SSC CHSL 2019-2020 begins from 17 March: Check Important Topics-General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths & English

Get Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English language & General Awareness Section of SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam which consists of 100 questions of total 200 Marks. SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam will be held from 17th March to 28th March 2020.

Mar 13, 2020 13:02 IST
SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held from 17th March to 28th March 2020 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) 2019-20 Exam on its regional websites. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Online Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Pattern

Section

Questions/Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

60 mins/ 1 Hour

(80 mins for PwD)

General Awareness

25/50

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

25/50

TOTAL

100

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Candidates can also Practice Previous Year Papers and Mock Tests of SSC CHSL Exam from the links given below:

S. No.

SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests

1

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

2

English Language Mock Test

3

General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

4

Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test

5

General Awareness

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Preparation Tips & Strategy

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language Topics of SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2019-2020: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Easy level Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)

1-2

Percentage

1

Average

1

Ratio and Proportion

1-2

Problems on Ages

1

Number System

1

Number Series

1

Moderate Level Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)

1-2

Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)

1-2

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

1-2

Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)

1-2

Mixture and Alligation

1

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)

4-5

Difficult Level Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Algebra

2-3

Geometry

3-4

Mensuration

1-2

Trigonometry

2-3

Total

25 Questions/ 50 Marks

SSC CHSL 2019-2020: General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic

Subtopics

Number of Questions asked

Series

Analogy (both word-based and numerical)

3-4

Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)

3-4

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

4-5

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

2-3

Venn Diagrams

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Miscellaneous

Clock

0-1

Calendar

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

7-8

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

SSC CHSL 2019-2020: English Language Important Topics

Let’s take a look at the analysis of SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:

Category

Topics

(No. Of Questions Asked)

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

2-3

Fill in the blanks

1-2

Spelling Test

1-2

Idioms and Phrases

1-2

One-word substitution

1-2

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

1-2

Grammar

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

2-3

Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test

2-3

Active/ Passive

2-3

Direct/ Indirect Speech

2-3

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

5

Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

SSC CHSL 2019-2020: General Awareness Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

No. Of Questions asked

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

9-11

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

General Science

Biology

Important Inventions and their inventor

8-10

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Viruses and Protozoa

Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

SI units

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Properties of Gases

Surface Chemistry

Chemistry in Everyday life

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

S.I. units

Motion

Sound

Light

Wave

Energy

Electricity

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

3-5

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population Census

3-5

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

State Animals and Symbols

Awards and their importance

Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries

Important Days

Computer

Development of computers

Input and output devices

Memory

Total

25

Check SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

