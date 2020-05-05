SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 11th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 11th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across the country. Due to COVID-19 Outbreak the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards. Candidates must practice Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 11th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 11th January 2017 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Postponed-Check Details

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. Rabi Crop : Oat : : Kharif Crop : ?

Options:

1) Mustard

2) Wheat

3) Barley

4) Paddy

Answer: Paddy

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. CM : P : : PM : ?

CM : P : : PM : ?

Options:

1) F

2) E

3) D

4) C

Answer: C

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives. JN : TB : : PB : ?

JN : TB : : PB : ?

Options:

1) TD

2) FD

3) RS

4) TV

Answer: FD

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

7 : 56 : : 9 : ?

Options:

1) 65

2) 90

3) 81

4) 70

Answer: 90

Q: 5 - Findout the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Banyan

2) Pine

3) Spruce

4) Fir

Answer: Banyan

Q: 6 - Findout the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) MG

2) QK

3) VN

4) UO

Answer: VN

Q: 7 - Findout the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 4267

2) 2498

3) 2739

4) 5496

Answer: 2498

Q: 8 - Findout the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 8912

2) 3469

3) 5555

4) 6734

Answer: 3469

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Troposphere, Stratosphere, Mesosphere, ?

Options:

1) Exosphere

2) Thermosphere

3) Tropopause

4) Ozone Layer

Answer: Thermosphere

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. AZ, BY, CX, ?

Options:

1) WD

2) DW

3) DE

4) DX

Answer: DW

Q: 11 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. DM, EN, FO, ?

Options:

1) FG

2) HI

3) GP

4) HP

Answer: GP

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

79, 159, 199, 219, ?

Options:

1) 229

2) 234

3) 239

4) 222

Answer: 229

Q: 13 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) Some polynomials are linear equations.

(II) Some linear equations are quadratic.

Conclusion:

(I) Polynomials are quadratic.

(II) Linear equations are quadratic.

Options:

1) Conclusion I follows

2) Conclusion II follows

3) Neither I nor II follows

4) Both I and II follows

Answer: Conclusion I follows

Q: 14 - The age of A is three times the age of B. What is the ratio of the age of B to the age of A?

1) 1:3

2) 1:4

3) 1:2

4) 3:1

Answer: 1:3

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i.Attribute

ii. Attenuation

iii. Attain

iv. Attention

Options:

1) iii, iv, ii, i

2) iv, i, iii, ii

3) i, iii, ii, iv

4) i, ii, iii, iv

Answer: iii, iv, ii, i

Check Memory Based Questions of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "FAILURE" is written as "FRULIAG". How is "SUCCESS" written in that code language?

Options:

1) TSECCUT

2) SSECCUS

3) TSECCUS

4) TSECCUU

Answer: TSECCUT

Q: 17 – In the following question, Select the missing number from the given series.

? 113 161 2 7 6 3 4 5

Options:

1) 31

2) 36

3) 280

4) 161

Answer: 31

Q: 18 - If "A" denotes "added to", "B" denotes "divided by", "C" denotes "multiplied by" and "D" denotes "subtracted from", then 154 B 11 C 6 A 6 D 27= ?

Options:

1) 60

2) 63

3) 33

4) 64

Answer: 63

Q: 19 - Which set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

s_r_t_s_r

Options:

1) trts

2) rtst

3) trst

4) tsss

Answer: trst

Q: 20 - In a compass, west direction is shown as south. As per the compass, which direction should a man go to, if he wishes to move towards the east?

Options:

1) North

2) South

3) East

4) West

Answer: North

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘F’ can be represented by 32, 42 etc. and ‘M’ can be represented by 88, 68 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘GAIN’.

Options:

1) 21, 00, 89, 44

2) 77, 22, 66, 43

3) 87, 33, 23, 12

4) 97, 11, 88, 01

Answer: 77, 22, 66, 43

Q: 22 - Akhil is the maternal uncle of Rashmi. Rashmi is the daughter of Ramesh. How is Ramesh related to Akhil?

Options:

1) Brother-in-law

2) Brother

3) Father

4) Cousin

Answer: Brother-in-law

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Answer: 4

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes. Primary colors, Red, Blue, Magenta

Options:

Answer: 2

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the Question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Answer: 1

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Click to Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Q: 26 - Which of the following is also known as the brain of the computer?

Options:

1) CPU

2) ALU

3) Motherboard

4) Keyboard

Answer: CPU

Q: 27 - Soda water was invented by

Options:

1) Tivadar Puskas

2) Joseph Priestley

3) Petrache Poenaru

4) James Leonard Plimpton

Answer: Joseph Priestley

Q: 28 - The outermost layer of skin is

Options:

1) Epidermis

2) Dermis

3) Tissues

4) Hypodermis

Answer: Epidermis

Q: 29 - Which of the following plants have root nodules?

Options:

1) Leguminous plants

2) Parasitic plants

3) Epiphytic Plants

4) Aquatic Plants

Answer: Leguminous plants

Q: 30 - Earth-worms belongs to the phylum

Options:

1) Protozoa

2) Cnidaria

3) Annelida

4) Mollusca

Answer: Annelida

Q: 31 - The mass of proton and mass of ..............is same.

Options:

1) Neutron

2) Electron

3) Isoprone

4) Alpha particle

Answer: Neutron

Q: 32 - Using which of the following processes can one separate a solute from its solution?

Options:

1) Sedimentation

2) Evaporation

3) Filtration

4) Condensation

Answer: Evaporation

Q: 33 - Jantar Mantar is in

Options:

1) Rajasthan

2) Assam

3) Bihar

4) Gujarat

Answer: Rajasthan

Q: 34 - Salzburg Festival is held in which country?

Options:

1) Italy

2) Austria

3) Australia

4) Spain

Answer: Austria

Q: 35 - If price of an article decreases from Rs. 25 to Rs. 20, quantity demanded increases from Q1 units to 1500 units. If point elasticity of demand is -1.25, ﬁnd

Q1?

Options:

1) 900 units

2) 1200 units

3) 1800 units

4) 2000 units

Answer: 1200 units

Q: 36 - Birth rate in a country is deﬁned as

Options:

1) Number of births per 100 in 1 year

2) Number of births per 1000 in 1 year

3) Number of births per km of area in 1 year

4) Number of births per 100 km of area in 1 year

Answer: Number of births per 1000 in 1 year

Q: 37 - Where is "The Geysers", the world's largest geothermal ﬁeld, containing a complex of 22 geothermal power plants, located? "द गीजस"

Options:

1) Rio

2) New Orleans

3) Moscow

4) San Francisco

Answer: San Francisco

Q: 38 - Bauxite is an ore/mineral of

Options:

1) Aluminium

2) Beryllium

3) Lead

4) Tin

Answer: Aluminium

Q: 39 - The real name of Dilip Kumar is ...............

Options:

1) Yusuf Khan

2) Dilip Kumar

3) Mohammad Kaif

4) Ravi Bajaj

Answer: Yusuf Khan

Q: 40 - The Gobi Desert is one of the largest deserts on Earth. A part of it lies in which of the following countries?

Options:

1) Australia

2) Saudi Arabia

3) Mongolia

4) Madagascar

Answer: Mongolia

Click to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test

Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Analysis

Q: 41 - Which is the largest continent in the world?

1) Africa

2) North America

3) South America

4) Asia

Answer: Asia

Q: 42 - Aurangzeb put his father ..............under house arrest in Agra Fort.

Options:

1) Humayun

2) Shah Jahan

3) Akbar

4) Bahadur Shah

Answer: Shah Jahan

Q: 43 - The English defeated the ..............in the battle of Wandiwash.

Options:

1) German

2) French

3) Indians

4) Americans

Answer: French

Q: 44 - Pulitzer prize is given in the ﬁeld of ...............

Options:

1) Journalism

2) Sports

3) Medicine

4) Music

Answer: Journalism

Q: 45 - What is the unit of electric resistance?

Options:

1) Dyne

2) Pascal

3) Joule

4) Ohms

Answer: Ohms

Q: 46 - Who invented Television?

Options:

1) J L Baird

2) Aristotle

3) James Clerk Maxwell

4) Nikola Tesla

Answer: J L Baird

Q: 47 - How many members of the Rajya Sabha are elected every two years?

Options:

1) all

2) one fourth

3) half

4) one third

Answer: one third

Q: 48 - The Indian Constitution declares India as all of the following, except

Options:

1) communist

2) democratic republic

3) socialist

4) secular

Answer: communist

Q: 49 - Shaquille O'Neal is associated with which Sport?

Options:

1) Lawn Tennis

2) Basketball

3) Formula One

4) WWE

Answer: Basketball

Q: 50 - Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem written in which language?

Options:

1) Santali

2) Munda

3) Awadhi

4) Sanskrit

Answer: Awadhi

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

Q: 51 - Mehdi can complete a work in 25 hours. If he is joined by Jahnavi who is 50% more efﬁcient, in what time will they together ﬁnish the work?

Options:

1) 12 hours

2) 10 hours

3) 3 hours

4) 9 hours

Answer: 10 hours

Q: 52 - If x + 3 ≤ 4x + 4 and 3(4 - x) - 4 ≥ 2x - 2, then x can take which of the following values?

Options:

1) 1

2) 3

3) -1

4) -3

Answer: 1

Q: 53 - In ΔDEF, G and H are points on side DE and DF respectively. GH is parallel to EF. If G divides DE in the ratio 3:2 and HF is 8 cm, then the length of DF is

Options:

1) 12 cm

2) 20 cm

3) 14 cm

4) 16 cm

Answer: 20 cm

Q: 54 - Common factor of 12a4b6, 18a6c2, 36a2b2 is

Options:

1) 36a2

2) 108b2

3) 6a2b2

4) 6a2

Answer: 6a2

Q: 55 - The total surface area of a hemisphere is 462 sq cm, what is its curved surface area? (Take π = 22/7)

Options:

1) 616 sq cms

2) 154 sq cms

3) 308 sq cms

4) 462 sq cms

Answer: 308 sq cms

Q: 56 - The average revenues of 11 consecutive years of a company is Rs 69 lakhs. If the average of ﬁrst 6 years is Rs 64 lakhs and that of last 6 years is Rs 76 lakhs, what is the revenue for the 6th year?

Options:

1) Rs 83 lakhs

2) Rs 79 lakhs

3) Rs 77 lakhs

4) Rs 81 lakhs

Answer: Rs 81 lakhs

Q: 57 - One of the internal angle of a rhombus is 60° and length of its shor ter diagonal is 8 cm. What is the area of the rhombus?

1) 64√3 sq cm

2) 32√2 sq cm

3) 64√2 sq cm

4) 32√3 sq cm

Answer: 32√3 sq cm

Q: 58 - When a discount of 20% is given on a movie ticket, the proﬁt is 34%. If the discount is 15%, then the proﬁt is

Options:

1) 49 percent

2) 42.375 percent

3) 55.625 percent

4) 35.75 percent

Answer: 42.375 percent

Q: 59 - The price of an article is cut by 7%, to restore it to its original value, the new price must be increased by

Options:

1) 7 percent

2) 33.77 percent

3) 7.53 percent

4) 63.75 percent

Answer: 7.53 percent

Q: 60 - A bag has Rs12.9 in the form of 1 rupee, 50 paise and 10 paise coins in the ratio of 3:2:3. How many 50 paise coins are there in the bag?

Options:

1) 9

2) 6

3) 12

4) 3

Answer: 6

Q: 61 - Which of the following equations has the sum of its roots as 11?

Options:

1) x2 - 11x + 18 = 0

2) x2 - 7x + 10 = 0

3) x2 + 2x - 26 = 0

4) x2 + 5x - 6 = 0

Answer: x2 - 11x + 18 = 0

Q: 62 - 1/(secA + tanA) is equal to

Options:

1) cosecA - cotA

2) sinA - cosA

3) secA - tanA

4) sinA + cosA

Answer: secA - tanA

Q: 63 - tan(A/2) is equal to

Options:

1) cosecA + cotA

2) secA - cotA

3) cosecA - cotA

4) secA + cotA

Answer: cosecA - cotA

Q: 64 - If 12x = 192 - 112, what is the value of x?

Options:

1) 20

2) 17

3) 13

4) 11

Answer: 20

Q: 65 - What is the value of sec -2π/3 ?

Options:

1) -2

2) 2

3) 2/√3

4) -2/√3

Answer: -2

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Important Topics

Q: 66 - If (1/4 of x) - (4/5 of 6/7) equals - 9/7, then value of x is

Options:

1) -12

2) -2.4

3) -3.6

4) -14

Answer: -2.4

Q: 67 - To cover a distance of 333 km in 2 hours by a car, what should be the average speed of the car (in meter/second)?

Options:

1) 166.5

2) 46.25

3) 83.25

4) 92.5

Answer: 46.25

Q: 68 - 10% discount is offered on an item. By applying a promo code the customer wins 20% cash back. What is the effective discount?

Options:

1) 33.6 percent

2) 30 percent

3) 22 percent

4) 28 percent

Answer: 28 percent

Q: 69 - Δ DEF and Δ GHI are similar triangles. Length of AB is 10 cm and length of the corresponding side DE is 6 cm. What is the ratio of Perimeter of ΔABC to

ΔDEF?

1) 5:3

2) 3:5

3) 25:9

4) 9:25

Answer: 5:3

Q: 70 - A bank offers 20% compound interest per half year. A customer deposits Rs 7600 each on 1st January and 1st July of a year. At the end of the year, the amount he would have gained from interest is

Options:

1) Rs 9727

2) Rs 2432

3) Rs 4864

4) Rs 1216

Answer: Rs 4864

Q: 71 - At what point does the line 3x + 2y = -12 intercept the Y-axis?

Options:

1) (0,6)

2) (0,-6)

3) (-4,0)

4) (4,0)

Answer: (0,-6)

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Quantity of Stock Average Cost (Rs) Mobile Phones 29 18000 Cameras 22 6000 TVs 63 51000 Refrigerators 45 49000 ACs 27 25000

What is the value of the total stock (in Lakh Rupees)?

Options:

1) 67.47

2) 674.7

3) 149

4) 186

Answer: 67.47

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Year Ratio Import/Export 2011 1.1 2012 1.4 2013 0.7 2014 0.8 2015 0.8

If the imports in 2012 was Rs. 600 Crores and the total exports in the years 2012 and 2013 together was Rs. 2400 crores, then the Imports in 2013 was?

Options:

1) 1971

2) 429

3) 2816

4) 1380

Answer: 1380

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Measured on Birthday Height of the Child (in cms) 4 100 5 105 6 115 7 125 8 135 9 140 10 150 11 160 12 165 13 175 14 180 15 190 16 200

What was the increase in the height of the child from the 7th Birthday to the 11th Birthday?

Options:

1) 35 cms

2) 40 cms

3) 45 cms

4) 30 cms

Answer: 35 cms

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Deep Sleep 10 Dreaming 25 Light Sleep 10 Extremely Light Sleep 5 Awake 50

Between 10pm to 6pm, a fitness band records the following data. How long was the user in light sleep or was in extremely light sleep?

Options:

1) 0.7 hours

2) 1.2 hours

3) 1.7 hours

4) 2.3 hours

Answer: 1.2 hours

Click to Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Q: 76 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

Tie the knot

Options:

1) To put yourself into a problem

2) To make fateful decision

3) To sign the deal

4) To get married

Answer: To get married

Q: 77 - Select the synonym of

carnal

Options:

1) chaste

2) sensual

3) decent

4) spiritual

Answer: sensual

Q: 78 - Select the antonym of

intrinsic

Options:

1) elemental

2) innate

3) connate

4) accquired

Answer: accquired

Q: 79 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

Providence smiles ..............those who are diligent. Options:

1) with

2) in

3) upon

4) over

Answer: upon

Q: 80 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) chaastity

2) marothon

3) reasert

4) toxicity

Answer: toxicity

Q: 81 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

When I last saw Ravi, he (had been running) to catch his bus.

Options:

1) ran

2) was running

3) had run

4) no improvement

Answer: was running

Q: 82 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

If you are in the wrong gears (A)/the car won't be (B)/able to climb the hill.(C)/No error(D) Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: A

Q: 83 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

The ball is in your court

Options:

1) It is up to you to make the next move

2) You have got a fantastic opportunity

3) You will be blamed for crimes that you have not committed

4) You have been put into a dilemma.

Answer: It is up to you to make the next move

Q: 84 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

I would love (to availing) a short holiday, and go for an overnight trek.

Options:

1) to avail myself of

2) to avail of

3) to avail myself

4) no improvement

Answer: to avail myself

Q: 85 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

Mariam was writing a note to her boss. Options:

1) A note was written to her boss by Mariam.

2) A note was wrote by Mariam to her boss.

3) A note was being written by Mariam to her boss.

4) A note was written by Mariam to her boss.

Answer: A note was being written by Mariam to her boss.

Q: 86 - Select the synonym of

incinerate

Options:

1) parch

2) moderate

3) ignite

4) quench

Answer: ignite

Q: 87 - Select the antonym of

ogle

Options:

1) leer

2) gaze

3) ignore

4) gawk

Answer: ignore

Q: 88 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) snatched

2) litigat

3) abhored

4) variabely

Answer: snatched

Q: 89 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

To harass someone persistently to do something. Options:

1) Iconoclast

2) Dote

3) Neurotic

4) Importune

Answer: Importune

Q: 90 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be ﬁlled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The baby looked..............the toffee with greedy eyes. Options:

1) upon

2) into

3) on

4) at

Answer: at

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Q: 91 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

A short statement expressing a general truth. Options:

1) Maxim

2) Infer

3) Drum

4) Pander

Answer: Maxim

Q: 92 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

It is a truth universally

P-acknowledged that a single

Q-man in possession of a good

R-fortune must be in want of a wife

Options:

1) QRP

2) PQR

3) RPQ

4) QPR

Answer: PQR

Q: 93 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Your absence has

P-gone through me Q-through a needle R-like thread

Options:

1) PRQ

2) PQR

3) QPR

4) RPQ

Answer: PRQ

Q: 94 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

This is the sportsperson(A)/whom I think has won(B)/the much coveted prize.(C)/ No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: B

Q: 95 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four alternatives suggested, select the one which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

Abhay said to Veena, " Are you coming to the Reception?" Options:

1) Abhay told Veena if she was coming to the Reception.

2) Abhay asked Veena if she will be coming to the Reception.

3) Abhay asked Veena if she was coming to the Reception.

4) Abhay asked Veena whether she was coming to the Reception.

Answer: Abhay asked Veena if she was coming to the Reception.

Directions 96 to 100: In the following passage some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

In view of last year's H1N1 attack and prevailing ..............weather conditions, the health department ofﬁcials ..............that the virus will turn more active by January end. In-charge, Integrated Disease ..............Programme (IDSP), Dr Shah, said, "Virus is still active, but not in a major way. In coming months, it is likely to become more active. Last year too, virus had claimed lives in January and February. Therefore, we are ..............as coming months might

..............a challenge."

Q: 96 - In view of last year's H1N1 attack and prevailing .............. Options:

1) erratic

2) weird

3) dicey

4) unstable

Answer: erratic

Q: 97 - the health department ofﬁcials .............. Options:

1) expect

2) expects

3) were expecting

4) are expecting

Answer: are expecting

Q: 98 - In-charge, Integrated Disease ..............Programme (IDSP) Options:

1) management

2) control

3) surveillance

4) eradication

Answer: surveillance

Q: 99 - Therefore, we are .............. Options:

1) vigilant

2) open to

3) on toes

4) impulsive

Answer: vigilant

Q: 100 - coming months might ..............a challenge." Options:

1) show

2) pose

3) throw

4) put up

Answer: pose

Click to Attempt English Language Mock Test

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Preparation Strategy & Tips