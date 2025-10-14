SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

PGCIL Admit Card 2025 Released at powergrid.in, Download Field Engineer and Supervisor Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 14, 2025, 16:49 IST

PGCIL Admit Card 2025: PGCIL has released the PGCIL Field Engineer & Supervisor Admit Card 2025 for 1543 vacancies. Candidates can download their hall tickets from powergrid.in using registration credentials. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
PGCIL Admit Card 2025
PGCIL Admit Card 2025

Powergrid PGCIL Field Engineer and Supervisor Admit Card 2025: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025 for Field Engineer and Field Supervisor posts. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form for 1543 vacancies can download PGCIL Admit Card 2025 by logging with registration number and password.
The PGCIL Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains important information such as registration number, roll number, candidates details and examination centre details.

Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Link Active

PGCIL has activated the link to download the Field Engineer and Supervisor Admit Card on its official website, powergrid.in. The PGCIL Admit Card was released on October 14, 2025 for the Field Engineer and Supervisor exam which is scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025.

Powegrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Overview

Power PGCIL Admit Card 2025 for Field Engineer and Supervisor is now released on its official website, powergrid.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2025. Check the table below for Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)

Posts

Field Engineer & Field Supervisor

Total Vacancies

1543 (approx.)

Admit Card Release Date

October 14, 2025

Exam Date

October 18, 2025

Official Website

powergrid.in

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

How to Download Powergrid PGCIL Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the PGCIL Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, powergrid.in
  • On the homepage click on the careers button then click on Admit Card link of Field Supervisors
  • Now enter your registration number and password and click on the submit button
  • PGCIL Admit Card will be displayed on screen, verify all the details mentioned on it
  • Download the admit card and take a printout for exam day

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News