Search

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam begins from 17th March: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to score high in Tier-1 Exam

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Last Minute Tips: Get the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam which will be conducted in online mode from 17th to 28th March 2020.

Mar 13, 2020 15:15 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam begins from 17th March: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to score high in Tier-1 Exam
SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam begins from 17th March: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to score high in Tier-1 Exam

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam will commence from 17th to 28th March 2020. So, cracking SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high this year. So we have come up with the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam with high marks.

Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Topics

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

 

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Aptitude

(Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25

50

60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates)

English Language

25

50

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

So let’s look at those important last minute tips that will surely help you in cracking SSC CHSL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam which will help you in your last minute preparation:

Revision

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English  Language & Comprehension

Classification

Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.)

Simplification

Reading Comprehension

Analogy

Science

Interest

Fill in the Blanks

Coding-Decoding

Current Affairs

Averages

Spellings

Puzzle

Sports

Percentage

Phrases and Idioms

Matrix

Books and Authors

Ratio and Proportion

One word Substitution

Word Formation

Important Schemes

Problem on Ages

Sentence Correction

Venn Diagram

Portfolios

Speed, Distance and Time

Error Spotting

Direction and Distance

People in News

Number System

Synonyms

Blood Relations

Computers

Mensuration

Antonyms

Series

Awards and their importance

Data Interpretation

Idioms & Phrases

Verbal reasoning

Geography

Time and Work

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Economy

Algebra

Critical Thinking

Polity

Trigonometry

Emotional & Social Intelligence

Population Census

Geometry

Click here to get Important GA and GK Questions for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

2. Time Management:

SSC CHSL

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

Click here to get Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Questions for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

3. Online Practice:

SSC CHSL

As the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam will be conducted in online mode, so candidates are advised to practice mock tests or previous year papers on computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

Click here to get Important English language Questions for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

4. Read the Complete Question First:

SSC CHSL

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

Click here to get Important Quantitative Aptitude Questions for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

 

SSC CHSL

Remember that there are no sectional cut offs but there will be negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

SSC CHSL

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region

States

Website

Northern Region

Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand

www.sscnr.net.in

Western Region

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa

www.sscwr.net

Eastern Region

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim

www.sscer.org

Southern Region

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry

& Tamil Nadu

www.sscsr.gov.in

Central Region

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar

www.ssc-cr.org

North Eastern Region

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram

www.sscner.org.in

North Western Region

Haryana, Punjab, Jammu &

Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh

www.sscnwr.org

Madhya Pradesh Region

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

www.sscmpr.org

Kerala Karnataka Region

Karnataka & Kerala

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC CHSL Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

7. Don’t take Stress

SSC CHSL

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high score.

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Updates

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.

Related Stories