SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam on 16-27 March 2020: Get Preparation Tips & Strategy to crack Tier-1

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for 12th Pass candidates who are looking for a government job with good salary package. This year SSC has announced 4893 for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020 in online mode across different exam centres across India.

In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy which will help the candidates in clearing SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam. So, let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration Part I - English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25/50 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) Part II - General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 Part III - Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25/50 Part IV - General Awareness 25/50 Total 100 Questions of 200 marks

Note:

The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV.

There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

Subject-wise Preparation Strategy for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

From the above exam pattern, it can be assessed that the candidates are required to prepare themselves for four subjects, i.e., English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness to clear the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the subject-wise preparation strategy and tips for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam:

Subject Important English Language Topics English Language (Basic Knowledge) Practice Mock Test Synonyms & Antonyms, Fill in the blanks, Cloze Test, Spelling Test, Idioms and Phrases, One-word substitution, Sentence or Phrase Improvement, Sentence correction/ Spotting the Error, Fill in the blanks, Active/ Passive & Direct/ Indirect Speech, Jumbled Sentence

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Improve your Vocabulary: improve your vocabulary with the help of Thesaurus, Wordlist and Online Flashcards.

improve your vocabulary with the help of Thesaurus, Wordlist and Online Flashcards. Improve your English Grammar: A proper understanding of Grammar Usage is required for attempting questions from the section – ‘English Language and Comprehension’. These types of questions are quite common in all competitive exams and mostly come in the form of questions like ‘spotting the errors’.

Subject Important General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Practice Mock Test Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Odd pair (both word based and numerical), Classification, Missing Characters, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular), Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles, Direction Sense, Syllogism, Venn Diagrams, Assumption or Inference or Conclusion, Non-verbal Reasoning, Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters), Paper-cutting, folding, punching, Mirrors and water reflection, Cube and dices

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Improve your logical skills : As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills. Command over concepts : Both Verbal and Non Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East or South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. You should make sure you practice each and every concept thoroughly and try not to rush through the topics.

: Both Verbal and Non Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East or South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. You should make sure you practice each and every concept thoroughly and try not to rush through the topics. Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and method for solving any problem.

Subject Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Practice Mock Test Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots), Percentage, Average, Ratio and Proportion, Problems on Ages, Number System, Number Series, Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains), Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership), Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns), Mixture and Alligation, Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc), Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Work on your Basics: When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations. Learn Short-cut Methods: For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc.

For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc. Don’t use risky shortcuts: If you are not well-versed with any shortcut or trick, then avoiding using them as it may lead to confusion and wrong answer.

Subject Important General Awareness Topics General Awareness (GK + Current Affairs) Practice Mock Test History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Recent Developments, GK, Current Affairs

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Read to Increase Knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blogs online and watch news channels for General Knowledge.

Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blogs online and watch news channels for General Knowledge. Create and Revise Notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in Current Affairs. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

The above preparation tips and strategy will definitely help you in achieving high score and cracking SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategies to ace this exam.

