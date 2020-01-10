SSC CHSL LDC/ DEO 2019-2020: Check Previous Year Cut Off Marks

SSC has started conducting CHSL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam from 16th to 27th March 2020 for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO). Aspiring candidates must go through the previous year cut-off marks alongwith their exam preparation for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam.

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2018-19: Qualification (12th Pass only) and Age Limit

The Cut-Off score for SSC CHSL Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the official website of SSC. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

So, let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the SSC CHSL LDC & DEO Exam:

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2018 Cut off Marks General 143.50 OBC 139.0 SC 122.50 ST 112.0 VH 95.50 OH 111.50 HH 73.50 EXS 83.00

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks General 127.50 OBC 120.00 SC 180.00 ST 99.00 VH 96.00 OH 97.50 HH 65.00 EXS 64.50

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks General 119 OBC 110 SC 99 ST 89.5 VH 83.5 OH 88 HH 55 EXS 45.5

SSC CHSL Cut-off 2011 2012 2013 2014 Category LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC / DEO UR (General) 107.5 117.5 117 129 122.5 127 120.25 OBC 103 106.5 110 120 111 116.5 107.5 SC 86 96.25 97 109 100.25 104 94.75 ST 69.25 90 90 101 88.25 95 85.75 VH 60 70 89 92.5 88 93 82 OH 77.75 90 90 101 88 95 84 HH 60 70 58 70 73 71 53 EXS 88.75 75.5 77 92.5 82 75 53

SSC CHSL LDC/DEO 2019: Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

The Job Profile of a LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with 12th Pass Qualification. SSC CHSL Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package.

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)