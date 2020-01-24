SSC CHSL 2019-20 Mock Test English Language with Answers| Important Questions

English Language can become one of the high scoring sections in SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam, if practiced well. For your practice, we have designed mock papers which will test your understanding of English Grammar Skills.

We have covered the following two major categories of English Language Section in this mock test:

1. Vocabulary



2. Grammar

So, let’s start the practice with the 1st English Language Mock Test. You must try to finish all the 25 questions within 10 minutes time duration. After attempting all the questions, you can assess your performance by checking answers alongwith their Answers given latter in this article.

Click here to know the Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

English Language Mock Test-1

1. In the following question, the first word is given in capital letters followed by four alternative words. Select from the alternatives the word nearest in meaning to the word given in capital letters.

NOMINAL

a) Formal

b) Simple

c) Theoretical

d) Insignificant

2. In the following question, the first word is given in capital letters followed by four other words, one of which is the antonym of the first word. Find the word.

INFUSION

a) Combination

b) Separation

c) Concoction

d) Injection

Directions (3 - 4): The following sentences can be replaced with one word from the options given below them. Choose the correct word and mark as your answer.

3. Instrument used for measuring the force and velocity of winds

a) Altimeter

b) Barometer

c) Audiometer

d) Anemometer

4. Arrangements of events according to dates or times of occurrence

a) Ecology

b) Etymology

c) Chronology

d) Cytology

Directions (5 – 7): Choose the option that completes the sentence most meaningfully and appropriately.

5. Private Banks will continue to outshine as they continue to grab share from foreign and state-run banks.

a) Alien

b) Unfamiliar

c) Different

d) Foreign

6. While the report shows an 8 per cent rise in real-term spending per child in the five years up to 2013, it also notes a 14 per cent increase in private in the region in the same period.

a) Cost

b) Receipts

c) Expenditure

d) Payments

7. In a recent judgment, the apex court upheld the natural right of a woman to bring up her child without any need to mention its father’s name if she did not want to.

a) Biological

b) Logical

c) Global

d) Hereditary

Directions (8 - 15): In the following passage, there are blanks each of which has been numbered. For each number some words are suggested below the passage, one of which fits the blank appropriately. Find the appropriate words.

The rally in Indian bonds that began in July continued __8__ early this month, with __9__ on the 10-year note falling to the __10__ since September 2009, as a revival in monsoon rains, __11__ domestic liquidity and speculation the new RBI chief will be more aggressive in lowering interest rates __12__ demand. Patel's appointment disappointed some __13__ because his role in pushing through the adoption of India's inflation target __14__ him with Rajan, who has resisted pressure to lower borrowing costs __15__.

8.

a) before

b) Still

c) Till

d) To

9.

a) Field

b) Yield

c) Shield

d) Healed

10.

a) Plentiful

b) Highest

c) Lowest

d) Widest

11.

a) Lowering

b) Declining

c) Approving

d) Improving

12.

a) Spurred

b) Discouraged

c) Checked

d) Stopped

13.

a) Brokers

b) Solicitors

c) Debtors

d) Investors

14.

a) Widens

b) Divides

c) Disorganize

d) Aligns

15.

a) Above

b) Below

c) Further

d) Behind

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Directions (16 - 18): Each of the following sentences is divided in to four parts. Any of the parts may contain an error. Select the part that has an error. Select option (d), if you find no error in the sentence. Ignore punctuation errors if any.

16. Due to me being a fresher, (a)/ I was unable to (b)/ get hands on the work (c).

17. In need of money, (a)/ he sold out his car (b)/ to one of his neighbors (c).

18. Ever since the government (a)/ announced its new plans, (b)/ the private sector had run into heavy weather (c).

Directions (19 - 21): In the following questions each sentence has an underlined part that can be improved by replacing the part with one among the four options given below. Choose the correct option and if you think no improvements can be made, then select (d) as your answer.

19. I am will be leaving Delhi tonight and I will be back after a month.

a) To leave for

b) Leaving for

c) Might be leaving

d) May be leaving

20. Although she always lived in India, but her ancestors are from Nepal.

a) Although she is

b) Because she has

c) Because she

d) Although she has

21. If you had spent all your money, you wouldn't buy this car; but you did spend all your money and now you can buy this car.

a) you did spent

b) you didn't spent

c) you didn't spend

d) you does spent

Directions (22 - 23): The following sentences have a certain phrase highlighted in bold. Choose the correct phrase from the options given below to replace the highlighted phrase and make it grammatically correct. Ignore punctuation errors if any.

22. My brother lives in Chennai, so I only get to see him twice in a blue moon.

a) Twice in a blue moon

b) Once in a blue night

c) Thrice in a blue moon

d) Once in a blue moon

23. The company that looked so solid and dependable turned out to be a house of bricks.

a) A house of dead

b) A house of people

c) A house of cards

d) A house of stones

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

24. Which of the following spellings is correct?

a) Vacuum

b) Vaccum

c) Vacum

d) Vaccuum

25. Which of the following spellings is correct?

a) Rythem

b) Rythm

c) Rhythm

d) Rhythem

English Language and Comprehension Mock Test-1: Answers with Answers

English Language and Comprehension Mock Test-1: Answers with Answers

1. Answer: d)

Explanation: Both ‘Nominal’ and ‘Insignificant’ means very small.

2. Answer: b)

Explanation: Infusion means the introduction of a new element or quality into something and ‘Separation’ is the exact opposite word.

3. Answer: d)

Explanation: Anemometer is an instrument for measuring the speed of the wind, or of any current of gas.

4. Answer: c)

Explanation: Chronology means the arrangement of events or dates in the order of their occurrence.

5. Answer: d)

Explanation: As per the meaning of the sentence, the word ‘foreign’ which means belonging or connected to a country that is not your own, fits in the blanks.

6. Answer: c)

Explanation: As per the meaning of the sentence, the word ‘expenditure’ which means the action of spending funds, fits in the blanks.

7. Answer: a)

Explanation: As per the meaning of the sentence, the word ‘Biological’ which means genetically related or related by blood fits, in the blank.

8. Answer: c)

Explanation: The appropriate word should be ‘till”.

9. Answer: b)

Explanation: The appropriate word should be ‘Yield’ which means to produce or provide something positive such as a profit.

10. Answer: c)

Explanation: The appropriate word should be ‘lowest’ which means something below average in amount, extent, or intensity.

11. Answer: d)

Explanation: The appropriate word should be ‘Improving’.

12. Answer: a)

Explanation: The appropriate word should be ‘spurred’ which means to promote the development of or stimulate something.

13. Answer: d)

Explanation: The appropriate word should be ‘investors’ which means someone who allocates capital with the expectation of a future financial return.

14. Answer: d)

Explanation: The appropriate word should be ‘aligns’ which means to place or arrange things in a straight line.

15. Answer: c)

Explanation: The appropriate word should be ‘further’.

16. Answer: a)

Explanation: Replace ‘me’ by ‘my’.

17. Answer: b)

Explanation: Remove ‘out’, as it is redundant.

18. Answer: c)

Explanation: Replace ‘had’ by ‘have’.

19. Answer: b)

Explanation: The grammatically correct sentence would be “I am leaving for Delhi tonight and I will be back after a month”.

20. Answer: d)

Explanation: The grammatically correct sentence would be “Although she has always lived in India, but her ancestors are from Nepal”.

21. Answer: c)

Explanation: The grammatically correct sentence would be “If you had spent all your money, you wouldn't buy this car; but you didn't spend all your money and now you can buy this car”.

22. Answer: d)

Explanation: The phrase ‘Once in a blue moon’ means something that happens very rarely.

23. Answer: c)

Explanation: The phrase ‘A house of cards’ means an organization or a plan that is very weak and can easily be destroyed.

24. Answer: a)

Explanation: Option a) is the correct answer.

25. Answer: c)

Explanation: Option c) is the correct answer.

We have covered the following topics in the above Mock Test-1:

English Language Topics Number of Questions Synonyms 1 Antonyms 1 One Word Substitution 2 Fill in the blanks 3 Cloze Test 8 Sentence improvement 3 Idioms & Phrases 2 Spelling Test 1

The difficulty level of the above mock test was ranging between easy to moderate level and a good score would lie between 18 to 22 marks. Don’t stop your practice until you achieve efficiency and accuracy. Try another mock test here – English Language Mock Test.