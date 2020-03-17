SSC CHSL 2020-2019 Tier-1 Exam: Get Memory Based Questions of General Awareness/ Current Affairs/ English with Answers

SSC CHSL 2020-2019 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam has been started from today, i.e., 3rd March 2020 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam:

Day-1: 17th March 2020: SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam

Who is the Youngest Chess Grandmaster?

Answer: Sergey Karjakin

Where is Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb located in India?

Answer: Sasaram town of Bihar

What was the weight of Chandrayaan 2 in tones?

Answer: 3.8 tonnes

Ajanta and Ellora Caves are located in:

Answer: Aurangabad District of Maharashtra

Who is the Chairman of BCCI?

Answer: Sourav Ganguly

Who was the Architect of Chola Dynasty?

Answer: Sama Varma

Writer of the book ‘Writer of the book’:

Answer: Shashi Tharoor

How many UP Lok Sabha Constituencies are there?

Answer: 80

Hair-like organelles which extend from the surface of many animal cells:

Answer: Cilia and Flagella

Who was appointed as CEO of YES Bank?

Answer: Ravneet Gill

When is the International Ozone Layer Day?

Answer: 16 September 2020

UNICEF was established in:

Answer: 11 December 1946, New York, United States

What is the meaning of term ‘nibble’?

Answer: In computers and digital technology, a nibble (pronounced NIHB-uhl; sometimes spelled nybble) is four binary digits or half of an eight-bit byte. A nibble can be conveniently represented by one hexadecimal digit.

What is PMVVY of Pension Plan?

Answer: Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana is pension scheme and it can be taken from 4 May 2017 to 31 March 2020.

Name of Water Soluble Vitamins:

Answer: The water-soluble vitamins include ascorbic acid (vitamin C), thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine, pyridoxal, and pyridoxamine), folacin, vitamin B12, biotin, and pantothenic acid.

6th Schedule of Indian Constitution deals with:

Answer: Separate arrangements for the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Laterite soil consists of:

Answer: Laterite is a soil and rock type rich in iron and aluminium and is commonly considered to have formed in hot and wet tropical areas.

Which is the highest waterfall in India?

Answer: Jog Falls, Karnataka

Which is the Biggest River Island?

Answer: Majuli

Where is Rail Coach Factory in India located?

Answer: Kapurthala, Punjab

Jack Dorsey is the co-founder and CEO of:

Answer: Twitter

Mekhala chador handloom belongs to:

Answer: Assam

Which pipe take out urine from kidney?

Answer: Ureters

Synonym of ‘Alluring’:

Answer: Tempting

Antonym of ‘Abbreviation’:

Answer: Expansion

Antonym of Trust

Answer: Doubt

