an

Q. 14 - cannot see all __________ it at once.

Options:

1) of

2) form

3) for

4) off

Answer: of

Q. 15 - section which _____________ to be passing

Options:

1) happens

2) happen

3) happened

4) happening

Answer: happens

Candidate Answer: happens

Q. 16 - the stream are _________________ changing.

Options:

1) constantly

2) constant

3) constancy

4) constants

Answer: constantly

Q. 17 - birth till death, _____________ we cannot

Options:

1) because

2) if

3) then

4) but

Answer: but

Q. 18 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

A penny for your thoughts

Options:

1) A way of asking what someone is thinking.

2) Another way of saying pennywise pound foolish.

3) An idea is less worth a penny unless it is executed successfully.

4) Willing to share a secret only at a price.

Answer: A way of asking what someone is thinking.

Q. 19 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

All in a day's work

Options:

1) Even in routine work one can find instances of fun.

2) Something unusual or difficult accepted as part of someone's normal routine.

3) A lot of work which is done in just one day

4) Work all day on a job that you love.

Answer: Something unusual or difficult accepted as part of someone's normal routine.

Q. 20 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

A state of disorder due to absence or non-recognition of authority or other controlling systems

Options:

1) Anarchy

2) Bridle

3) Ascendancy

4) Dominion

Answer: Anarchy

Q. 21 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the words/sentence.

A liquid with healing, magical, or poisonous properties

Options:

1) Viscous

2) Potion

3) Dulcet

4) Luscious

Answer: Potion

Q. 22 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

It must (has started) when I was eight or nine years old when the curse of cursive writing struck me.

Options:

1) have started

2) have start

3) have starting

4) no improvement

Answer: have started

Q. 23 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which will improve the bracketed part of the sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select "no improvement".

The stove (to lit) using a match stick, each wick lit individually.

Options:

1) were lit

2) are lit

3) was lit

4) no improvement

Answer: was lit

Q. 24 - The question below consists of a set of labelled sentences. Out of the four options given, select the most logical order of the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.

Yet, corporate redundancy

A-victims and the top

B-bosses continue to stay

C-policies have the employees as the first

Options:

1) CAB

2) BCA

3) BAC

4) ACB

Answer: CAB

Q. 25 - In the following question, four words are given out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

1) exuberantly

2) exuberantly

3) exuberantly

4) exubarrantly

Answer: exuberantly

Q. 26 - In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Fatigue : Energy : : ? : ?

Options:

1) Tyre : Round

2) Car : Green

3) Fuel : Petrol

4) Drought : Flood

Answer: Drought : Flood

Q. 27 - In the following question, select the related number pair from the given alternatives.

15 : 26 : : ? : ?

Options:

1) 39 : 49

2) 34 : 45

3) 46 : 55

4) 56 : 69

Answer: 34 : 45

Q. 28 - In the following question, select the related letter/letters from the given alternatives.

HIK : KLN : : PQS : ?

Options:

1) TUW

2) STV

3) STU

4) TUX

Answer: STV

Q. 29 - In the following question, select the odd word pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Sorrow – Black

2) Red – Danger

3) Star – Rank

4) Wheel – Progress

Answer: Sorrow – Black

Q. 30 - In the following question, four number pairs are given. The number on left side of (–) is related to the number on the right side of (–) with some Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 11 – 12

2) 23 – 24

3) 17 – 18

4) 19 – 21

Answer: 19 – 21

Q. 31 - In the following question, select the odd letter/letters from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) GMS

2) LRX

3) CIP

4) EKQ

Answer: CIP

Q. 32 - From the given alternatives, according to dictionary, which word will come at FOURTH position?

1. Friend

2. Fringe

3. Florist

4. Frighten

5. Future

Options:

1) Friend

2) Fringe

3) Frighten

4) Future

Answer: Fringe

Q. 33 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

9, 28, 86, 261, 787, ?

Options:

1) 2366

2) 1795

3) 2175

4) 2285

Answer: 2366

Q. 34 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

CG, KO, SW, AE, ?

Options:

1) JN

2) MJ

3) IM

4) JL

Answer: IM

Q. 35 - Manoj walks 12 metres towards north. Then turns right and walk another 12 metres. Then turn right and walks for 7 metres to reach college R. He again turns to his right and walks for 12 metres. What is the straight line distance (in metres) between the starting point and college R?

Options:

1) 12√2

2) 13

3) 14

4) 14√3

Answer: 13

Q. 36 - From the given alternatives, select the word which CANNOT be formed using the letters of the given word.

Xenophobia

Options:

1) Phone

2) Hope

3) Xerox

4) Open

Answer: Xerox

Q. 37 - In a certain code language, “REGAL” is written as “TCIYN”. How is “FARMS” written in that code language?

Options:

1) RTHKU

2) HYTKU

3) GTHSR

4) NVKTH

Answer: HYTKU

Q. 38 - In a certain code language, '÷' represents '+', '-' represents 'x', '+' represents '÷' and 'x' represents '-'. Find out the answer to the following question.

24 ÷ 14 - 5 + 10 x 14 = ?

Options:

1) 39

2) 45

3) 27

4) 17

Answer: 17

Q. 39 - The following equation is incorrect. Which two signs should be interchanged to correct the equation?

12 x 4 - 6 ÷ 7 + 18 = 19

Options:

1) + and x

2) + and ÷

3) ÷ and –

4) - and +

Answer: ÷ and –

Q. 40 - If 2∆5 = 5, 2∆3 = 3 and 8∆4 = 16, then find the value of 16∆8 = ?

Options:

1) 18

2) 14

3) 16

4) 64

Answer: 64

Q. 41 - Which of the following terms follows the trend of the given list?

XXXXXXY, XXXXXYX, XXXXYXX, XXXYXXX, XXYXXXX, _______________.

Options:

1) XYXXXXX

2) YXXXXXX

3) XXXXXXY

4) XXXXXYX

Answer: XYXXXXX

Q. 42 - Two vans X and Y start from the same point. X travels 5 km West, then turns to its left and travels 3 km. Y travels 13 km South, then turns West and travels 5 km, then turns to its left and travels 7 km. Where is Y with respect to X now?

Options:

1) 11 km South

2) 17 km South

3) 17 km North

4) 11 km North

Answer: 17 km South

Q. 43 - In the question two statements are given, followed by two conclusions, I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if it seems to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statement I: No fruits are berries

Statement II: Some cherries are fruits

Conclusion I: All berries are cherries

Conclusion II: Some cherries are berries

Options:

1) Only conclusion I follows

2) Only conclusion II follows

3) Both conclusions I and II follow

4) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Answer: Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows

Q. 44 - In the following figure, rectangle represents Dieticians, circle represents Racers, triangle represents singers and square represents cricketers. Which set of letters represents Dieticians who are either Racers or Singers?

Options:

1) BED

2) GH

3) FBE

4) ABC

Answer: FBE

Q. 45 - A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

ARC, XOZ, ULW, ?, OFQ

Options:

1) RIT

2) KFT

3) RAK

4) SJQ

Answer: RIT

Q. 46 - In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

152, 164, 176, 188, ?, 212

Options:

1) 196

2) 202

3) 200

4) 210

Answer: 200

Q. 47 - In the following question, four groups of three numbers are given. In each group the second and third number are related to the first number by a Logic/Rule/Relation. Three are similar on basis of same Logic/Rule/Relation. Select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) (63, 74, 85)

2) (97, 108, 119)

3) (92, 103, 116)

4) (74, 85, 96)

Answer: (92, 103, 116)

Q. 48 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q. 49 – Which of the following cube in the answer figure cannot be made based on the unfolded cube in the question figure?

Q. 50 – A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example ‘G’ can be represented by 31, 43 etc and ‘Z’ can be represented by 97, 69 etc. Similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘LATE’.

Options:

1) 44,23,96,20

2) 13,96,14,57

3) 22,96,43,95

4) 41,77,30,59

Answer: 44,23,96,20

Q. 51 - What least number can be multiplied by 165375 to make it a perfect cube?

Options:

1) 2

2) 5

3) 7

4) 49

Answer: 7

Q. 52 - Find the sum of 0.99995 + 0.88885 + 0. 77775 + 0.66665 +0.55555.

Options:

1) 3.88875

2) 2.88875

3) 3.6875

4) 2.9875

Answer: 3.88875

Q. 53 – if x + 4/x = 4, then find the value of x6 + 1.

Options:

1) 51

2) 65

3) 78

4) 82

Answer: 65



Q. 54 – If y:x:z = 4:5:6, then find the value of x – y + z/x + y – z.

Options:

1) 3/3

2) 3/7

3) 5/7

4) 7/3

Answer: 7/3

Q. 55 - If the length of the three sides of a triangle is 5 cm, 12 cm and 13 cm respectively, then calculate the length (in cm) of the median of side AC of the given triangle.

Options:

1) 5

2) 6

3) 6.5

4) 7

Answer: 6.5

Q. 56 - What will be the value of the angle (in degrees) subtended by the chord in the minor segment of the circle, if the length of a chord is equal to the radius of the circle?

Options:

1) 120o

2) 150o

3) 160o

4) 180o

Answer: 150o

Q. 57 - What is the value of 30% of 125 + 45% of 300?

Options:

1) 165

2) 172.5

3) 155

4) 163.5

Answer: 172.5

Q. 58 - If A : B = 5 : 3, then what is the value of (A + B) : (A – B)?

Options:

1) 4 : 1

2) 2 : 1

3) 4 : 3

4) 8 : 3

Answer: 4 : 1

Q. 59 - How many kg of rice at Rs 54 per kg must be mixed with 30 kg of rice at Rs 40 per kg, so that on selling the mixture at Rs 48.4 per kg, there will be a profit of 10%?

Options:

1) 22

2) 18

3) 15

4) 12

Answer: 12

Q. 60 - The average weight of X, Y and Z is 35 kg. If the average weight of X and Y is 33 kg and that of Y and Z is 29 kg, then what is the weight (in kg) of Y?

Options:

1) 19

2) 23.5

3) 27

4) 37

Answer: 19

Q. 61 - Some part of Rs 9500 was lent at the rate of 15% per annum simple interest and the remaining part at the rate of 20% per annum simple interest. The total interest received after 3/2 years is Rs 2565. What is the ratio of money lent at the rate of 15% and 20%?

Options:

1) 11 : 8

2) 12 : 7

3) 2 : 3

4) 5 : 4

Answer: 2 : 3

Q. 62 - If 80% of total articles are sold at a loss of 15% and remaining articles are sold at a profit of 15%, then what will be the overall loss percentage?

Options:

1) 15

2) 6

3) 9

4) 12

Answer: 9

Q. 63 - If three successive discounts of 10%, 15% and 30% are given, then what will be the net discount (in percentage)?

Options:

1) 53.15

2) 55

3) 46.45

4) 43.45

Answer: 46.45

Q. 64 – Which of the following statement(s) is/are TRUE?

Options:

1) Only I

2) Only II

3) Neither I nor II

4) Both I and II

Answer: Both I and II

Q. 65 - A is 40% more efficient than B. If B alone can complete a work in 42 days, then A alone can complete the same work in how many days?

Options:

1) 36

2) 40

3) 30

4) 32

Answer: 30

Q. 66 - A train of length 180 metres crosses a tree in 15 seconds and crosses another train of the same length travelling in opposite direction in 20 seconds. What is the speed (in km/hr) of the second train?

Options:

1) 21.6

2) 6

3) 33.4

4) 36.6

Answer: 21.6

Directions 67 to 70: The line graph shows the profits of a certain company. Study the diagram and answer the following questions.

Q. 67 - In which year were the profits greater than that of the previous year?

Options:

1) 2013

2) 2012

3) 2014

4) 2016

Answer: 2013

Q. 68 - What was the difference in the profits (in Rs lakhs) between the years 2014 and 2013?

Options:

1) 30

2) 25

3) 40

4) 35

Answer: 35

Q. 69 - The profits in 2012 were greater than that in 2016 by ________.

Options:

1) 16.70%

2) 5%

3) 50%

4) 33.30%

Answer: 50%

Q. 70 - What were the total profits (in Rs lakhs) of the company in the last four years?

Options:

1) 250

2) 245

3) 255

4) 240

Answer: 255

Q. 71 - The length and breadth of a rectangle are 21 cm and 20 cm respectively. What must be the length of its diagonal (in cm)?

Options:

1) 58

2) 18

3) 36

4) 29

Answer: 29

Q. 72 - If the measure of the interior angle of a regular polygon is 108° greater than the measure of its exterior angle then how many sides does it have?

Options:

1) 10

2) 12

3) 15

4) 18

Answer: 10

Q. 73 - Find the volume (in cm3) of a sphere of diameter 21 cm.

Options:

1) 4851

2) 3628

3) 3071

4) 3724

Answer: 4851

Q. 74 - What is the value of ( 1/3 - sec45°) ?

Options:

1) (4-√3)/2

2) (√6-1)/√3

3) (1-3√2)/3

4) (√2-1)/√2

Answer: (1-3√2)/3

Q. 75 - ∆ABC is right angled at B. If secA = 5/3, then what is the value of cosecC ?

Options:

1) 5/3

2) 3/4

3) 4/5

4) 4/3

Answer: 5/3

Q. 76 - Human Poverty Index was introduced in the HDR of the year ___________.

Options:

1) 1997

2) 1990

3) 1995

4) 2001

Answer: 1997

Q. 77 - Which Five Year Plan was suspended one year before the time schedule?

Options:

1) Third Plan

2) First Plan

3) Sixth Plan

4) Fifth Plan

Answer: Fifth Plan

Q. 78 - What is called the cup or bowl shaped opening of a volcano?

Options:

1) Cinder vent

2) Origin center

3) Epicenter

4) Crater

Answer: Crater

Q. 79 - Pipli Ghat Pass is located in which mountain area?

Options:

1) Western Ghats

2) Eastern Ghats

3) Vindhyachal Ghat

4) Aravali

Answer: Aravali

Q. 80 - Which of the following marriages was NOT considered legal in the ancient India?

Options:

1) Daiv Vivah

2) Arsha Vivah

3) Gandharva Vivah

4) Brahma Vivah

Answer: Gandharva Vivah

Q. 81 - Which of the following art did rise highest in the Sultanate period?

Options:

1) Painting

2) Architecture

3) Dance

4) Music

Answer: Architecture

Q. 82 - Where is the Bhatkhande Music College located?

Options:

1) Lucknow

2) Ahmedabad

3) Chandigarh

4) Allahabad

Answer: Lucknow

Q. 83 - Which Country's passport was ranked as the world's most powerful passport in a new ranking of world passports released on 26 October, 2017 by Passport Index?

Options:

1) USA

2) Singapore

3) Canada

4) Switzerland

Answer: Singapore

Q. 84 - Name the writer who has been chosen for the 31st Moortidevi Award for the year 2017 for his poetry collection 'Du Dondo Phowara Matro'.

Options:

1) Saumeet Chakarovorthy

2) Saumeek Bhattacharya

3) Joy Goswami

4) Tapan Majumdar

Answer: Joy Goswami

Q. 85 - Bhutan’s national language is known as ___________.

Options:

1) Dzongkha

2) Khengkha

3) Tshanglakha

4) Lhotshamkha

Answer: Dzongkha

Q. 86 - What is the mass number of Deuterium?

Options:

1) 1

2) 2

3) 3

4) 4

Answer: 2

Q. 87 - Ethanol reacts with sodium leading to the evolution of which gas?

Options:

1) Nitrogen

2) Hydrogen

3) Oxygen

4) Methane

Answer: Hydrogen

Q. 88 - There are ______ levels of courts present in India.

Options:

1) Two

2) Three

3) Four

4) Five

Answer: Three

Q. 89 - 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act gave Constitutional recognition to panchayats by adding ______.

Options:

1) Part VIII

2) Part IX

3) Part X

4) Part XI

Answer: Part IX



Q. 90 - The gustatory receptors in human beings detect ______.

Options:

1) taste

2) smell

3) touch

4) hear

Answer: taste

Q. 91 - When the medium surrounding the cell is a hypotonic solution, the cell is likely to ______.

Options:

1) Swell up

2) Stay the same size

3) Shrink

4) No option is correct.

Answer: Swell up

Q. 92 - In November 2017, 2nd phase of ‘Bharat Net Project’ was launched. What is the deadline to complete it?

Options:

1) March 2018

2) March 2019

3) December 2018

4) March 2020

Answer: March 2019

Q. 93 - The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in association with Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) developed improved variety of which of the following rice with low Glycemic Index?

Options:

1) Doongara

2) Samba Masuri

3) Kyeema

4) Langi

Answer: Samba Masuri

Q. 94 - In October 2017, India’s 3rd biggest Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth _____ was launched by GIC Re.

Options:

1) Rs 10,500 crore

2) Rs 11,370 crore

3) Rs 13,900 crore

4) Rs 17,000 crore

Answer: Rs 11,370 crore

Q. 95 - On 5 January 2018, Lok Sabha passed High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017. The Bill seeks to revise the allowances with effect from ______.

Options:

1) September 22, 2017

2) June 22, 2017

3) April 22, 2017

4) January 22, 2017

Answer: September 22, 2017

Q. 96 - Find the kinetic energy (in J) possessed by a body of mass 20 kg moving with a velocity of 4 m/s.

Options:

1) 40

2) 120

3) 160

4) 80

Answer: 160

Q. 97 - 1 joule is equal to 1 _______________.

Options:

1) Nm

2) N/m

3) Nm2

4) N/m2

Answer: Nm

Q. 98 - _______________________ which are used in refrigerators, air conditioners and aerosol sprays.

Options:

1) Chlorofluorocarbons

2) Acetophenones

3) Cyclohexanes

4) Phenols

Answer: Chlorofluorocarbons

Q. 99 - Which of the statements given below are correct?

A) In 2017, Suresh Raina captained the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

B) In 2017, Zaheer Khan captained the IPL team Delhi Daredevils.

C) France hosted the 2017 World Team Chess Championship.

Options:

1) Only B

2) Only C

3) Both B and C

4) A, B and C

Answer: Only B

Q. 100 - In Microsoft Word, _____________ provides a neat way to present complex information in vertical columns and horizontal rows of cells.

Options:

1) Tab

2) Tables

3) Rows

4) Columns

Answer: Tables

