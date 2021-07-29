Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for Remaining Candidates Begins from 4th Aug: Check Last Minute Tips, Admit Card/Exam Centre/Covid-19 Guidelines

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for Remaining Candidates Begins from 4th Aug: Check last-minute tips for SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam which will be conducted in online mode for leftover candidates from 4th to 12th August including the Admit Card, Exam Centre & Covid-19 Guidelines.

Created On: Jul 29, 2021 15:15 IST
SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for Remaining Candidates Begins from 4th Aug: Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam for the leftover candidates from  4th to 12th August 2021 in online mode across the country. Earlier, the exam was conducted in the month of April 2021 and later got postponed due to the COVID-19 surge in India. The commission will hold the online exam under strict COVID-19 protocol to ensure adequate social distancing. So let’s look at the important last-minute Tips including the Admit Card, Exam Centre & Covid-19 Guidelines:

Check SSC CHSL 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

1. Revise the SSC CHSL 2021 Memory Based Questions:

Candidates can get all the Memory Based Questions with Answers from the links given below:

2. Go through the Exam Analysis & Review of SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam held from 12th to 19th April:

Candidates can assess the Difficulty Level of Question Paper & Number of Good Attempts by checking the analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam held from 12th to 19th April. Candidates can check the Exam Analysis & Review compiled with the help of candidates who have appeared in the SSC CHSL 2021 CBT-1 Exam from the link given below:

Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

3. Reaching before the Reporting Time of the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the candidates are advised to reach the venue of examination well before gate closure time so as to avoid last-minute crowding at the entry gate. Candidates should note that no candidate will be allowed entry after the entry closing time in any circumstance or due to any reason. Gates will be closed strictly at entry closing time. Below are some Exam Centre Guidelines:

Exam Centre Guidelines

Important Instructions

Roll No. & Lab No. Details

Mapping of candidate Roll Numbers and Lab Numbers will not be displayed outside the examination venue but will be provided to the candidates individually at the time of entry after verification of their Admission Certificate and ID Proof.

Pen & Rough Sheets

Ballpen and rough sheets will be provided to the candidates. Rough sheets and a Ballpen will be placed at the candidate seats. Additional Rough sheets, when demanded, will also be provided to the candidates. Candidates will be required to drop the rough sheets in the dropbox provided in the Lab.

Allocation of Seats

Candidates will then be guided to their allocated seats. To ensure social distancing norms, candidates may be assigned another seat in case two candidates are allotted adjacent seats.

Completion of Exam

On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner – one candidate at a time. Rough sheets will be dropped by the candidates in the designated box at the exit of the examination lab.

Check Category-wise SSC CHSL 4726 Vacancy Details, Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy 2021

4. Items to be carried in the Exam Hall during SSC 2021 Exam

Candidates should invariably bring the following at the time of reporting for the examination:

Items to Be Carried

Important instructions

PHOTOGRAPH

Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

PHOTO ID PROOF

At least one valid photo-bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL with clear photograph (Eligible photo identity proofs such as 1. Passport, 2. Aadhaar Card/Print out of e-Aadhaar, 3. Driving License, 4. Service ID Card issued to employees by Central Govt./State Govt./ PSUs, 5. ID Card issued by University/College/School 6. Voter’s ID Card, 7. PAN Card, 8. Ex-Servicemen Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence, 9. Any other Photo Identity Proof issued by Central Govt./ State Govt.).

If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate (e.g. Admit Card/ Pass Certificate/ Marks Sheet of 10th Class issued only by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Boards; Birth Certificate, Category Certificate, etc. issued only by Central Govt. / State Govt. / PSUs). In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and Photo ID Proof/ the Certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)

Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region

States

Website

Northern Region

Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand

www.sscnr.net.in

Western Region

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa

www.sscwr.net

Eastern Region

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim

www.sscer.org

Southern Region

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry

& Tamil Nadu

www.sscsr.gov.in

Central Region

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar

www.ssc-cr.org

North Eastern Region

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram

www.sscner.org.in

North Western Region

Haryana, Punjab, Jammu &

Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh

www.sscnwr.org

Madhya Pradesh Region

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

www.sscmpr.org

Kerala Karnataka Region

Karnataka & Kerala

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Get SSC CHSL 2021 Study Material

5. Follow COVID-19 Guidelines

COVID-19 Guidelines

Important Instructions

Face Mask

Wearing of Face Mask is Mandatory

Social Distancing

On reaching the examination venue, candidates are advised to follow social distancing norms and maintain a distance of 6 feet between two candidates.

Hand Sanitization

A facility for hand sanitization will be available at the entry gate and also inside the examination venue. Candidates are advised to sanitize their hands before and after filling the Commission Copy and Attendance Sheet.

Contactless Verification

Contactless candidate verification will be conducted by flashing of admit card and valid photo ID proof at the Document Verification desk

Temperature Check through Thermal Scanner

Candidates are required to undergo contact less frisking and temperature checking using thermo gun and they will be directed towards the document verification desk. The exam functionaries will examine the Admission Certificate, ID Proofs, etc. and candidates will then move towards the Registration desk

Hand Gloves

Candidates may also use hand gloves at their discretion

No Thumb Impression

At the Registration Desk, the photograph of the candidate will be captured, however, no thumb impression will be taken as a precautionary measure. Seat numbers will be provided to the candidates at this instance.

Practice SSC CHSL Mock Tests with Answers

Candidates are advised to go through the memory-based questions for revision purposes and thoroughly go through the exam analysis to clear the Tier-1 Phase of the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam.

FAQ

What are the Exam Dates for SSC CHSL 2021 Exam (Tier-1 for Leftover Candidates

4th to 12th August 2021

What are the COVID-19 guidelines to be followed in SSC CHSL Tier 2021 Exam?

Wearing of Face Mask, Social Distancing, Hand Sanitization, Thermal Scanner for Temperature Check

Which items are allowed to be carried in SSC CHSL 2021 Exam (Tier-1)?

Two Passport Size Photograph (Coloured, Original Photo ID Proof, Admit Card Printout
