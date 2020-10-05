SSC CHSL 2020 Exam from 12th October: Practice General Awareness (GK) & Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & English Mock Tests with Answers

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam from 12th October: SSC will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 exam from 12th to 16th October 2020, 19th to 21st October 2020, and 26th October 2020 for remaining candidates. From 17th to 19th March 2020, SSC conducted CHSL Tier-1 Exam in online mode, and then from 20th March 2020 the exam got postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic. For cracking the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the daily task of practicing Mock Tests.

So, to enhance your chances of clearing the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam we have prepared Mock tests based on the latest exam pattern and Syllabus. Here you can attempt all the mock tests for free and can also evaluate your performance with the help of answers given at the end of every Mock Test.

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

The mock tests consist of questions from topics that have chances to come in the upcoming SSC CHSL Exam, as these papers have been designed carefully by analyzing the latest syllabus and previous year questions papers. So, increase your chances of qualifying in the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam by attempting the below mock tests.

Practice SSC CHSL Mock Tests with Answers and Solutions

For the ease of students, we are sharing the topics covered in each mock test. So go through the analysis first before attempting the mock tests. This way you will be able to attempt more questions in less time which will result in achieving a high score in the exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the PRACTICE links given below in the tables.

SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude Mock Tests

Quantitative Aptitude section is one of the deciding areas for a candidate in the merit list of SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam. Therefore, if you are clear with the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your strength area in the exam. Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Chapters into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Easy No. of Questions Asked Moderate No. of Questions Asked Difficult No. of Questions Asked Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) 1-2 Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) 1-2 Algebra 2-3 Percentage 1 Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) 1-2 Geometry 3-4 Average 1 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 1-2 Mensuration 1-2 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) 1-2 Trigonometry 2-3 Problems on Ages 1 Mixture and Alligation 1 Number System 1 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) 4-5 Number Series 1

So, start attempting the Mathematic Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 20 minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL English Language Mock Tests

Questions in this section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Answering questions from English Language Section takes less time as compared to the other sections. So, if you have good command over English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage alongwith good Comprehension Skills, then this section can become your strength area. Below are the major categories covered in SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam under the English Language Section:

Category Topics Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Spelling Test Idioms and Phrases One-word substitution Sentence or Phrase Improvement Grammar Sentence correction/ Spotting the error Fill in the blanks Sentence or Phrase Improvement Active/ Passive & Direct/ Indirect Speech Sentence Rearrangement Jumbled Sentence

So, start attempting the English Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 15 minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL General Awareness (GK) & Current Affairs Mock Tests

This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA and GK Section. The chances of getting negative marks are also quite meagre in this section. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics No. Of Questions asked Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization 9-11 Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom Movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Sea port and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Emergency Provisions General Science Biology Important Inventions and their inventor 8-10 Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses SI units Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Physics Important inventions and their inventor Sound, Light, Energy, Electricity Current Affairs Recent Develo-pments, GK Sports 7-8 Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Population Census Important books and their writers First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. Awards and their importance Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries Important Days Total 25

So, start attempting the GA & Current Affairs Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 10 Minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Tests

This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. Below are the major topics covered in SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Number of Questions asked Series Analogy (both word based and numerical) 3-4 Odd pair (both word based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) 3-4 Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) 4-5 Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism 2-3 Venn Diagrams Assumption or Inference or Conclusion Miscellaneous Clock 0-1 Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) 7-8 Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc. Total 25

So, start attempting the Reasoning Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 15 Minutes time duration:

Practicing Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.