Important 50 One Word Substitution Questions for SSC CGL English Language & Comprehension Section

One Word Substitution is considered to be one of the most important topics for SSC CGL Exam as questions from this topic comes every year in the English Language and Comprehension Section.

A One Word Substitution question requires you to replace a sentence with a single word. However, remember that while doing so, you must not change the exact meaning of the sentences. So we have compiled for you 50 most important One Word Substitution Questions that have maximum chances to come this year in the SSC CGL Exam’s English Language and Comprehension Section:

You can attempt top 50 One Word Substitution Question here and later can assess your performance with the help of answer keys given at the end of this article:

Directions (1 - 50): In questions given below, out of the four alternatives, choose the one which can be substituted for the given words/ sentence.

1. The Study of Ancient Societies

a) History

b) Archaeology

c) Anthropology

d) Etymology

2. A practice of having more than one husband

a) Polygyny

b) Polyandry

c) Polygamy

d) Polytrophy

3. Things which cannot be read

a) Illegible

b) Legible

c) Negligible

d) Corrigible

4. Incapable of being seen through

a) Brittle

b) Opaque

c) Ductile

d) Transparent

5. The Government wing responsible for making Rule

a) Judiciary

b) Legislature

c) Executive

d) Court

6. A Government by the Nobles

a) Democracy

b) Bureaucracy

c) Aristocracy

d) Autocracy

7. Things which cannot be believed

a) Incredible

b) Insatiable

c) Annoyable

d) Vulnerable

8. One which cannot be seen

a) Opaque

b) Unseen

c) Invisible

d) Vulnerable

9. Person who speak many language

a) Bilinguar

b) Multilingual

c) Linguist

d) Grammar

10. A person who sacrifices his life for a cause

a) Soldier

b) Revolutionary

c) Martyr

d) Patriot

Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

11. A geometrical figure with eight sides

a) Parallelogram

b) Pentagon

c) Hexagon

d) Octagon

12. An instrument to measure temperature

a) Thermometer

b) Barometer

c) Manometer

d) Microscope

13. Something easily broken

a) Fertile

b) Futile

c) Fragile

d) Docile

14. A place for clothes

a) Disrobe

b) Wardrobe

c) Textile

d) Garment

15. Life history of a person written by that person

a) Topography

b) Biography

c) Autobiography

d) Flexography

16. Fear of confined places

a) Claustrophobia

b) Packophobia

c) Altophobia

d) Acrophobia

17. A nursery where children are cared for while their parents are at work

a) Home

b) Crèche

c) School

d) Fleche

18. A person employed to drive a private or hired car

a) Transporter

b) Courier

c) Chauffeur

d) Owner

19. A book that contains information on various subjects

a) Dictionary

b) Novel

c) Thesaurus

d) Encyclopedia

20. A place where dead bodies are kept for identification

a) Hospital

b) Morgue

c) Dispensary

d) Clinic

21. A woman whose spouse is dead

a) Divorced

b) Married

c) Widow

d) Connoisseur

22. A person who does not eat meat

a) Herbivore

b) Vegetarian

c) Non-vegetarian

d) Carnivore

23. The act of intentionally killing oneself

a) Homicide

b) Genocide

c) Regicide

d) Suicide

24. A person who travels on foot

a) Traveler

b) Pilgrim

c) Pedestrian

d) Jogger

25. A home for children without parents

a) Homage

b) Orphanage

c) Residence

d) Nursery

Tips and Tricks to attempt One Word Substitution Questions in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

26. Set in wrong time or period

a) Antiphonic

b) Anachronistic

c) Anarchy

d) Analogy

27. An event causing sudden damage or suffering

a) Anastrophe

b) Apostrophe

c) Catastrophe

d) Antistrophe

28. Intimidation by threat

a) Coercion

b) Collision

c) Confusion

d) Scion

29. The art of writing or solving codes

a) Polygraph

b) Anemograph

c) Autograph

d) Cryptograph

30. A place where one lives permanently

a) Homicide

b) Domicile

c) Reconcile

d) Docile

31. A disease which attacks many people in a particular area in one time

a) Academic

b) Sardonic

c) Epidemic

d) Phonic

32. Things which are of the same kind and of the same dimensions.

a) Endogenous

b) Exogenous

c) Heterogeneous

d) Homogenous

33. A speech delivered without any previous preparation

a) Dialogue

b) Extempore

c) Elocution

d) Dialect

34. A great lover of books

a) Biography

b) Bibliography

c) Bibliophile

d) Biblical

35. One who journeys to a holy place

a) Pilgrim

b) Begrime

c) Megrim

d) Grim

36. A building where animals are killed for meat

a) Abeam

b) Abate

c) Abacus

d) Abattoir

37. A government run by a dictator

a) Democracy

b) Autocracy

c) Bureaucracy

d) Aristocracy

38. That which cannot be seen through

a) Luminous

b) Translucent

c) Opaque

d) Transparent

39. A large group of insects moving in a mass

a) Storm

b) Suede

c) Swamp

d) Swarm

40. Study of evolution of mankind

a) Topology

b) Anthropology

c) Chronology

d) Analogy

41. Custodian of a museum

a) Aerator

b) Orator

c) Curator

d) Corroborator

42. Sleeping rooms with several beds especially in a college or institution

a) Dormitory

b) Monitory

c) Citatory

d) Fumitory

43. A person skilled in foreign languages

a) Foreigner

b) Altruist

c) Translator

d) Linguist

44. One who collects stamps

a) Biblist

b) Philatelist

c) Dualist

d) Vocalist

45. One who does not take any alcoholic drink

a) Vegetarian

b) Forestaller

c) Teetotaller

d) Saint

46. Something that can be carried easily

a) Relatable

b) Cartable

c) Potable

d) Portable

47. An instrument to measure temperature

a) Thermometer

b) Barometer

c) Manometer

d) Microscope

48. A geometrical figure with eight sides

a) Parallelogram

b) Pentagon

c) Hexagon

d) Octagon

49. Life history of a person written by that person

a) Topography

b) Biography

c) Autobiography

d) Flexography

50. Fear of confined places

a) Claustrophobia

b) Packophobia

c) Altophobia

d) Acrophobia

Get the ONLINE SSC CGL MOCK TEST SERIES for free here

ANSWER KEYS

Question Number Answers Question Number Answers 1. b) 26. b) 2. b) 27. c) 3. a) 28. a) 4. b) 29. d) 5. b) 30. b) 6. c) 31. c) 7. a) 32. d) 8. c) 33. b) 9. b) 34. c) 10. c) 35. a) 11. d) 36. d) 12. a) 37. b) 13. c) 38. c) 14. b) 39. d) 15. c) 40. b) 16. a) 41. c) 17. b) 42. a) 18. c) 43. d) 19. d) 44. b) 20. b) 45. c) 21. c) 46. d) 22. b) 47. a) 23. d) 48. d) 24. c) 49. c) 25. b) 50. a)

Know the Preparation Strategy for English Language and Comprehension Section of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam