PGCIL Admit Card 2025 Released at powergrid.in, Download Field Engineer and Supervisor Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Powergrid PGCIL Field Engineer and Supervisor Admit Card 2025: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025 for Field Engineer and Field Supervisor posts. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form for 1543 vacancies can download PGCIL Admit Card 2025 by logging with registration number and password.

The PGCIL Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains important information such as registration number, roll number, candidates details and examination centre details.

Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Link Active

PGCIL has activated the link to download the Field Engineer and Supervisor Admit Card on its official website, powergrid.in. The PGCIL Admit Card was released on October 14, 2025 for the Field Engineer and Supervisor exam which is scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025.