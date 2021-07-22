SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment 4726 Vacancy Details: Check LDC/JSA/PA/SA/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment 4726 Vacancy Details: As per the latest official notification, Commission has announced 4726 Vacancies under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The final selection of the candidates through the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2020 in Ministries/ Departments/ Offices will be made on the basis of their performance in Tier-I+Tier-II Examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments confirmed by them at the time of Document Verification.
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment 4726 Vacancies Post-wise & Category-wise Break-up
Post-wise Detail of 4726 Vacancies under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment:
|
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Vacancies Post-wise
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
3181
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
1538
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
7
|
Total
|
4726
Category-wise Detail of 4726 Vacancies under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment:
|
POST
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
TOTAL
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
L/JSA/JPA
|
670
|
214
|
102
|
417
|
135
|
1538
|
109
|
17
|
13
|
15
|
23
|
PA/SA
|
1509
|
534
|
208
|
454
|
476
|
3181
|
263
|
36
|
44
|
39
|
18
|
DEO
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
2180
|
750
|
312
|
872
|
612
|
4726
|
373
|
53
|
57
|
54
|
41
SSC CHSL 2020-21 LDC/JSA Vacancies, Salary, Job Profile, Promotion
Pay Scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:
|
Salary of LDC/JSA after 7th Pay Commission
|
Name of Posts
|
Grade Pay/Pay Level
|
Pay Band
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Rs.1900/ Level-2
|
Rs. 19,900-63,200
The in-hand salary of a Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) in a government department will be approx Rs. 23,000/- per month. Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) are generally the first level of clerks in any Government Organization. The job profile of a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in a government organization consists of daily office tasks, e.g., to maintain the office data, files and documents in a systematic manner. Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) might get promoted to Upper Division Clerks (UDCs) on completion of their tenure in a particular government department.
Let’s look at the break up of SSC CHSL 2020-21 LDC/JSA Vacancies including the details like:
|
Tentative vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (FOR LDC/JSA)
|
S. No
|
Name of Department
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
1
|
Bureau of Police Research & Development
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
Canteen Stores Department (Ministry of Defence)
|
26
|
13
|
10
|
15
|
6
|
70
|
15
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
Central Administrative Tribunal
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
22
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Central Bureau of Investigation
|
8
|
13
|
9
|
16
|
1
|
47
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Central Passport Office (Ministry of External Affairs)
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
17
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
Controller General of Accounts
|
64
|
11
|
3
|
18
|
11
|
107
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Controller General of Defence Accounts
|
23
|
9
|
4
|
16
|
6
|
58
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
8
|
Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Department of Fisheries (Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying)
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (M/o Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
11
|
Departmental Commerce (Ministry of Commerce & Industry)
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
Department of Electronics and Information Technology
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
13
|
Department of Forensic Science Services (M/o Home Affairs)
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
Department of Science & Technology
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
Farrakka Barrage Project (Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
Directorate General of Aeronoutical Quality Assurance (M/o Defence)
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
17
|
Directorate Geneal of Health Servies (M/O Health and Family Welfare)
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
23
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
Election Commission of India
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
Enforcement Directorate (Department of Revenue)
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
IHQ MOO (Navy)/DTE of Civilian Manpower Planning and Recruitment Integrated Headquarters (DCMPR)
|
71
|
31
|
15
|
92
|
22
|
231
|
21
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
21
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
32
|
15
|
4
|
20
|
8
|
79
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
Lal Bahadur Sisastri National Academy of Administration (LSSNAA). Department of Personnel & Training
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
Ministry of Civil Aviation
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24
|
Ministry of Communications (Department of Communication) Office of CGCA
|
100
|
19
|
11
|
38
|
14
|
182
|
18
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
25
|
Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts)-(PA-Admn)
|
107
|
40
|
20
|
74
|
27
|
268
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26
|
Ministry of Culture
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
27
|
Ministry of Defence (Office of The JS & CAO) AFHQ
|
37
|
13
|
0
|
31
|
8
|
89
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
28
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
17
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
29
|
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
|
17
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
11
|
37
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
15
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
31
|
Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources, River
Development & Ganga Rejuvenation)
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
32
|
Ministry of Labour & Employment
|
27
|
6
|
3
|
8
|
0
|
44
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
33
|
Ministry of Power
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
34
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
35
|
National Informatics Centre
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
36
|
National Investigation Agency
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
37
|
National Technical Research Organisatlon
|
12
|
8
|
4
|
10
|
4
|
38
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
38
|
Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro. Small
& Medium Enterprise (MSME)
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
39
|
Registrar General of India
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
21
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
Tatrakshak Mukhyalaya (lndian Coast Guard)
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
670
|
214
|
102
|
417
|
135
|
1538
|
109
|
17
|
13
|
15
|
23
SSC CHSL 2020-21 PA/SA Vacancies, Salary, Job Profile, Promotion
Pay Scale for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:
|
Salary of PA/SA after 7th Pay Commission
|
Name of Post
|
Grade Pay/Pay Level
|
Pay Band
|
Postal Assistant (PA)
|
Rs.2400/ Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
The in-hand salary of a Postal Assistant (PA) in a government department will be approx Rs. 32,000/- per month. Postal Assistant (PA) Post is a clerical cadre post that has the same rank as Sorting Assistant. The job profile of a Postal Assistant (PA) revolves around the work related to the Postal Department of the Indian Government. After Postal Assistant Designation, a candidate gets a promotion only after gaining 5 years of experience and after giving Postmaster Grade I Exam. The other way of getting a promotion to MACP is by waiting and gaining experience for 10 years.
Let’s look at the break up of SSC CHSL 2020-21 PA/SA Vacancies including the details like:
|
Tentative vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (FOR PA/SA)
|
S. No
|
Name of Department
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
1
|
Ministry of Communications & IT (Department of Posts)-SPN
|
1509
|
534
|
208
|
454
|
476
|
3181
|
263
|
36
|
44
|
39
|
18
|
Total
|
1509
|
534
|
208
|
454
|
476
|
3181
|
263
|
36
|
44
|
39
|
18
SSC CHSL 2020-21 DEO Vacancies, Salary, Job Profile, Promotion
Pay Scale for Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:
|
Salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO) after 7th Pay Commission
|
Name of Posts
|
Pay Level
|
Pay Band
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
The in-hand salary of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government department will be approx Rs. 32,000/- per month. Data Entry Operators (DEOs) are generally the first level of clerks in any Government Organization. The job profile of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government organization consists of tasks, e.g., to operate data entering, maintaining, and updating on a routine basis. Data Entry Operators (DEOs) have to give different exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for promotions.
Let’s look at the break up of SSC CHSL 2020-21 DEO Vacancies including the details like:
|
Tentative vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (FOR DEO)
|
S. No
|
Name of Department
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
1
|
Controller General of Accounts (GP 2400)
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
DTE General Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) GP 2800
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
So, the candidates who want a government job after passing 12th Standard are advised to prepare for the SSC CHSL Exam.