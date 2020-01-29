SSC CHSL 2019-20 Mock Test General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) with Answers|Important Questions

General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of the SSC CHSL Exam and constitutes 25% of the total score in the Tier-I Exam. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA and GK Section. Chances of getting negative marks are also quite meagre in this section. For your practice, we have designed mock papers that will test your general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India.

We have covered the following four major categories of GA and GK Section in this mock test:

1. Static GK – History, Geography, Economy and Polity

2. General Science – Biology, Chemistry and Physics

3. Current Affairs – Recent Developments

4. Miscellaneous – Other topics like National Schemes, Computers, Book Names and Authors, Logical Analysis, Important Days, etc.

So, let’s start the practice with the 1st GA and GK Mock Test. You must try to finish all the 25 questions within 10 minutes time duration. After attempting all the questions, you can assess your performance by checking answers alongwith their solutions are given latter in this article.

General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Mock Test-1

1. Match the following

Set I

A. Vijaycholeshwar

B. Balsubramaniyam

C. Kornagnain

D. Tiruvaleswaram

Set II

1. Vijayalaya

2. Aditaya I

3. Vartak I

4. Raj Raj I

Code:

A B C D

a) 1 2 3 4

b) 4 3 2 1

c) 3 4 2 1

d) 1 4 3 2

2. Consider the following

I. The tripartite struggle was between the Pratiharas, Palas and Rashtrakuta.

II. Fight was to acquire supremacy over Kanauj, a symbol of prestige in Indian politics.

Which of the above statement (s) is/are correct about tripartite struggle of early medieval India?

a) Only I

b) Only II

c) Both I and II

d) Neither I nor II

3. Which of the following is not ruling class of Kashmir?

a) Karkota

b) Utpala

c) Loharas

d) Senas

4. Which is the deepest trench of the world?

a) Philippine trench

b) Tonga Trench

c) Kuril- Kamchatka Trench

d) Mariana Trench

5. In which place in Asia receive highest rainfall in the world?

a) Mawsynram, Meghalaya, India

b) Emei Shan, Sichuan Province, China

c) Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, India

d) Mt. Waialeale, Kauai, Hawaii, Oceania

6. Which is the longest river in Asia?

a) Brahmaputra River

b) Ganga River

c) Yangtze River

d) Nile River

7. Name a disease causes due to the deficiency of iodine?

a) Thyroid cancer

b) Solitary thyroid nodules

c) Goitre

d) Thyroiditis

8. Who is known as the father of genetics?

a) Mendel

b) Darwin

c) Dalton

d) Marie Curie

9. The theory of origin of life on earth is proposed by:

a) Haldane

b) Stanley Miller

c) Harold C. Urey

d) Lamarck

10. Tartaric acid is also known as:

a) Baking Powder

b) Bleaching Powder

c) Plaster of Paris

d) None of the above

11. In tomato which acid is present?

a) Phosphoric acid

b) Tartaric acid

c) Oxalic acid

d) Lactic acid

12. What is battery acid?

a) It is sulphuric acid diluted with water.

b) It is carboxylic acid mixed with water.

c) It is concentrated hydrochloric acid.

d) It is concentrated sulphuric acid.

13. The period of artificial geostationary satellite is:

a) 8 hours

b) 12 hours

c) 24 hours

d) 46 hours

14. The value of universal gravitational constant G is:

a) 9.8 m/s2

b) 6.673×10-11 N m2 kg-2

c) 6.371 x 106 m

d) 1.738 x 10 6 m

15. What is the unit of the magnitude of the weight?

a) Distance (meter)

b) Mass (grams)

c) Force (Newton)

d) None of the above

16. Which of the following statement is not true about the International Monetary Fund?

a) IMF was established along with the word bank

b) IMF is the result of the Bretton Woods conference

c) Christine Lagarde is the current Chief Executive Officer of the IMF

d) Currently 193 countries are the members of the IMF

17. If the Balance of Payment of a country is adverse, then which institution will help that country?

a) World Bank

b) World Trade Organization

c) International Monetary Fund

d) Asian Development Bank

18. In how many ways the Constitutional amendment in India can take place?

a) 2

b) 3

c) 4

d) 1

19. Which of the following provisions can be passed with the simple majority of the Parliament?

a) Removal of Chief justice of Supreme Court

b) Constitution of State Legislative Council

c) Salaries and allowances of Members of Parliament

d) Fundamental Rights

20. In which of the following case, a special majority is used in the Parliament?

a) Removal of Vice President

b) For removing Speaker & Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha

c) Acquisition and Termination of Citizenship

d) For Removal of Chairman or Vice-Chairman of the Legislative Council

21. Which state government ordered the permanent closure of Sterlite Copper Plant?

a) Kerala

b) Karnataka

c) Maharashtra

d) Tamil Nadu

22. Which Indian cartoonist won the award in the best caricature category at the 2018 World Press Cartoon awards?

a) Satish Acharya

b) Thomas Antony

c) Pran Kumar Sharma

d) Kaak

23. Which among the following bills was passed by the Parliament on January 3, 2018?

a) Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018

b) Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018

c) The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018

d) The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018

24. Who was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner recently?

a) Vanaja N. Sarna

b) Sudhir Bhargava

c) Neeraj Kumar Gupta

d) Suresh Chandra

25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed three islands of Andaman and Nicobar after which freedom fighter?

a) Shaheed Bhagat Singh

b) Lala Lajpat Rai

c) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

d) Chandrashekhar Azad

General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Mock Test-1: Answers with Solutions

1. Answer: a)

Explanation: The correct match is given below:

Vijaycholeshwar- Vijayalaya

Balsubramaniyam- Balsubramaniyam

Kornagnain- Kornagnain

Tiruvaleswaram- Tiruvaleswaram

Hence, A is the correct option.

2. Answer: c)

Explanation: The major causes for the continuous struggle between the Pratiharas, Palas and Rashtrakuta, known in history as tripartite struggle, are as follows:-To get control over Gujarat and Malwa, the regions very important for foreign trade due to their nearness to the coast; To acquire supremacy over kanauj, a symbol of prestige in Indian politics. Hence, C is the correct option.

3. Answer: d)

Explanation: Kashmir was ruled by three dynasties- the Karkota, Utpala and Loharas. Lalitaditya was the most famous ruler of Kashmir during early medieval India. The Sena dynasty ruled from Bengal. Hence, D is the correct option.

4. Answer: d)

Explanation: The Mariana Trench or Marianas Trench is the deepest part of the world's oceans. It is located in the western Pacific Ocean, an average of 200 kilometres (124 mi) to the east of the Mariana Islands, in the Western Pacific East of Philippines. Hence, D is the correct option.

5. Answer: a)

Explanation: Mawsynram is a village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya state in north-eastern India, 65 kilometres from Shillong. This place receives one of the highest rainfalls in India. It is reportedly the wettest place on Earth, with an average annual rainfall of 11,872 millimetres. Hence, A is the correct option.

6. Answer: c)

Explanation: The Yangtze River is the longest river in Asia, and the fourth longest in the world at 3,915 miles (6,301 km). Hence, C is the correct option.

7. Answer: c)

Explanation: Goitre is a bulge in the neck. A toxic goitre is associated with hyperthyroidism, and a simple or endemic goitre, is caused by iodine deficiency.

8. Answer: b)

Explanation: Gregor Mendel is termed as the father of genetics because he has discovered the basic principles of heredity.

9. Answer: a)

Explanation: The theory of origin of life on earth is proposed by Haldane was confirmed by the experiments conducted by Stanley L. Miller and Harold C. Urey.

10. Answer: a)

Explanation: Tartaric acid is also known as Baking Powder.

11. Answer: c)

Explanation: In tomato Oxalic acid is present.

12. Answer: a)

Explanation: Battery acid is sulphuric acid diluted with water.

13. Answer: c)

Explanation: The period of artificial geostationary satellite is 24 hours.

14. Answer: b)

Explanation: The value of universal gravitational constant G is 6.673×10-11 N m2 kg-2

15. Answer: c)

Explanation: The unit of the magnitude of the weight is Newton (Force).

16. Answer: d)

Explanation: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) was created in 1945.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduces poverty around the world.

17. Answer: c)

Explanation: The International Monetary Fund helps in correcting the Balance of Payment of the member countries.

18. Answer: b)

Explanation: There are three ways to amend the constitution of India are: simple majority of parliament, special majority of parliament and special majority of parliament plus consent of the states.

19. Answer: d)

Explanation: Laws related to Fundamental Rights, abolition or creation of new states and acquisition & termination of the citizenship can be changed by simple majority of the Parliament.

20. Answer: c)

Explanation: Acquisition and Termination of Citizenship

21. Answer: d)

Explanation: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered for the permanent closure of the controversial Sterlite Copper factory in Tuticorin, which was the centre of violent protests last week that led to the killing of 13 people and left around 100 wounded.

22. Answer: b)

Explanation: Kerala cartoonist Thomas Antony won an international award in the best caricature category. He is among the 9 winners at the 13th edition of the World Press Cartoon awards 2018, instituted by an organization based in Lisbon, Portugal.

23. Answer: b)

Explanation: The Indian Parliament on January 3, 2018 passed the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 that seeks to do away with the no-detention policy in schools. The Bill seeks to amend the Right to Education (RTE) Act to abolish the no-detention policy in schools. Under the current provisions of the Act, no student can be detained up to class VIII.

24. Answer: b)

Explanation: Sudhir Bhargava was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), along with four new information commissioners in the central information commission.

25. Answer: c)

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed three islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on December 30, 2018. These three islands are - Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island.

We have covered the following topics in the above Mock Test-1:

General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Topics Number of Questions History 3 Geography 3 Economy 2 Polity 3 Biology 3 Chemistry 3 Physics 3 Current Affairs 3 Miscellaneous 2 Total 25

The difficulty level of the above mock test was ranging between easy to moderate level and a good score would lie between 20 to 22 marks. Don’t stop your practice until you achieve efficiency and accuracy. Try another mock test here – General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Mock Test.