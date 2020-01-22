Important 50 One Word Substitution Questions for SSC CGL English Language & Comprehension Section

One Word Substitution is considered to be one of the most important topics for SSC CGL Exam as questions from this topic comes every year in the English Language and Comprehension Section.
A One Word Substitution question requires you to replace a sentence with a single word. However, remember that while doing so, you must not change the exact meaning of the sentences. So we have compiled for you 50 most important One Word Substitution Questions that have maximum chances to come this year in the SSC CGL Exam’s English Language and Comprehension Section:
You can attempt top 50 One Word Substitution Question here and later can assess your performance with the help of answer keys given at the end of this article:
Directions (1 - 50): In questions given below, out of the four alternatives, choose the one which can be substituted for the given words/ sentence.
1. The Study of Ancient Societies
a) History
b) Archaeology
c) Anthropology
d) Etymology
2. A practice of having more than one husband
a) Polygyny
b) Polyandry
c) Polygamy
d) Polytrophy
3. Things which cannot be read
a) Illegible
b) Legible
c) Negligible
d) Corrigible
4. Incapable of being seen through
a) Brittle
b) Opaque
c) Ductile
d) Transparent
5. The Government wing responsible for making Rule
a) Judiciary
b) Legislature
c) Executive
d) Court
6. A Government by the Nobles
a) Democracy
b) Bureaucracy
c) Aristocracy
d) Autocracy
7. Things which cannot be believed
a) Incredible
b) Insatiable
c) Annoyable
d) Vulnerable
8. One which cannot be seen
a) Opaque
b) Unseen
c) Invisible
d) Vulnerable
9. Person who speak many language
a) Bilinguar
b) Multilingual
c) Linguist
d) Grammar
10. A person who sacrifices his life for a cause
a) Soldier
b) Revolutionary
c) Martyr
d) Patriot
11. A geometrical figure with eight sides
a) Parallelogram
b) Pentagon
c) Hexagon
d) Octagon
12. An instrument to measure temperature
a) Thermometer
b) Barometer
c) Manometer
d) Microscope
13. Something easily broken
a) Fertile
b) Futile
c) Fragile
d) Docile
14. A place for clothes
a) Disrobe
b) Wardrobe
c) Textile
d) Garment
15. Life history of a person written by that person
a) Topography
b) Biography
c) Autobiography
d) Flexography
16. Fear of confined places
a) Claustrophobia
b) Packophobia
c) Altophobia
d) Acrophobia
17. A nursery where children are cared for while their parents are at work
a) Home
b) Crèche
c) School
d) Fleche
18. A person employed to drive a private or hired car
a) Transporter
b) Courier
c) Chauffeur
d) Owner
19. A book that contains information on various subjects
a) Dictionary
b) Novel
c) Thesaurus
d) Encyclopedia
20. A place where dead bodies are kept for identification
a) Hospital
b) Morgue
c) Dispensary
d) Clinic
21. A woman whose spouse is dead
a) Divorced
b) Married
c) Widow
d) Connoisseur
22. A person who does not eat meat
a) Herbivore
b) Vegetarian
c) Non-vegetarian
d) Carnivore
23. The act of intentionally killing oneself
a) Homicide
b) Genocide
c) Regicide
d) Suicide
24. A person who travels on foot
a) Traveler
b) Pilgrim
c) Pedestrian
d) Jogger
25. A home for children without parents
a) Homage
b) Orphanage
c) Residence
d) Nursery
26. Set in wrong time or period
a) Antiphonic
b) Anachronistic
c) Anarchy
d) Analogy
27. An event causing sudden damage or suffering
a) Anastrophe
b) Apostrophe
c) Catastrophe
d) Antistrophe
28. Intimidation by threat
a) Coercion
b) Collision
c) Confusion
d) Scion
29. The art of writing or solving codes
a) Polygraph
b) Anemograph
c) Autograph
d) Cryptograph
30. A place where one lives permanently
a) Homicide
b) Domicile
c) Reconcile
d) Docile
31. A disease which attacks many people in a particular area in one time
a) Academic
b) Sardonic
c) Epidemic
d) Phonic
32. Things which are of the same kind and of the same dimensions.
a) Endogenous
b) Exogenous
c) Heterogeneous
d) Homogenous
33. A speech delivered without any previous preparation
a) Dialogue
b) Extempore
c) Elocution
d) Dialect
34. A great lover of books
a) Biography
b) Bibliography
c) Bibliophile
d) Biblical
35. One who journeys to a holy place
a) Pilgrim
b) Begrime
c) Megrim
d) Grim
36. A building where animals are killed for meat
a) Abeam
b) Abate
c) Abacus
d) Abattoir
37. A government run by a dictator
a) Democracy
b) Autocracy
c) Bureaucracy
d) Aristocracy
38. That which cannot be seen through
a) Luminous
b) Translucent
c) Opaque
d) Transparent
39. A large group of insects moving in a mass
a) Storm
b) Suede
c) Swamp
d) Swarm
40. Study of evolution of mankind
a) Topology
b) Anthropology
c) Chronology
d) Analogy
41. Custodian of a museum
a) Aerator
b) Orator
c) Curator
d) Corroborator
42. Sleeping rooms with several beds especially in a college or institution
a) Dormitory
b) Monitory
c) Citatory
d) Fumitory
43. A person skilled in foreign languages
a) Foreigner
b) Altruist
c) Translator
d) Linguist
44. One who collects stamps
a) Biblist
b) Philatelist
c) Dualist
d) Vocalist
45. One who does not take any alcoholic drink
a) Vegetarian
b) Forestaller
c) Teetotaller
d) Saint
46. Something that can be carried easily
a) Relatable
b) Cartable
c) Potable
d) Portable
ANSWER KEYS
|
Question Number
|
Answers
|
Question Number
|
Answers
|
1.
|
b)
|
26.
|
b)
|
2.
|
b)
|
27.
|
c)
|
3.
|
a)
|
28.
|
a)
|
4.
|
b)
|
29.
|
d)
|
5.
|
b)
|
30.
|
b)
|
6.
|
c)
|
31.
|
c)
|
7.
|
a)
|
32.
|
d)
|
8.
|
c)
|
33.
|
b)
|
9.
|
b)
|
34.
|
c)
|
10.
|
c)
|
35.
|
a)
|
11.
|
d)
|
36.
|
d)
|
12.
|
a)
|
37.
|
b)
|
13.
|
c)
|
38.
|
c)
|
14.
|
b)
|
39.
|
d)
|
15.
|
c)
|
40.
|
b)
|
16.
|
a)
|
41.
|
c)
|
17.
|
b)
|
42.
|
a)
|
18.
|
c)
|
43.
|
d)
|
19.
|
d)
|
44.
|
b)
|
20.
|
b)
|
45.
|
c)
|
21.
|
c)
|
46.
|
d)
|
22.
|
b)
|
47.
|
a)
|
23.
|
d)
|
48.
|
d)
|
24.
|
c)
|
49.
|
c)
|
25.
|
b)
|
50.
|
a)
