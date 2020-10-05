Study at Home
SSC CHSL 2020 Exam from 12th October: Practice General Awareness (GK) & Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & English Mock Tests with Answers

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam from 12th October: Practice SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Online Mock Tests for free here. Attempt Mock Tests of all the sections - General Awareness (GK) & Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & English to clear the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam with a high score.

Oct 5, 2020 15:37 IST
SSC CHSL 2020 Exam from 12th October: Practice General Awareness (GK) & Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & English Mock Tests with Answers
SSC CHSL 2020 Exam from 12th October: Practice General Awareness (GK) & Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & English Mock Tests with Answers

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam from 12th October: SSC will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 exam from 12th to 16th October 2020, 19th to 21st October 2020, and 26th October 2020 for remaining candidates. From 17th to 19th March 2020, SSC conducted CHSL Tier-1 Exam in online mode, and then from 20th March 2020 the exam got postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic. For cracking the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the daily task of practicing Mock Tests.

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

So, to enhance your chances of clearing the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam we have prepared Mock tests based on the latest exam pattern and Syllabus. Here you can attempt all the mock tests for free and can also evaluate your performance with the help of answers given at the end of every Mock Test.

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

The mock tests consist of questions from topics that have chances to come in the upcoming SSC CHSL Exam, as these papers have been designed carefully by analyzing the latest syllabus and previous year questions papers. So, increase your chances of qualifying in the SSC CHSL 2020 Exam by attempting the below mock tests.

Check Memory Based Questions of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

Practice SSC CHSL Mock Tests with Answers and Solutions

For the ease of students, we are sharing the topics covered in each mock test. So go through the analysis first before attempting the mock tests. This way you will be able to attempt more questions in less time which will result in achieving a high score in the exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the PRACTICE links given below in the tables.

Get SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam Analysis

SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude Mock Tests

Quantitative Aptitude section is one of the deciding areas for a candidate in the merit list of SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam. Therefore, if you are clear with the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your strength area in the exam. Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Chapters into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Easy

No. of Questions Asked

Moderate

No. of Questions Asked

Difficult

No. of Questions Asked

Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)

1-2

Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)

1-2

Algebra

2-3

Percentage

1

Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)

1-2

Geometry

3-4

Average

1

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

1-2

Mensuration

1-2

Ratio and Proportion

1-2

Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)

1-2

Trigonometry

2-3

Problems on Ages

1

Mixture and Alligation

1

Number System

1

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)

4-5

Number Series

1

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

So, start attempting the Mathematic Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 20 minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL Exam Section

Mock Tests with Answer

Quantitative Aptitude

Practice Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

SSC CHSL English Language Mock Tests

Questions in this section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Answering questions from English Language Section takes less time as compared to the other sections. So, if you have good command over English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage alongwith good Comprehension Skills, then this section can become your strength area. Below are the major categories covered in SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam under the English Language Section:

Category

Topics

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Spelling Test

Idioms and Phrases

One-word substitution

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Grammar

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

Fill in the blanks

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Active/ Passive & Direct/ Indirect Speech

Sentence Rearrangement

Jumbled Sentence

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material

So, start attempting the English Mock Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 15 minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL Exam Section

Mock Tests with Answer

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

Practice English Language Mock Test

SSC CHSL General Awareness (GK) & Current Affairs Mock Tests

This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA and GK Section. The chances of getting negative marks are also quite meagre in this section. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

No. Of Questions asked

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

9-11

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom Movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Sea port and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Emergency Provisions

General Science

Biology

Important Inventions and their inventor

8-10

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Viruses and Protozoa

Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

SI units

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Properties of Gases

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

Sound, Light, Energy, Electricity

Current Affairs

 

Recent Develo-pments,

GK

Sports

7-8

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Population Census

Important books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

Awards and their importance

Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries

Important Days

Total

25

SSC CHSL LDC/DEO/PA/SA Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

So, start attempting the GA & Current Affairs Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 10 Minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL Exam Section

Mock Tests with Answer

General Awareness

Practice General Awareness Mock Test

SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Tests

This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. Below are the major topics covered in SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic

Subtopics

Number of Questions asked

Series

Analogy (both word based and numerical)

3-4

Odd pair (both word based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)

3-4

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

4-5

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

2-3

Venn Diagrams

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Miscellaneous

Clock

0-1

Calendar

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

7-8

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

Total

25

Check SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2020

So, start attempting the Reasoning Tests now. Try to finish all the 25 questions within 15 Minutes time duration:

SSC CHSL Exam Section

Mock Tests with Answer

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Practicing Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

