SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Quantitative Aptitude: Important Topics & Difficulty Level

Quantitative Aptitude section is one of the deciding areas for a candidate in the merit list of SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam. Therefore, if you are clear with the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your strength area in the exam. Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Chapters into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Easy No. of Questions Asked Moderate No. of Questions Asked Difficult No. of Questions Asked Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) 1-2 Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) 1-2 Algebra 2-3 Percentage 1 Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) 1-2 Geometry 3-4 Average 1 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 1-2 Mensuration 1-2 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) 1-2 Trigonometry 2-3 Problems on Ages 1 Mixture and Alligation 1 Number System 1 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) 4-5 Number Series 1

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20: Easy Level Quantitative Aptitude Topics

If you are beginning your preparation for this section, it would be advisable to start with easy topics. In the below topics you are mainly required to increase your calculation speed. Getting proficiency in these topics will help you achieve high score in this section as you will be able to easily and quickly solve questions in the exam. Let’s look at each topic one-by one:

Simplification – One or two questions come from this topic every year based on Simplification Techniques like BODMAS Rule, Fractions, Surds and Indices, Square roots, etc. Percentage – A question from this topic comes every year. Also, you must work on this chapter thoroughly so that you’ll be able to calculate the percentage of a given number mentally without using pen & paper. Average – A question from this topic comes every year. This chapter only requires knowledge of basics and fast calculation. Ratio and Proportion – One or two questions come from this topic every year consisting of both basic and advanced level. Problems on Ages – A question from this topic comes every year. Try to solve the basic problems first and then move on to the complex problems. Number Series – A question from this topic comes every year. In this category, try to understand the pattern of number series which can be of any form like addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square, etc. Number System – A question from this topic comes every year based on the concepts like LCM & HCF, Irrational or Rational Numbers, etc.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20: Moderate Level Quantitative Aptitude Topics

These topics are also quite scoring topics of the Quantitative Aptitude Section. However, these topics require little more effort than easy topics. Let’s look at each topic one-by-one:

Time, Speed and Distance – Questions based on this topic comes in the form of complex situations that can be only solved by applying the formulas. Problems on Boats & Streams and Trains are an integral part of this chapter. Profit and Loss – A couple of questions come from this topic every year. Basic formulas and concepts of Discount and Partnership form the outline of this chapter. Simple Interest and Compound Interest – One or two questions come from this topic every year based on the theory of interest. Learn the formulae of both Simple Interest and Compound Interest. Time and Work – One or two questions come from this topic every year based on the basic concepts of Time & Work, Pipes & Cistern and Work & Efficiency. Mixture & Alligation – Questions from this topic are mostly asked in conjunction with basic concepts of Ratio and Proportion. Data Interpretation – The concept of Ratio & Proportion and Percentages are used in the Data Interpretation questions which come in the form of Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20: Difficult Level Quantitative Aptitude Topics

This section requires a lot of effort by the students and rigorous practice. Since these topics will be difficult for everyone, therefore, achieving expertise in these topics will make you stand ahead in the competition. Let’s look at each topic one-by-one:

Algebra – More than a couple of questions are asked from this topic based on the concepts of Linear Equations in one or two variables. Geometry – Geometry is one of the most important chapters as it covers a major portion of the Quantitative Aptitude section in SSC Exams. Try to remember all the theorems and solve problems related to triangle congruence, circle, chords & tangent, etc. Mensuration – Half the battle is won if the students understood the shapes and their formulas while preparing the Mensuration Chapter. Try to remember formulae of Square, Rectangle, Circle, Cone, Cylinder, etc. Trigonometry – The best way to learn this topic is by mugging up all the Trigonometric Identities and formulas to solve the questions.

Tips to Score high in Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20

