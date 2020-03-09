SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam Begins from 17 March: Download Previous Year Question Papers with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL 2020-2019 Tier-1 Exam is going to begin from 17th March 2020 and will last till 28th March 2020. For scoring high marks in the exam, aspirants must practice Previous Year Question Papers of SSC CHSL Exam. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam along with their answer keys. Students can attempt all the four sections (General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness & GK, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language & Comprehension) here and can build a smart preparation strategy to clear this exam with a high score.

Benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of practicing previous year papers of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by the SSC. Let’s look in brief the exam pattern of SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-I exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). There will be negative marking of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics & Difficulty Level of the questions:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by the SSC. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-I Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

Candidates can click on the links given below to check the important topics section-wise:

Candidates will also get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics all the four sections, i.e., General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness & GK, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language & Comprehension.

3. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths and areas of improvement and accordingly need to customize the preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

4. Helps in Time Management during the Exam

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Start with English Comprehension or Quantitative Aptitude and choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

5. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes while attempting Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Sections. It will also help you in avoiding guess works while attempting General Awareness and English language & Comprehension Sections. Silly mistakes and guess works will lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in SSC CHSL Exam.

