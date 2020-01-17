SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1: Important General Awareness & GK Topics

General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA and GK Section. Chances of getting negative marks are also quite meagre in this section.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20: General Awareness (GA) and General Knowledge (GK) Topics

Below are the major topics covered in SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics Click here to attempt the SSC CHSL General Awareness Mock Test No. Of Questions asked Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization 9-11 Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s Freedom Movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Emergency Provisions General Science Biology Important Inventions and their inventor 8-10 Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses SI units Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Physics Important inventions and their inventor Sound, Light, Energy, Electricity Current Affairs Recent Developments, GK Sports 7-8 Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Population Census Important Books and their writers First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. Awards and their importance Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries Important Days Total 25

Let’s look in detail the topics covered under different heads of GA and GK Section.

- General Science: This section covers around 40% of the GA Section and questions are asked mainly from Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Daily Science, etc.

- Static GK: This section covers around 40% of the GA Section and questions are asked from static topics like Indian Politics, History, and Culture, Economy, Geography, etc.

- Current Affairs: This section covers around 10% of the GA Section and questions are asked from topics like recent development in Sports, Awards, Politics, Finance and Banking sector, International happening, etc.

- Miscellaneous: This section covers around 10% of the GA Section and questions are asked from topics like National Schemes, Computers, Book Names and Authors, Logical Analysis, Important Days, etc.

Tips to Score high in General Awareness & GK Section of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Awareness & GK Section of the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam.

Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge.

Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge. Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.

It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc. Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently. Focus on Important topics – Static GK and General Science: The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs. Also, try to prepare the subjects in the following order of priority:

Science ⇒ Polity ⇒ History ⇒ Geography ⇒ Economy ⇒ Miscellaneous