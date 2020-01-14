SSC CHSL 2019-2020: Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20: General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics

Below are the major topics covered in SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Number of Questions asked Series Analogy (both word based and numerical) 3-4 Odd pair (both word based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) 3-4 Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) 4-5 Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism 2-3 Venn Diagrams Assumption or Inference or Conclusion Click here to get Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Questions for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Miscellaneous Clock 0-1 Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) 7-8 Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc. Total 25

Let’s analyse in detail the Logical Reasoning topics mentioned in the above table:

Coding-Decoding: Coding-Decoding basically judges the candidate’s ability to decipher the code language. In each question of this topic, a word and a coded form of the word will be given. Students are required to decode the logic behind this coding and then apply the same logic to another given word for finding the answer in the form of a code. Arrangement: Questions based on Seating Arrangements are one of the most common and important questions in Logical Reasoning segment. In this type of question some people are arranged in a circle, they may be standing or even sitting around a circular table. The other topics covered under this segment are Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles and Direction Sense. Logic based: Questions based on logic requires critical thinking and needs a lot of time to solve. In case of Syllogism questions, draw Venn Diagrams to avoid confusion. Miscellaneous: Questions from topics like Clock and Calendar are sometimes asked in Tier-I exam. Non-verbal: This segment covers topics like Pictorial Analogies, Symbol series, symbolic operations, numeric patterns, spatial relations, space visualizations, Spatial Reasoning, mirror image and space image are examples of questions.

Tips to Score high in General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

Improve your logical skills : As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills. Command over concepts : Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused on by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master.

: Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused on by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time. Build a Proper Study Plan : Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper.

: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always Remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and methods for solving any problem.

