IIT JAM 2026 Books for Preparation: Check Subject-wise Book List

IIT JAM 2026 Books: The IIT JAM 2026 preparation demands consistency, high-quality study material, dedication, and smart planning. Choosing the right set of IIT JAM books and resources can simplify your preparation journey. The best JAM books are those that are syllabus-aligned and comprise a variety of practice questions. Choosing high-quality books for IIT JAM 2026 preparation can make challenging topics easier to understand and enhance your conceptual knowledge. It will help you master the entire syllabus and improve your question-solving ability. Further details about the paper-wise IIT JAM 2026 books are discussed on this page. IIT JAM 2026 Books for Preparation The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) for students seeking admission to admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. It is a computer-based test conducted in seven test papers i.e. Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). Typically, there will be 60 questions carrying 100 marks, and the exam duration will be 3 hours. Hence, candidates should choose the most effective IIT JAM books to clearly understand concepts and master advanced topics. Using the right books and other resources improves the candidate’s ability to handle questions from an easy to a challenging level. In this article, we have shared the complete list of the best IIT JAM 2026 books to guide students in their preparation.

Subject-Wise IIT JAM Books 2026 Get your hands on the best JAM books and integrate them into your preparation to cover all the relevant chapters. A wide range of IIT JAM books is available for all the test papers to enhance your preparation level. However, it is essential to choose study materials that include the entire latest JAM syllabus and present concepts in an easy-to-understand manner to stay on track. Here are the best books to excel in the IIT JAM 2026 exam shared below. IIT JAM 2026 Books for Physics Check the list of the best IIT JAM Books for Physics test paper listed below for the candidate’s reference. Solved Papers & Practice Sets IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc from IITs)- Physics by Arihant Publications

Nuclear Physics by V Devanathan

Quantum Mechanics: Concepts and Applications by Nouredine Zettili

Quantum Mechanics (Schaum’s Outline Series) by Yoav Peleg, Reuven Pnini, Elyahu Zaarur, Eugene Hecht

Classical Mechanics by John R. Taylor

Heat and Thermodynamics by Mark Zemansky

Introduction to Solid State Physics by Charles Kittel

Optics by Ghatak

Elementary Solid State Physics by Omar

Statistical Physics by Reif

Mathematical Methods for Physicists by Arfken

Introduction to Electrodynamics by Griffith

Atomic and Molecular Physics by Raj Kumar, etc

IIT JAM 2026 Books for Mathematical Statistics Let’s discuss the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Mathematical Statistics test paper below for the ease of the candidates. IIT JAM: MSc Mathematical Statistics by Anand Kumar

Introduction to Mathematical Statistics by Robert V. Hogg and Craig Mckean Hogg

Complete Resource Manual MSc Mathematics by Suraj Singh

Problems and Solutions in Mathematical Statistics by S.C Gupta, Vikas Gupta and Sanjeev Kumar Gupta

Fundamental of Mathematical Statistics by S.C. Gupta & V.K. Kapoor, etc IIT JAM 2026 Books for Biotechnology Check the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Biotechnology test paper listed below for the candidate’s reference. Bioinformatics by Mount David W

Principles of Gene Manipulation by Sandy B Primrose, Richard Twyman, Bob Old

IIT-JAM: MSc (Biotechnology) Previous Papers (Solved) by R Gupta

Solved Papers & Practice Sets IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc From IITs)- Biotechnology by Arihant Publications

Biochemical Calculations by Irwin H Segel

Basic Immunology by Abbas and Litchmann

Kuby Immunology by Thomas J Kindt, Barbara A Osborne, Richard Goldsby

Microbiology by Michael Pelczar Jr, etc

IIT JAM 2026 Books for Chemistry Let’s discuss the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Chemistry test paper below for the ease of the candidates. Instrumental Approach to Chemical Analysis by AK Srivastava, PC Jain

Analytical Chemistry: An Introduction by D.A. Skoog, D.M. West and F.J. Holler, S.R. Crouch

Solved Papers & Practice Sets IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc From IITs)- Chemistry by Arihant Publication

Quantitative Analysis by R.A. Day Jr. A.L. Underwood

Elementary Organic Spectroscopy: Principles and Chemical Applications by Sharma Y.R.

Modern Experimental Organic Chemistry by R.M. Roberts, J.C. Gilbert, L.B. Rodewald, A.S. Wingrove

Essentials of Nuclear Chemistry by H. J Arnikar

Organic Chemistry by Paula Y. Bruice

Physical Chemistry by Keith J. Laidler, John H. Meiser

Textbook Of Physical Chemistry by Maron

Inorganic Chemistry by AG Sharpe

Organic Chemistry by R.T. Morrison and R.N. Boyd, etc

IIT JAM 2026 Books for Economics Check the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Economics test paper listed below for the candidate’s reference. IIT JAM Economics: Statistics MCQ by Piyush Parashari

IIT JAM Economics: National Education Policy 2020 by Piyush Parashari IIT JAM 2026 Books for Geology Let’s discuss the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Geology test paper below for the ease of the candidates. IIT-JAM: M.Sc. (Geology) Previous Years Papers (Solved) by Ajhar Hussain

IIT JAM Geology Book by JBC Press

Principles of Igneous and Metamorphic Petrology by John D Winter

The IIT JAM Breaker Series by Niloy Chakraborty and Rohan Nandy

The Making of India: Geodynamic Evolution by KS Vaidya

Earth’s Changing Surface by MJ Selby, etc IIT JAM 2026 Books for Mathematics Check the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Mathematics test paper listed below for the candidate’s reference.

Solved Papers & Practice Sets IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc From IITs) by Arihant Publication

IIT-JAM: MSc (Mathematics) Previous Papers & Practice Test Papers (Solved) by R Gupta

IIT Jam Mathematics for MSc Entrances Solved Papers by Anand Kumar

Calculus: One-Variable Calculus with An Introduction to Linear Algebra Vol 1 by Tom M. Apostol

Abstract Algebra by Bhattacharya, Jain & Nagpal

Topics in Algebra by I.N. Herstein

University Algebra by N.S. Gopalakrishan

Complex numbers from A to Z by T.Andreescu, D.Andrica

Linear Algebra by Stephen H. Friedberg, Arnold J. Insel, Lawrence E. Spence

Calculus by Howard Anton, Irl Bivens, Stephens Davis

Principles of Mathematical Analysis by Walter Rudin

Group theory by Sudesh Kumari Shah, etc How to Cover IIT JAM 2026 Books?