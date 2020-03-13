SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam begins from 17th March: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to score high in Tier-1 Exam

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam will commence from 17th to 28th March 2020. So, cracking SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high this year. So we have come up with the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam with high marks.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Section Questions Marks Time Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates) English Language 25 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

So let’s look at those important last minute tips that will surely help you in cracking SSC CHSL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam which will help you in your last minute preparation:

General Intelligence and Reasoning General Awareness Quantitative Aptitude English Language & Comprehension Classification Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.) Simplification Reading Comprehension Analogy Science Interest Fill in the Blanks Coding-Decoding Current Affairs Averages Spellings Puzzle Sports Percentage Phrases and Idioms Matrix Books and Authors Ratio and Proportion One word Substitution Word Formation Important Schemes Problem on Ages Sentence Correction Venn Diagram Portfolios Speed, Distance and Time Error Spotting Direction and Distance People in News Number System Synonyms Blood Relations Computers Mensuration Antonyms Series Awards and their importance Data Interpretation Idioms & Phrases Verbal reasoning Geography Time and Work Non-Verbal Reasoning Economy Algebra Critical Thinking Polity Trigonometry Emotional & Social Intelligence Population Census Geometry

2. Time Management:

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

3. Online Practice:

As the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be conducted in online mode, so candidates are advised to practice mock tests or previous year papers on computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut offs but there will be negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

7. Don’t take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high score.

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.