SSC CHSL LDC/ DEO 2019-2020: Check Previous Year Cut Off Marks

SSC has started conducting CHSL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam from 16th to 27th March 2020 for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO). Aspiring candidates must go through the previous year cut-off marks alongwith their exam preparation for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam.
SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2018-19: Qualification (12th Pass only) and Age Limit
The Cut-Off score for SSC CHSL Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the official website of SSC. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.
So, let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the SSC CHSL LDC & DEO Exam:
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2018 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
143.50
|
OBC
|
139.0
|
SC
|
122.50
|
ST
|
112.0
|
VH
|
95.50
|
OH
|
111.50
|
HH
|
73.50
|
EXS
|
83.00
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
127.50
|
OBC
|
120.00
|
SC
|
180.00
|
ST
|
99.00
|
VH
|
96.00
|
OH
|
97.50
|
HH
|
65.00
|
EXS
|
64.50
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
119
|
OBC
|
110
|
SC
|
99
|
ST
|
89.5
|
VH
|
83.5
|
OH
|
88
|
HH
|
55
|
EXS
|
45.5
|
SSC CHSL Cut-off
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
Category
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC / DEO
|
UR (General)
|
107.5
|
117.5
|
117
|
129
|
122.5
|
127
|
120.25
|
OBC
|
103
|
106.5
|
110
|
120
|
111
|
116.5
|
107.5
|
SC
|
86
|
96.25
|
97
|
109
|
100.25
|
104
|
94.75
|
ST
|
69.25
|
90
|
90
|
101
|
88.25
|
95
|
85.75
|
VH
|
60
|
70
|
89
|
92.5
|
88
|
93
|
82
|
OH
|
77.75
|
90
|
90
|
101
|
88
|
95
|
84
|
HH
|
60
|
70
|
58
|
70
|
73
|
71
|
53
|
EXS
|
88.75
|
75.5
|
77
|
92.5
|
82
|
75
|
53
SSC CHSL LDC/DEO 2019: Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy
The Job Profile of a LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with 12th Pass Qualification. SSC CHSL Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package.
SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)