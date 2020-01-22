SSC CHSL Mock Test Quantitative Aptitude with Answers| Important Questions

Quantitative Aptitude can become one of the high scoring sections in SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam, if practiced well. Getting a good score in this section demands in-depth knowledge of all the formulas and the pattern of the question asked. Therefore, rigorous practice is required for acing this section. For your practice, we have designed mock papers which will test your mathematical skills.

We have covered the following five major categories of Quantitative Aptitude Section in this mock test:

1. Arithmetic

2. Algebra

3. Geometry and Mensuration

4. Trigonometry

5. Data Interpretation

So, let’s start the practice with the 1st Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test. You must try to finish all the 25 questions within 25 minutes time duration. After attempting all the questions, you can assess your performance by checking answers alongwith their solutions which are given latter in this article.

Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test-1

1. Sonal bought a box of chocolates to distribute them on her birthday in school. The box weighed 600 grams at the time of purchase. She distributed 3/4 th of the chocolates and now, the weight of the box is 240 grams. Find the weight of the empty box?

a) 200 grams

b) 150 grams

c) 180 grams

d) 120 grams

2. Five bells commence tolling together and toll at intervals of 3,6,9,12 and 15 seconds respectively. In 30 minutes, how many times do they toll together?

a) 4

b) 10

c) 15

d) 16

3. In an examination, 34% of the students failed in mathematics and 42% failed in English. If 20% of the students failed in both the subjects, then find the percentage of students who passed in both the subjects.

a) 40%

b) 41%

c) 43%

d) 44%

4. A person bought a horse and a carriage for Rs. 20,000. Later, he sold the horse at 20% profit and the carriage at 10% loss. Thus, he gained 2% in the whole transaction. The cost price of the horse was

a) Rs. 7, 200/-

b) Rs. 7, 500/-

c) Rs. 8, 000/-

d) Rs. 9, 000/-

5. A merchant has announced 25% rebate on prices of ready- made garments at the time of sale. If a purchase need to have a rebate of Rs. 400/-, then how many shirts, each costing Rs. 320/-, should he purchase?

a) 10

b) 7

c) 6

d) 5

6. 15,000 is borrowed at C.I. at the rate of 2% for the first year, 4% for the second year and 5% for the third year. The amount to the paid after 3 years will be:

a) Rs. 18235.00

b) Rs. 18432.00

c) Rs. 18520.20

d) Rs. 16707.60

7. Two trains of equal length are running on parallel lines in the same direction at 78 km/hr and 68 km/hr. The faster train passes the slower train in 72 seconds. The length of each train is:

a) 100 m

b) 160 m

c) 180 m

d) 140 m

8. A man rows to a place 48 km distant and come back in 14 hours. He finds that he can row 4 km with the stream in the same time as 3 km against the stream. The rate of the stream is:

a) 1 km/hr

b) 1.5 km/hr

c) 2 km/hr

d) 2.5 km/hr

9. A is 60% more efficient than B. How much time will they, working together, take to complete a job which A alone could have done in 28 days?

10. There are 6 consecutive odd numbers in increasing order. The difference between the average of the squares of the first four numbers and the last four numbers is 64. If the sum of the squares of the first and the last number (i.e. odd numbers) is 178, then the averages of all the six numbers is:

a) 8

b) 10

c) 12

d) 16

11. The average price of 20 is Rs. 18 while the average price of 18 of this pen is Rs. 15.50. Of the remaining two pens, if the price of one pen is double the price of the other, what is the price of each of these two pens?

a) 16,32

b) 20, 40

c) 27,54

d) 22, 44

12. In a group of four friends, Ram and shyam have equal weight .The ratio of weight of shyam and Pooja is 2: 3 and the ratio of weights of Ram and Neenu is 1: 2. If the average weight is 55 kgs. How many of them have weight equal to or greater than 60 kgs.

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4

13. What is the third part if we divide 3300 into three parts in such that one third of the first part, half of the second part and one sixth of the third parts are equal?

a) 1360

b) 1410

c) 1800

d) 1020

15. P and Q are two alloys of Aluminium and Zinc prepared by mixing the respective metals in the ratio of 5:3 and 5:11 respectively. If the alloys P and Q are mixed to form a third alloy R with an equal proportion of Aluminium and Zinc, what is the ratio of alloys P and Q in the new alloy R?

a) 3:5

b) 4:5

c) 3:2

d) 2:3

16. The measure of the angles of a quadrilateral taken in order are proportional to 1: 2 : 3 : 4, then the quadrilateral is:

a) Parallelogram

b) Trapezium

c) Rectangle

d) Rhombus

17. Find the length of the perpendicular from the point (3, – 2) to the straight line 12x – 5y + 6 = 0?

a) 8 units.

b) 7 units.

c) 4 units.

d) None of these

19. The ratio of the length of the parallel sides of a trapezium is 3:2. The shortest distance between them is 20 cm. If the area of the trapezium is 550 cm2, the sum of the lengths of the parallel sides is

a) 15 cm

b) 66 cm

c) 60 cm

d) 55 cm

20. The circumference of the base of a circular cylinder is 12π cm. The height of the cylinder is equal to the diameter of the base. How many litres of water can it hold?

a) 432 π cc

b) 336 π cc

c) 454 π cc

d) 254 π cc

21. Directions (21-25): The following table shows the number of new employees added to different categories of employees in a company and also the number of employees from these categories that left the company every year since the foundation of the Company in 2000.

Year Scale 1 Scale 2 Scale 3 Marketing Human Resource Join Left Join Left Join Left Join Left Join Left 2000 760 - 1200 - 880 - 1160 - 820 - 2001 280 120 272 120 256 104 200 100 184 96 2002 179 92 240 128 240 120 224 104 152 88 2003 148 88 236 96 208 100 248 96 196 80 2004 160 72 256 100 192 112 272 88 224 120 2005 193 96 288 112 248 144 260 92 200 104

21. What is the difference between the total number of Scale 1 added to the Company and the total number of Human resource added to the Company during the years 2001 to 2005?

a) 24

b) 45

c) 36

d) 40

22. What is the total number of employees working in marketing department of the Company in 2004?

a) 1670

b) 1716

c) 1710

d) 1800

23. What is the percentage increase in the number of employees working in Scale 2 of the Company from 2000 to 2005?

a) 46

b) 52

c) 58

d) None of these

24. What is the approximate average of the total number of employees of all categories in the year 2001?

a) 1005

b) 934

c) 1094

d) 1104

25. During the period between 2003 to 2005 the total number of scale 2 who left the Company is what percent of total number of scale 3 who joined the Company in the same period?

a) 50.75

b) 55.5

c) 45.5

d) 47.5

Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test-1: Answers with Solutions

We have covered the following topics in the above Mock Test-1:

Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number of Questions Number systems 1 HCF and LCM 1 Percentages, Profit & Loss and Interest 3 Simple and Compound Interest 1 Speed, Time & Distance 2 Time & Work 1 Averages 2 Ratio & Proportion 2 Quadratic Equation 1 Mixture & Alligation 1 Geometry 2 Trigonometry 1 Mensuration 2 Data Interpretation 5 Total 25

The difficulty level of the above mock test was ranging between easy to difficult level and a good score would lie between 17 to 20 marks. Don’t stop your practice until you achieve efficiency and accuracy. Try another mock test here – Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test.