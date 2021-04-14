SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Geography Questions: Get General Awareness/ GK Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam (Tier-1) has been commenced from 12th April 2021 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based GEOGRAPHY questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Geography Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based GEOGRAPHY Questions with Answers

1. In which national park hot air balloon safari has been started?

Answer: Bandhavgarh National Park (Madhya Pradesh) - India's premier hot air ballooning company Sky Waltz Balloon Safari launched a hot air balloon safari in Badhavgarh National Park and Tiger Reserve in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

2. Which countries are part of Passex Exercise Dec 2020?

Answer: The Indian Navy (IN) undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region (IOR) from 4 to 5 December 2020.

3. Hoysaleswara Temple is located in which State?

Answer: Karnataka (Halebidu - a town located in Hassan District) - Hoysaleswara temple, also referred simply as the Halebidu temple, is a 12th-century Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva. It is the largest monument in Halebidu, a town in the state of Karnataka, India and the former capital of the Hoysala Empire.

4. According to census 2011, lowest population density is of which state?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh - the state of Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest record of population density having just 17 per square kilometer.

5. According to Census 2011, which Indian District has the highest literacy rate?

Answer: Serchhip, Mizoram - As of 2011 census, it has the highest literacy rate in India (97.91%)

6. Largest Floating Solar Park in located in which State?

Answer: Telangana - India's biggest floating solar power plant by generation capacity (100MW) is being developed by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

7. Which City is located along Saryu River?

Answer: Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh - The Sarayu is a river that originates in Uttarakhand and flows through Uttar Pradesh in India. It is a tributary of the Sharda River.

8. Gandhi Sagar Dam is situated in:

Answer: The Gandhi Sagar Dam is one of the four major dams built on India's Chambal River. The dam is located in the Mandsaur, Neemuch districts of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

