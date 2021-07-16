SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 4th August: Check Memory Based General Science Question Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 4 th August: Check Memory Based General Science Questions (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) that came in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Online Exam held previously from 12 th to 19 th April 2021.

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 4th August: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam from 12th to 19th April 2021 (except in West Bengal Exam centres). Due to the surge in COVID-19 Pandemic, the exam got postponed from 20th April 2021 Onwards. Now, the commission will conduct the exam for the remaining candidates from 4th to 12th August 2021. So for the benefit of leftover candidates, we are going to share the important memory-based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who earlier appeared for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important General Science Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based General Science Questions with Answers

1. Beri Beri caused due to which vitamin deficiency?

Answer: Thiamine deficiency, or beriberi, refers to the lack of thiamine pyrophosphate, the active form of the vitamin known as thiamine (also spelled thiamin), or vitamin B-1.

2. Wooden Satellite belongs to which country?

Answer: Japan

3. Neutron was discovered by:

Answer: James Chadwick

4. Unit of Capacitance:

Answer: Farads - Capacitance is expressed as the ratio of the electric charge on each conductor to the potential difference (i.e., voltage) between them. The capacitance value of a capacitor is measured in farads (F), units named for English physicist Michael Faraday (1791–1867). A farad is a large quantity of capacitance.

5. When alkali reacts with water then which gas forms?

Answer: Hydrogen Gas

6. Which chemical gives green color to firecracker?

Answer: Barium is used to create green colors in fireworks.

7. World TB Day is observed on:

Answer: 24th March

8. Perfect soil to grow Cashew Nuts is:

Answer: sandy loams - The best soils for cashew are deep and well-drained sandy loams without a hardpan.

9. What is the chemical formula of Blue Vitriol?

Answer: The chemical formula of blue vitriol is CuSO4​.5H2​O. It is also known as crystalline copper sulphate or Cu(II) sulphate pentahydrate.

10. What is the chemical name of Vitamin C?

Answer: Ascorbic acid is the chemical term for vitamin C.

11. Scientific name of potato:

Answer: Solanum tuberosum

12. Cell Theory is given by:

Answer: Theodor Schwann

13. Which of the following Metal is found in the human body?

Answer: The list includes sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, manganese, iron, cobalt, copper, zinc, and molybdenum.

14. Which of the following is a good conductor of electricity?

Answer: Pure elemental silver is the best conductor of electricity. Copper, gold, aluminium are good conductors of electricity.

