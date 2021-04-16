SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Not Postponed: Commission Confirmed Officially, Tier-1 Exam will be held as per schedule following COVID-19 Guidelines

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Not Postponed (Commission Confirmed Officially): As per the latest announcement made by the Staff Selection Commission on its official Twitter handle, SSC CHSL 2021 Exam has not been postponed and will be conducted as per the ongoing schedule. SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam will be conducted in online mode from 12th to 27th April 2021 and from 21st May 2021 to 22nd May 2021 (only for candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal). Commission clarified that “All the students reach the examination centers on time. Follow the Covid guidelines and pay no heed to any rumors. Exams are being held on time. #StaySafe#SSC#sscchsl@SSCorg_in”.

SSC CHSL Exam : सभी विद्यार्थी तय समय पर परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पहुंचे । Covid guidelines का पालन करें एवं किसी भी प्रकार की अफवाहों पर ध्यान नहीं दे । परीक्षा तय समय पर हो रही है । #StaySafe #SSC #sscchsl @SSCorg_in

Candidates can check here the important guidelines & instructions shared by SSC including things to carry during the exam like admit card, photo ID proof, self-declaration form, face mask & hand sanitizers.

Reaching before the Reporting Time of the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the candidates are advised to reach the venue of examination well before gate closure time so as to avoid last-minute crowding at the entry gate. Candidates should note that no candidate will be allowed entry after the entry closing time in any circumstance or due to any reason. Gates will be closed strictly at entry closing time.

Items to be carried in the Exam Hall during SSC 2021 Exam

Candidates should invariably bring the following at the time of reporting for the examination:

(a) Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards) - Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

(b) Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

(c) At least one valid photo bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL with clear photograph (Eligible photo identity proofs such as 1. Passport, 2. Aadhaar Card/Print out of e-Aadhaar, 3. Driving License, 4. Service ID Card issued to employees by Central Govt./State Govt./ PSUs, 5. ID Card issued by University/College/School 6. Voter’s ID Card, 7. PAN Card, 8. Ex-Servicemen Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence, 9. Any other Photo Identity Proof issued by Central Govt./ State Govt.).

(d) If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate (e.g. Admit Card/ Pass Certificate/ Marks Sheet of 10th Class issued only by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Boards; Birth Certificate, Category Certificate etc. issued only by Central Govt. / State Govt. / PSUs). In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and Photo ID Proof/ the Certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

(e) Face mask.

(f) Hand sanitizer (Small bottle).

(g) Transparent water bottle.

(h) Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

COVID-19 Self Declaration Form Mandatory for SSC CHSL 2021 Exam

Bring the Signed Copy of Self Declaration Form in the below Format:

I hereby declare that I haven’t been tested positive for Corona Virus or identified as a potential carrier of COVID-19 virus and I am also not having any of the symptoms related to COVID-19.

Candidate Name: _______________________________________________

Candidate Roll No.: ______________________________________________

Exam Name: ___________________________________________________

Exam Date: ____________________________________________________

Exam Shift: ____________________________________________________

Exam Venue Name: _____________________________________________

Signature of Candidate: __________________________________________

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Centre Guidelines

Social Distancing: On reaching the examination venue, candidates are advised to follow social distancing norms and maintain distance of 6 feet between two candidates.

Roll No. & Lab No. Details: Mapping of candidate Roll Number and Lab Number will not be displayed outside the examination venue but will be provided to the candidates individually at the time of entry after verification of their Admission Certificate and ID Proof.

Hand Sanitization: Facility for hand sanitization will be available at entry gate and also inside the examination venue. Candidates are advised to sanitize their hands before and after filling the Commission Copy and Attendance Sheet.

Contactless Verification: Contactless candidate verification will be conducted by flashing of admit card and valid Photo ID proof at Document Verification desk.

Pen & Rough Sheets: Ball pen and rough sheets will be provided to the candidates. Rough sheets and a Ball pen will be placed at the candidate seats. Additional Rough sheets, when demanded, will also be provided to the candidates. Candidates will be required to drop the rough sheets in the drop box provided in the Lab.

Temperature Check through Thermal Scanner: Candidates are required to undergo contact less frisking and temperature checking using thermo gun and they will be directed towards the document verification desk. The exam functionaries will examine the Admission Certificate, ID Proofs etc. and candidates will then move towards Registration desk.

Hand Gloves: Candidate may also use hand gloves at their discretion

No Thumb Impression: At Registration desk, the photograph of the candidate will be captured, however, no thumb impression will be taken as a precautionary measure. Seat numbers will be provided to the candidates at this instance.

Allocation of Seats: Candidates will then be guided to his allocated seats. To ensure social distancing norms, candidates may be assigned another seat in case two candidates are allotted adjacent seats.

Completion of Exam: On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner – one candidate at a time. Rough sheets will be dropped by the candidates in the designated box at the exit of the examination lab.

All the Exam Centres have to follow the above advisory during SSC CHSL 2021 Exams.