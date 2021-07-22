SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment 4726 Vacancy Details: Check LDC/JSA/PA/SA/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment 4726 Vacancy Details: Check details of 4726 Vacancies announced under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) & Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts including Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy.

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment 4726 Vacancy Details: As per the latest official notification, Commission has announced 4726 Vacancies under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The final selection of the candidates through the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2020 in Ministries/ Departments/ Offices will be made on the basis of their performance in Tier-I+Tier-II Examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments confirmed by them at the time of Document Verification.

Check SSC CHSL 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment 4726 Vacancies Post-wise & Category-wise Break-up

Post-wise Detail of 4726 Vacancies under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment:

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Vacancies Post-wise Post Vacancies Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) 3181 Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 1538 Data Entry Operator (DEO) 7 Total 4726

Category-wise Detail of 4726 Vacancies under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment:

POST UR SC ST OBC EWS TOTAL ESM OH HH VH OTHER PWD L/JSA/JPA 670 214 102 417 135 1538 109 17 13 15 23 PA/SA 1509 534 208 454 476 3181 263 36 44 39 18 DEO 1 2 2 1 1 7 1 0 0 0 0 Total 2180 750 312 872 612 4726 373 53 57 54 41

Get SSC CHSL 2021 Study Material

SSC CHSL 2020-21 LDC/JSA Vacancies, Salary, Job Profile, Promotion

Pay Scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Salary of LDC/JSA after 7th Pay Commission Name of Posts Grade Pay/Pay Level Pay Band Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Rs.1900/ Level-2 Rs. 19,900-63,200

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

The in-hand salary of a Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) in a government department will be approx Rs. 23,000/- per month. Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) are generally the first level of clerks in any Government Organization. The job profile of a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in a government organization consists of daily office tasks, e.g., to maintain the office data, files and documents in a systematic manner. Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) might get promoted to Upper Division Clerks (UDCs) on completion of their tenure in a particular government department.

Practice SSC CHSL Mock Tests with Answers

Let’s look at the break up of SSC CHSL 2020-21 LDC/JSA Vacancies including the details like:

Tentative vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (FOR LDC/JSA) S. No Name of Department UR SC ST OBC EWS Total ESM OH HH VH OTHER PWD 1 Bureau of Police Research & Development 4 1 1 0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0 2 Canteen Stores Department (Ministry of Defence) 26 13 10 15 6 70 15 1 0 0 2 3 Central Administrative Tribunal 12 3 1 5 1 22 2 0 0 0 0 4 Central Bureau of Investigation 8 13 9 16 1 47 5 2 0 0 0 5 Central Passport Office (Ministry of External Affairs) 8 2 2 4 1 17 1 0 0 0 1 6 Controller General of Accounts 64 11 3 18 11 107 2 1 1 0 0 7 Controller General of Defence Accounts 23 9 4 16 6 58 6 0 0 0 16 8 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 7 3 1 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 9 Department of Fisheries (Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying) 4 0 1 1 0 6 0 0 1 0 0 10 Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (M/o Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) 7 4 3 5 2 21 1 0 0 1 0 11 Departmental Commerce (Ministry of Commerce & Industry) 2 1 1 2 0 6 1 0 1 0 0 12 Department of Electronics and Information Technology 5 0 0 2 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 13 Department of Forensic Science Services (M/o Home Affairs) 5 1 0 1 0 7 1 1 0 0 0 14 Department of Science & Technology 6 0 0 3 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 15 Farrakka Barrage Project (Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti) 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 16 Directorate General of Aeronoutical Quality Assurance (M/o Defence) 7 2 1 3 1 14 0 0 0 1 0 17 Directorate Geneal of Health Servies (M/O Health and Family Welfare) 11 2 1 6 3 23 0 0 0 0 0 18 Election Commission of India 1 1 2 4 0 8 2 0 0 0 0 19 Enforcement Directorate (Department of Revenue) 0 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 20 IHQ MOO (Navy)/DTE of Civilian Manpower Planning and Recruitment Integrated Headquarters (DCMPR) 71 31 15 92 22 231 21 1 2 4 0 21 Intelligence Bureau 32 15 4 20 8 79 8 0 0 0 0 22 Lal Bahadur Sisastri National Academy of Administration (LSSNAA). Department of Personnel & Training 2 0 0 3 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 23 Ministry of Civil Aviation 7 0 1 3 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ministry of Communications (Department of Communication) Office of CGCA 100 19 11 38 14 182 18 2 2 2 1 25 Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts)-(PA-Admn) 107 40 20 74 27 268 4 2 0 0 0 26 Ministry of Culture 3 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 27 Ministry of Defence (Office of The JS & CAO) AFHQ 37 13 0 31 8 89 8 1 1 1 1 28 Ministry of External Affairs 10 2 0 4 1 17 2 0 0 1 0 29 Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 17 2 1 6 11 37 2 1 1 0 0 30 Ministry of Information & Broadcasting 12 1 0 2 0 15 1 0 0 0 1 31 Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation) 1 0 0 2 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 32 Ministry of Labour & Employment 27 6 3 8 0 44 0 2 3 2 0 33 Ministry of Power 1 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 34 Ministry of Textiles 3 0 0 1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 35 National Informatics Centre 5 3 0 4 2 14 0 0 1 0 0 36 National Investigation Agency 3 1 0 2 1 7 0 1 0 0 0 37 National Technical Research Organisatlon 12 8 4 10 4 38 4 0 0 1 0 38 Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro. Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) 7 2 1 2 0 12 0 0 0 1 0 39 Registrar General of India 10 3 1 5 2 21 2 1 0 0 0 40 Tatrakshak Mukhyalaya (lndian Coast Guard) 1 2 0 6 1 10 0 1 0 0 0 Total 670 214 102 417 135 1538 109 17 13 15 23

Check SSC CHSL 2021 Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC CHSL 2020-21 PA/SA Vacancies, Salary, Job Profile, Promotion

Pay Scale for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Salary of PA/SA after 7th Pay Commission Name of Post Grade Pay/Pay Level Pay Band Postal Assistant (PA) Rs.2400/ Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100

The in-hand salary of a Postal Assistant (PA) in a government department will be approx Rs. 32,000/- per month. Postal Assistant (PA) Post is a clerical cadre post that has the same rank as Sorting Assistant. The job profile of a Postal Assistant (PA) revolves around the work related to the Postal Department of the Indian Government. After Postal Assistant Designation, a candidate gets a promotion only after gaining 5 years of experience and after giving Postmaster Grade I Exam. The other way of getting a promotion to MACP is by waiting and gaining experience for 10 years.

Let’s look at the break up of SSC CHSL 2020-21 PA/SA Vacancies including the details like:

Tentative vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (FOR PA/SA) S. No Name of Department UR SC ST OBC EWS Total ESM OH HH VH OTHER PWD 1 Ministry of Communications & IT (Department of Posts)-SPN 1509 534 208 454 476 3181 263 36 44 39 18 Total 1509 534 208 454 476 3181 263 36 44 39 18

Check Complete SSC CHSL Syllabus 2021

SSC CHSL 2020-21 DEO Vacancies, Salary, Job Profile, Promotion

Pay Scale for Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO) after 7th Pay Commission Name of Posts Pay Level Pay Band Data Entry Operator (DEO) Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100

The in-hand salary of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government department will be approx Rs. 32,000/- per month. Data Entry Operators (DEOs) are generally the first level of clerks in any Government Organization. The job profile of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government organization consists of tasks, e.g., to operate data entering, maintaining, and updating on a routine basis. Data Entry Operators (DEOs) have to give different exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for promotions.

Let’s look at the break up of SSC CHSL 2020-21 DEO Vacancies including the details like:

Tentative vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (FOR DEO) S. No Name of Department UR SC ST OBC EWS Total ESM OH HH VH OTHER PWD 1 Controller General of Accounts (GP 2400) 0 2 1 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 DTE General Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) GP 2800 1 0 1 0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 Total 1 2 2 1 1 7 1 0 0 0 0

Check SSC CHSL 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

So, the candidates who want a government job after passing 12th Standard are advised to prepare for the SSC CHSL Exam.