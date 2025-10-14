PGCIL Admit Card 2025 Released at powergrid.in, Download Field Engineer and Supervisor Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Powergrid PGCIL Field Engineer and Supervisor Admit Card 2025: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025 for Field Engineer and Field Supervisor posts. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form for 1543 vacancies can download PGCIL Admit Card 2025 by logging with registration number and password.
The PGCIL Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains important information such as registration number, roll number, candidates details and examination centre details.
Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Link Active
PGCIL has activated the link to download the Field Engineer and Supervisor Admit Card on its official website, powergrid.in. The PGCIL Admit Card was released on October 14, 2025 for the Field Engineer and Supervisor exam which is scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025.
Powegrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025
Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Overview
Power PGCIL Admit Card 2025 for Field Engineer and Supervisor is now released on its official website, powergrid.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2025. Check the table below for Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
Particulars
Details
Recruiting Body
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)
Posts
Field Engineer & Field Supervisor
Total Vacancies
1543 (approx.)
Admit Card Release Date
October 14, 2025
Exam Date
October 18, 2025
Official Website
powergrid.in
Mode of Exam
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
How to Download Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the PGCIL Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, powergrid.in
- On the homepage click on the careers button then click on Admit Card link of Field Supervisors
- Now enter your registration number and password and click on the submit button
- PGCIL Admit Card will be displayed on screen, verify all the details mentioned on it
- Download the admit card and take a printout for exam day
