SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for Remaining Candidates Begins from 4th Aug: Check Last Minute Tips, Admit Card/Exam Centre/Covid-19 Guidelines

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for Remaining Candidates Begins from 4 th Aug: Check last-minute tips for SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam which will be conducted in online mode for leftover candidates from 4 th to 12 th August including the Admit Card, Exam Centre & Covid-19 Guidelines.

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for Remaining Candidates Begins from 4th Aug: Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for the leftover candidates from 4th to 12th August 2021 in online mode across the country. Earlier, the exam was conducted in the month of April 2021 and later got postponed due to the COVID-19 surge in India. The commission will hold the online exam under strict COVID-19 protocol to ensure adequate social distancing. So let’s look at the important last-minute Tips including the Admit Card, Exam Centre & Covid-19 Guidelines:

1. Revise the SSC CHSL 2021 Memory Based Questions:

Candidates can get all the Memory Based Questions with Answers from the links given below:

2. Go through the Exam Analysis & Review of SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam held from 12th to 19th April:

Candidates can assess the Difficulty Level of Question Paper & Number of Good Attempts by checking the analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam held from 12th to 19th April. Candidates can check the Exam Analysis & Review compiled with the help of candidates who have appeared in the SSC CHSL 2021 CBT-1 Exam from the link given below:

3. Reaching before the Reporting Time of the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the candidates are advised to reach the venue of examination well before gate closure time so as to avoid last-minute crowding at the entry gate. Candidates should note that no candidate will be allowed entry after the entry closing time in any circumstance or due to any reason. Gates will be closed strictly at entry closing time. Below are some Exam Centre Guidelines:

Exam Centre Guidelines Important Instructions Roll No. & Lab No. Details Mapping of candidate Roll Numbers and Lab Numbers will not be displayed outside the examination venue but will be provided to the candidates individually at the time of entry after verification of their Admission Certificate and ID Proof. Pen & Rough Sheets Ballpen and rough sheets will be provided to the candidates. Rough sheets and a Ballpen will be placed at the candidate seats. Additional Rough sheets, when demanded, will also be provided to the candidates. Candidates will be required to drop the rough sheets in the dropbox provided in the Lab. Allocation of Seats Candidates will then be guided to their allocated seats. To ensure social distancing norms, candidates may be assigned another seat in case two candidates are allotted adjacent seats. Completion of Exam On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner – one candidate at a time. Rough sheets will be dropped by the candidates in the designated box at the exit of the examination lab.

4. Items to be carried in the Exam Hall during SSC 2021 Exam

Candidates should invariably bring the following at the time of reporting for the examination:

Items to Be Carried Important instructions PHOTOGRAPH Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm). PHOTO ID PROOF At least one valid photo-bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL with clear photograph (Eligible photo identity proofs such as 1. Passport, 2. Aadhaar Card/Print out of e-Aadhaar, 3. Driving License, 4. Service ID Card issued to employees by Central Govt./State Govt./ PSUs, 5. ID Card issued by University/College/School 6. Voter’s ID Card, 7. PAN Card, 8. Ex-Servicemen Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence, 9. Any other Photo Identity Proof issued by Central Govt./ State Govt.). If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate (e.g. Admit Card/ Pass Certificate/ Marks Sheet of 10th Class issued only by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Boards; Birth Certificate, Category Certificate, etc. issued only by Central Govt. / State Govt. / PSUs). In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and Photo ID Proof/ the Certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards) Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

5. Follow COVID-19 Guidelines

COVID-19 Guidelines Important Instructions Face Mask Wearing of Face Mask is Mandatory Social Distancing On reaching the examination venue, candidates are advised to follow social distancing norms and maintain a distance of 6 feet between two candidates. Hand Sanitization A facility for hand sanitization will be available at the entry gate and also inside the examination venue. Candidates are advised to sanitize their hands before and after filling the Commission Copy and Attendance Sheet. Contactless Verification Contactless candidate verification will be conducted by flashing of admit card and valid photo ID proof at the Document Verification desk Temperature Check through Thermal Scanner Candidates are required to undergo contact less frisking and temperature checking using thermo gun and they will be directed towards the document verification desk. The exam functionaries will examine the Admission Certificate, ID Proofs, etc. and candidates will then move towards the Registration desk Hand Gloves Candidates may also use hand gloves at their discretion No Thumb Impression At the Registration Desk, the photograph of the candidate will be captured, however, no thumb impression will be taken as a precautionary measure. Seat numbers will be provided to the candidates at this instance.

Candidates are advised to go through the memory-based questions for revision purposes and thoroughly go through the exam analysis to clear the Tier-1 Phase of the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam.