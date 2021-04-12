SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2021 Tier-1: 12th April (All Shifts)|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2021 Tier-1: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam has begun and is being held in Online Mode across the country from 12th to 27th April 2021 and 21st May 2021 to 22nd May 2021 (only for candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal). Commission has issued guidelines for the candidates and exam centres for safe conduct of the online exams.

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Lakhs of candidates are going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam for getting a lucrative government job. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam held online on 12th April 2021 (All Shifts).

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Analysis Subject-wise (Tier-1)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The exam will be conducted in 3 shifts:

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Shifts Timings Shift-1 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Shift-2 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Shift-3 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam held on 12th April 2021 (All Shifts):

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Subject-wise Exam Analysis Exam Date Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skills) General Intelligence & Reasoning General Awareness English Language (Basic Knowledge) Day 1: 12th April 2021 (Easy to Moderate) Difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. Try to attempt all the easy questions first to achieve accuracy and high score. Puzzles and series questions are quite easy and are taking less time in solving. Some questions were tricky like coding-decoding. Do not get stuck in these questions and attempt rest of the questions with ease. Practice previous year paper for GK Section as the questions are being taken from past year SSC CHSL Exam. Current Affairs questions are from sports, Important Days & Theme and Recent Appointments Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling Test and Cloze Test questions are quite easy to attempt. Use rule of elimination for the words which are tough to understand. Avoid making guess work.

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Questions asked in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level in different subjects.

Highlights of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities except for candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 2 marks.

All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except the English Language and Comprehension section.

There was a negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.

SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method .

. It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates need to carry printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

It is compulsory to carry with affixed on it and alongwith its as well. Candidates need to carry Candidates are also required to carry two copies of their latest coloured passport-size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates were conducted. However, the thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets.

of the candidates were conducted. However, the thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets. Candidates were allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination.

to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination. Candidates were allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/see-through).

(transparent/see-through). Ballpen and rough sheets will be provided to the candidates.

Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Online Exam held on 12th April 2021.