SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1: Important General Awareness & GK Topics

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Important General Awareness & GK Topics: Get the details of Important General Awareness & GK Topics that have maximum chances of coming in SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam. SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam will consist of objective multiple-choice questions and will be conducted online from 16th to 27th March 2020.

Jan 17, 2020 15:14 IST
General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA and GK Section. Chances of getting negative marks are also quite meagre in this section.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20: General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Topics

Below are the major topics covered in SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

No. Of Questions asked

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

9-11

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s Freedom Movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Emergency Provisions

General Science

Biology

Important Inventions and their inventor

8-10

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Viruses and Protozoa

Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

SI units

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Properties of Gases

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

Sound, Light, Energy, Electricity

Current Affairs

 

Recent Developments,

GK

Sports

7-8

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Population Census

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

Awards and their importance

Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries

Important Days

Total

25

Let’s look in detail the topics covered under different heads of GA and GK Section.

- General Science: This section covers around 40% of the GA Section and questions are asked mainly from Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Daily Science, etc.

- Static GK: This section covers around 40% of the GA Section and questions are asked from static topics like Indian Politics, History, and Culture, Economy, Geography, etc.

- Current Affairs: This section covers around 10% of the GA Section and questions are asked from topics like recent development in Sports, Awards, Politics, Finance and Banking sector, International happening, etc.

- Miscellaneous: This section covers around 10% of the GA Section and questions are asked from topics like National Schemes, Computers, Book Names and Authors, Logical Analysis, Important Days, etc.

Tips to Score high in General Awareness & GK Section of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Awareness & GK Section of the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam.

  • Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge.
  • Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.
  • Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.
  • Focus on Important topics – Static GK and General Science: The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs. Also, try to prepare the subjects in the following order of priority:

Science Polity History Geography Economy Miscellaneous

  • Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.  
  • Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. For the General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

