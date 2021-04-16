SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity Questions: Get General Awareness/ GK Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam (Tier-1) has been commenced from 12th April 2021 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based INDIAN POLITY questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Indian Polity Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity Questions with Answers

1. Who is the New Chief Minister of Uttarakhand?

Answer: Tirath Singh Rawat

2. How many members are nominated by President in Rajya Sabha?

Answer: 12 - The Rajya Sabha should consist of not more than 250 members - 238 members representing the States and Union Territories, and 12 members nominated by the President.

3. Which minister launched an app for migrant labor for a pan-India survey?

Answer: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar

4. Rajya Sabha was founded in which year?

Answer: 3 April 1952

5. Article 72 of Indian Constitution:

Answer: the power of Presidential Pardon - Article 72 says that the President shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence.

6. Who is the Present Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare?

Answer: Narendra Singh Tomar

7. Who is the Deputy Election Commissioner of India?

Answer: Umesh Sinha

8. Who is the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court?

Answer: Justice Hima Kohli

9. Najma Heptulla is the Governor of which State?

Answer: Manipur

10. Full Form of CACP:

Answer: The Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) is an attached office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. It came into existence in January 1965.

11. Current Governor of Punjab:

Answer: Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore

12. Fundamental Rights is taken from which country?

Answer: Unites States of America

13. Fundamental Duties is added in the Indian Constitution with which Amendment Act?

Answer: 42nd Amendment

14. One Question related to Supreme Court Bar Association

