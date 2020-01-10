Search

SSC CHSL LDC/ DEO 2019-2020: Check Previous Year Cut Off Marks

SSC CHSL Previous Cutoff for LDC & DEO Exam: The Cut-Off score for SSC CHSL Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the official website of SSC. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the previous year cut-off marks of the SSC CHSL LDC & DEO Exam.

Jan 10, 2020 17:30 IST
SSC has started conducting CHSL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam from 16th to 27th March 2020 for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO).  Aspiring candidates must go through the previous year cut-off marks alongwith their exam preparation for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam.

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2018-19: Qualification (12th Pass only) and Age Limit

So, let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the SSC CHSL LDC & DEO Exam:

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2018 Cut off Marks

General

143.50

OBC

139.0

SC

122.50

ST

112.0

VH

95.50

OH

111.50

HH

73.50

EXS

83.00

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks

General

127.50

OBC

120.00

SC

180.00

ST

99.00

VH

96.00

OH

97.50

HH

65.00

EXS

64.50

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks

General

119

OBC

110

SC

99

ST

89.5

VH

83.5

OH

88

HH

55

EXS

45.5

SSC CHSL Cut-off

2011

2012

2013

2014

Category

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC / DEO

UR (General)

107.5

117.5

117

129

122.5

127

120.25

OBC

103

106.5

110

120

111

116.5

107.5

SC

86

96.25

97

109

100.25

104

94.75

ST

69.25

90

90

101

88.25

95

85.75

VH

60

70

89

92.5

88

93

82

OH

77.75

90

90

101

88

95

84

HH

60

70

58

70

73

71

53

EXS

88.75

75.5

77

92.5

82

75

53

SSC CHSL LDC/DEO 2019: Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

The Job Profile of a LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with 12th Pass Qualification. SSC CHSL Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package.

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

