SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: Get General Awareness/ GK/ Current Affairs/ English Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam (Tier-1) has been commenced from today, i.e., 12th April 2021 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL Tier-I 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: 12th April 2021

1. Champaran Satyagraha Revolt held in which year?

Answer: 1917

2. World TB Day is observed on:

Answer: 24th March

3. Who is known as the Grand Old Man of India?

Answer: Dadabhai Naoroji

4. Article 72 of Indian Constitution:

Answer: the power of Presidential Pardon - Article 72 says that the President shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence.

5. Prime Minister of Finland:

Answer: Sanna Marin

6. According to Census 2011, which Indian District has the highest literacy rate?

Answer: Serchhip, Mizoram

7. Who is the author of “Pathway to God”?

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

8. Perfect soil to grow Cashew Nuts is:

Answer: sandy loams - The best soils for cashew are deep and well-drained sandy loams without a hard pan.

9. Which Indian Batsman has played most test matches?

Answer: Sachin Tendulkar

10. Largest Floating Solar Park in located in which State?

Answer: Telangana

11. What is the chemical formula of Bluevitriol?

Answer: The chemical formula of blue vitriol is CuSO4​.5H2​O. It is also known as crystalline copper sulphate or, Cu(II) sulphate pentahydrate.

12. Who is the Present Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare?

Answer: Narendra Singh Tomar

13. Which City is located along Saryu River?

Answer: Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh - The Sarayu is a river that originates in Uttarakhand and flows through Uttar Pradesh in India. It is a tributary of the Sharda River.

14. Who is the Deputy Election Commissioner of India?

Answer: Umesh Sinha

15. Who is the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court?

Answer: Justice Hima Kohli

16. Gandhi Sagar Dam is situated in:

Answer: The Gandhi Sagar Dam is one of the four major dams built on India's Chambal River. The dam is located in the Mandsaur, Neemuch districts of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

17. What is the chemical name of Vitamin C?

Answer: Ascorbic acid is the chemical term for vitamin C.

18. Scientific name of potato:

Answer: Solanum tuberosum

19. Founder of Pala Dynasty:

Answer: Gopala - Pala dynasty, ruling dynasty in Bihar and Bengal, India, from the 8th to the 12th century. Its founder, Gopala, was a local chieftain who rose to power in the mid-8th century during a period of anarchy.

20. Global Hunger Index 2020 Rank of India:

Answer: In the 2020 Global Hunger Index, India ranks 94th out of the 107 countries.

21. Cell Theory is given by:

Answer: Theodor Schwann

22. Who is the Napoleon of India?

Answer: Samudragupta

23. Antonym of Resolve:

Answer: abstain, decline, refuse, reject, turn down

24. Antonym of Precious:

Answer: cheap, valueless, worthless

25. Synonym of Prevalent:

Answer: common, normal, popular, conventional, current, customary, going

26. Synonym of Extent:

Answer: reach, range, size

27. Idioms & phrase meaning - “Fool paradise”:

Answer: Someone who becomes happy at hopes provided based on false facts.

