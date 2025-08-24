IIT JAM 2026 Books for Preparation: Check Subject-wise Book List

IIT JAM 2026 Books: The IIT JAM 2026 preparation demands consistency, high-quality study material, dedication, and smart planning. Choosing the right set of IIT JAM books and resources can simplify your preparation journey. The best JAM books are those that are syllabus-aligned and comprise a variety of practice questions. Choosing high-quality books for IIT JAM 2026 preparation can make challenging topics easier to understand and enhance your conceptual knowledge. It will help you master the entire syllabus and improve your question-solving ability. Further details about the paper-wise IIT JAM 2026 books are discussed on this page.
IIT JAM 2026 Books for Preparation
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) for students seeking admission to admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. It is a computer-based test conducted in seven test papers i.e. Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). Typically, there will be 60 questions carrying 100 marks, and the exam duration will be 3 hours. Hence, candidates should choose the most effective IIT JAM books to clearly understand concepts and master advanced topics. Using the right books and other resources improves the candidate’s ability to handle questions from an easy to a challenging level. In this article, we have shared the complete list of the best IIT JAM 2026 books to guide students in their preparation.
Subject-Wise IIT JAM Books 2026
Get your hands on the best JAM books and integrate them into your preparation to cover all the relevant chapters. A wide range of IIT JAM books is available for all the test papers to enhance your preparation level. However, it is essential to choose study materials that include the entire latest JAM syllabus and present concepts in an easy-to-understand manner to stay on track. Here are the best books to excel in the IIT JAM 2026 exam shared below.
IIT JAM 2026 Books for Physics
Check the list of the best IIT JAM Books for Physics test paper listed below for the candidate’s reference.
-
Solved Papers & Practice Sets IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc from IITs)- Physics by Arihant Publications
-
Nuclear Physics by V Devanathan
-
Quantum Mechanics: Concepts and Applications by Nouredine Zettili
-
Quantum Mechanics (Schaum’s Outline Series) by Yoav Peleg, Reuven Pnini, Elyahu Zaarur, Eugene Hecht
-
Classical Mechanics by John R. Taylor
-
Heat and Thermodynamics by Mark Zemansky
-
Introduction to Solid State Physics by Charles Kittel
-
Optics by Ghatak
-
Elementary Solid State Physics by Omar
-
Statistical Physics by Reif
-
Mathematical Methods for Physicists by Arfken
-
Introduction to Electrodynamics by Griffith
-
Atomic and Molecular Physics by Raj Kumar, etc
IIT JAM 2026 Books for Mathematical Statistics
Let’s discuss the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Mathematical Statistics test paper below for the ease of the candidates.
-
IIT JAM: MSc Mathematical Statistics by Anand Kumar
-
Introduction to Mathematical Statistics by Robert V. Hogg and Craig Mckean Hogg
-
Complete Resource Manual MSc Mathematics by Suraj Singh
-
Problems and Solutions in Mathematical Statistics by S.C Gupta, Vikas Gupta and Sanjeev Kumar Gupta
-
Fundamental of Mathematical Statistics by S.C. Gupta & V.K. Kapoor, etc
IIT JAM 2026 Books for Biotechnology
Check the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Biotechnology test paper listed below for the candidate’s reference.
-
Bioinformatics by Mount David W
-
Principles of Gene Manipulation by Sandy B Primrose, Richard Twyman, Bob Old
-
IIT-JAM: MSc (Biotechnology) Previous Papers (Solved) by R Gupta
-
Solved Papers & Practice Sets IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc From IITs)- Biotechnology by Arihant Publications
-
Biochemical Calculations by Irwin H Segel
-
Basic Immunology by Abbas and Litchmann
-
Kuby Immunology by Thomas J Kindt, Barbara A Osborne, Richard Goldsby
-
Microbiology by Michael Pelczar Jr, etc
IIT JAM 2026 Books for Chemistry
Let’s discuss the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Chemistry test paper below for the ease of the candidates.
-
Instrumental Approach to Chemical Analysis by AK Srivastava, PC Jain
-
Analytical Chemistry: An Introduction by D.A. Skoog, D.M. West and F.J. Holler, S.R. Crouch
-
Solved Papers & Practice Sets IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc From IITs)- Chemistry by Arihant Publication
-
Quantitative Analysis by R.A. Day Jr. A.L. Underwood
-
Elementary Organic Spectroscopy: Principles and Chemical Applications by Sharma Y.R.
-
Modern Experimental Organic Chemistry by R.M. Roberts, J.C. Gilbert, L.B. Rodewald, A.S. Wingrove
-
Essentials of Nuclear Chemistry by H. J Arnikar
-
Organic Chemistry by Paula Y. Bruice
-
Physical Chemistry by Keith J. Laidler, John H. Meiser
-
Textbook Of Physical Chemistry by Maron
-
Inorganic Chemistry by AG Sharpe
-
Organic Chemistry by R.T. Morrison and R.N. Boyd, etc
IIT JAM 2026 Books for Economics
Check the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Economics test paper listed below for the candidate’s reference.
-
IIT JAM Economics: Statistics MCQ by Piyush Parashari
-
IIT JAM Economics: National Education Policy 2020 by Piyush Parashari
IIT JAM 2026 Books for Geology
Let’s discuss the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Geology test paper below for the ease of the candidates.
-
IIT-JAM: M.Sc. (Geology) Previous Years Papers (Solved) by Ajhar Hussain
-
IIT JAM Geology Book by JBC Press
-
Principles of Igneous and Metamorphic Petrology by John D Winter
-
The IIT JAM Breaker Series by Niloy Chakraborty and Rohan Nandy
-
The Making of India: Geodynamic Evolution by KS Vaidya
-
Earth’s Changing Surface by MJ Selby, etc
IIT JAM 2026 Books for Mathematics
Check the list of the best IIT JAM Books for the Mathematics test paper listed below for the candidate’s reference.
-
Solved Papers & Practice Sets IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc From IITs) by Arihant Publication
-
IIT-JAM: MSc (Mathematics) Previous Papers & Practice Test Papers (Solved) by R Gupta
-
IIT Jam Mathematics for MSc Entrances Solved Papers by Anand Kumar
-
Calculus: One-Variable Calculus with An Introduction to Linear Algebra Vol 1 by Tom M. Apostol
-
Abstract Algebra by Bhattacharya, Jain & Nagpal
-
Topics in Algebra by I.N. Herstein
-
University Algebra by N.S. Gopalakrishan
-
Complex numbers from A to Z by T.Andreescu, D.Andrica
-
Linear Algebra by Stephen H. Friedberg, Arnold J. Insel, Lawrence E. Spence
-
Calculus by Howard Anton, Irl Bivens, Stephens Davis
-
Principles of Mathematical Analysis by Walter Rudin
-
Group theory by Sudesh Kumari Shah, etc
How to Cover IIT JAM 2026 Books?
The right approach with the best resources ensures the balanced coverage of the IIT JAM syllabus. With the right books, you will be able to master each and every chapter relevant to the respective test papers. Here is a quick guide to cover the IIT JAM books with ease:
-
Ensure that IIT JAM books are based on the latest trends, requirements, and syllabus.
-
Build a strong grip on the concepts and then pick high-level topics to advance your knowledge.
-
Solve all the questions given in the IIT JAM books to make your concepts stronger.
-
Regularly revise all topics with focused practice to maximise scores in the exam.
