SSC CHSL 2019-2020 begins from 17 March: Check Important Topics-General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths & English

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held from 17th March to 28th March 2020 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) 2019-20 Exam on its regional websites. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Online Exam:
|
SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Questions/Marks
|
Time
|
25/50
|
60 mins/ 1 Hour
(80 mins for PwD)
|
25/50
|
25/50
|
(Basic Knowledge)
|
25/50
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language Topics of SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam.
SSC CHSL 2019-2020: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics
Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:
|
Easy level Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)
|
1-2
|
1
|
Average
|
1
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
1-2
|
Problems on Ages
|
1
|
Number System
|
1
|
Number Series
|
1
|
Moderate Level Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)
|
1-2
|
Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)
|
1-2
|
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
|
1-2
|
Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)
|
1-2
|
Mixture and Alligation
|
1
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)
|
4-5
|
Difficult Level Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Algebra
|
2-3
|
Geometry
|
3-4
|
Mensuration
|
1-2
|
2-3
|
Total
|
25 Questions/ 50 Marks
SSC CHSL 2019-2020: General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics
Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:
|
Topic
|
Subtopics
|
Number of Questions asked
|
Series
|
Analogy (both word-based and numerical)
|
3-4
|
Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)
|
Classification
|
Missing characters
|
Coding
|
Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)
|
3-4
|
Symbols
|
Mathematical Operations
|
Arrangement
|
Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)
|
4-5
|
Blood relations
|
Ranking
|
Puzzles
|
Direction Sense
|
Logic
|
Syllogism
|
2-3
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Assumption or Inference or Conclusion
|
Miscellaneous
|
Clock
|
0-1
|
Calendar
|
Non-Verbal
|
Cube and dices
(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)
|
7-8
|
Sequence of figures
|
Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)
|
Paper-cutting, folding, punching
|
Mirrors and water reflection
|
Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.
|
Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks
SSC CHSL 2019-2020: English Language Important Topics
Let’s take a look at the analysis of SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:
|
Category
|
Topics
|
(No. Of Questions Asked)
|
Vocabulary
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
2-3
|
Fill in the blanks
|
1-2
|
Spelling Test
|
1-2
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
1-2
|
1-2
|
Sentence or Phrase Improvement
|
1-2
|
Grammar
|
Sentence correction/ Spotting the error
|
2-3
|
Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test
|
2-3
|
2-3
|
2-3
|
Comprehension
|
Reading Comprehension
|
5
|
Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks
SSC CHSL 2019-2020: General Awareness Important Topics
Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:
|
Category
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
No. Of Questions asked
|
Static Gk
|
History
|
Facts about Harappa Civilization
|
9-11
|
Vedic culture
|
Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda
|
Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems
|
India’s freedom movement and their leaders
|
Geography
|
India and its neighbouring countries
|
Famous Seaport and Airport and their location
|
Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc
|
Economy
|
Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)
|
Five Year Plan and its importance
|
Famous persons in the economy
|
Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc
|
Polity
|
Supreme Court
|
Meaning of Write
|
Election of President and his functions
|
Important constitution bodies like CAG
|
Facts about parliament
|
Fundamental Duties
|
Governor and his functions
|
State legislature
|
Major Constitutional amendments and their importance
|
Official Language
|
Emergency Provisions
|
National political parties and their symbols
|
General Science
|
Biology
|
Important Inventions and their inventor
|
8-10
|
Important and Interesting facts about human body parts
|
Nutrition in Animals and Plants
|
Diseases and their causes like Bacteria
|
Viruses and Protozoa
|
Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment
|
Chemistry
|
Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses
|
SI units
|
Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.
|
Chemical Change and Physical Change
|
Properties of Gases
|
Surface Chemistry
|
Chemistry in Everyday life
|
Physics
|
Important inventions and their inventor
|
S.I. units
|
Motion
|
Sound
|
Light
|
Wave
|
Energy
|
Electricity
|
Current Affairs
|
Recent Developments
|
Sports
|
3-5
|
Awards
|
Politics
|
Finance and Banking sector
|
International Events
|
Miscellaneous
|
GK
|
Population Census
|
3-5
|
Important Books and their writers
|
First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.
|
State Animals and Symbols
|
Awards and their importance
|
Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries
|
Important Days
|
Computer
|
Development of computers
|
Input and output devices
|
Memory
|
Total
|
25
